Using em vs. rem in CSS

The core function of CSS is to enable browsers to style HTML elements. CSS does this by assigning specific values to properties, such as the background, color, font size, margin, padding, and more.
Within CSS,
em and
rem are both scalable units that also specify values of properties.
em and
rem meet web accessibility standards, and, unlike
px, scale better. Consequently, they are more suited for responsive design.
In this article, we will learn about both the
em and
rem relative length units. We’ll also go over code examples to demonstrate how they work, their difference, and coding patterns. Lastly, we will learn what problems they solve and when to use each of them.
- Background information
- Length values
- What are
emand
remand why use them?
emvs.
rem
- Problems with working with
emand
rem
Background information
CSS syntax is rather simple, and, as we discussed previously, involves assigning values to properties of HTML elements. The property-value pair is referred to as a CSS declaration.
Consider the code below:
h1 { color: black; background-color: rgb(190,43,111,0.5); font-weight: 800; font-size: 1.5rem; padding: 4em; margin: 10px; weight: 100%; height: 100vh; }
This code shows a CSS declaration that styles the
h1 element of a webpage by assigning specific values to some properties of the element. We see that some properties, such as
font-size,
padding, and
margin, are assigned numerical values.
In CSS, there are different numerical value types:
- Integer: whole numbers, like the value
800assigned to the
font-weightproperty above
- Numbers: decimal numbers, like the alpha value passed to the
rgb()function expression above. The alpha value is
0.5, referring to 50 percent opacity
- Percentages: like
100%assigned to the
weightproperty
- Dimensions: numbers with units, such as
1.5rem,
10px, or
100vh. Dimensions are subdivided into
length,
angle,
time, and
resolutions. In our examples above, each of the dimensions (
em,
px,
rem, and
vh) fall under the length category
Length values
Length values are CSS data types assigned to CSS properties, such as
weight,
height,
margin,
padding, and
font-size. Length values are either absolute or relative.
Absolute length values are fixed units, such as
px. They are not relative or dependent on anything.
Relative length values, however, are not fixed. They are relative to something else, like the browser’s default font size or the font size of other elements. Examples of relative units include
em,
rem, and
vh.
As web development evolves with a growing number of devices, scalable units are favored over fixed units because they offer the required flexibility for building responsive websites.
Now, we’ll dive deeper into
em and
rem. Let’s get started!
What are
em and
rem and why use them?
em is a CSS unit relative to the font size of the parent element, while
rem is a CSS unit relative to the font size of an
html element. Both of these are scalable units, meaning they give us the ability to scale elements up and down, relative to a set value. This adds more flexibility to our designs and makes our sites more responsive.
A key reason to use scalable units like
em and
rem is accessibility. Accessibility enables all users, particularly those with disabilities, to successfully interact with a website. Using fixed units like
px to set the values of elements, fonts, and space sizes does not give us this accessibility because fixed units do not scale.
By using scalable units like
em and
rem, we enable users to control the scale of the sites, thereby, providing us with our desired accessibility.
em vs.
rem
em and
rem are similar because they are both scalable units. Their values are always relative to the value of something else.
Most notably,
em and
rem differ in the way the browser converts them to
px.
As mentioned before,
em values are relative to the
font-size of the nearest parent element, while
rem values are relative to the root
font-size, or the
font-size of the
html element. And when the root
font-size is not explicitly set,
rem values are relative to the browser’s default
font-size of
16px.
This means that when the root
font-size is
16px, a value of
1rem would be
16px * 1 =
16px. And a value of
10rem would be
16px * 10 =
160px.
From the above, we can see that
rem values are simple and predictable, and, as a result, we can control how elements scale across the entire page easily from a single source. You can see this demonstrated below:
/* Root font-size on the document level */ html { font-size: 20px; } @media (max-width: 900px) { html { font-size: 16px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { html { font-size: 12px; } } /* Type will scale with document */ h1 { font-size: 2.6rem; } h2 { font-size: 1.6rem; } h3 { font-size: 1.1rem; }
In the code above, a different root
font-size is set for a different
@media query, and the type
font-size uses
rem units. The result of this is that the type will scale relative to the root
font-size set for each
@media query.
Do note that it is often considered a bad idea to explicitly set the root
font-size to a
px value. This is because it overrides the user’s browser setting. A recommended method is to use
% unit or avoid setting the root
font-size explicitly. This sets the
font-size to
100% of the browser’s default
font-size, which is
16px for most browsers.
Although
rem units are simple and predictable, sometimes they may not give the desired control over how specific areas scale on the webpage. This is because it is difficult for all the modules in a webpage to accurately scale up and down relative to a single value.
But, since
em is dependent on the
font-size of the nearest parent, it gives more detailed control over how specific areas of the webpage scale. Thus, with
em, we can control how the webpage scales on the modular level.
Problems with working with
em and
rem
As mentioned above, when using
rem it is sometimes difficult for all the modules to scale up and down accurately. A proposed alternative is to use
em, since components within a module are more likely to accurately scale up and down relative to the parent component. Thus, all the sidebar components would scale relative to the parent sidebar element, all the header components would scale relative to the parent header element, and so on.
em gives us control of the scale of our webpage on a modular level, but this comes with its own problems.
Inheritance of
em values
The main problem experienced when working with
em units is due to the effect on the inheritance of
em values. Since every element inherits the
font-size of its nearest parent,
em values compound linearly as the level of nesting increases.
To elaborate on this, let’s build a simple app. Create a project folder and from the folder, run the following command:
npm init -y
Then install the
live-server package by running:
npm i live-server
Now, replace the
scripts property in the
package.json file with:
"scripts": { "start": "live-server" },
After this, create an
index.html file and add the following code:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <style> .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; width: 100wh; } .parent { font-size: 15px; } .em-child { font-size: 2em; } .rem-child { font-size: 2rem; } </style> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <article class="container"> <div class="parent"> I'm 15px <div class="em-child"> I'm 15px * 2 = 30px <div class="em-child"> I'm 30px * 2 = 60px <div class="em-child"> I'm 60px * 2 = 120px. </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> </body> </html>
Now, run
npm start to start the dev server, and we get:
In the example above, we demonstrated the compounding effect of an
em unit. Because each child element inherits its
font-size from its nearest parent that inherits its
font-size from its nearest parent (and so on), the final
font-size is undesirably
120px.
rem, or “root
em,” was designed to address this issue. To see this in action, replace all the
em-child classes with the
rem-child class in the
index.html file, as seen below:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <style> .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; width: 100wh; } .parent { font-size: 15px; } .em-child { font-size: 2em; } .rem-child { font-size: 2rem; } </style> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <article class="container"> <div class="parent"> I'm 15px <div class="rem-child"> I'm 15px * 2 = 30px <div class="rem-child"> I'm 15px * 2 = 30px <div class="rem-child"> I'm 15px * 2 = 30px. </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> </body> </html>
And we get:
Both
em and
rem are scalable units that add flexibility to our design. However, the big question is when to use
em or
rem. There is debate about this, but from what we have learned so far, I recommend using
rem for consistency and predictability, and
em if you want to scale your page on a modular level.
Conclusion
In this article, we learned about
em and
rem, two similar, scalable, and relative CSS units. However, the key difference between them lies in how browsers compute their pixel values.
While both these units provide the needed flexibility for a responsive design,
rem is favored for its simplicity, consistency, and predictability. And although
em can be tricky to use, if you like to scale your page on a modular level, it can be the right choice.
