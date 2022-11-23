Using Cap’n Proto in Rust to serialize and deserialize objects

Using formats like JSON and XML for serialization becomes inefficient when objects are large and complex. One of the reasons for this is that these formats store the structure of the object alongside the data it contains.
This approach allows you to directly serialize and deserialize an object without a schema. However, when the object is very complex, it becomes inefficient in terms of space taken and the process of encoding and decoding.
Cap’n Proto is a data serializer, just like JSON and XML. But unlike JSON and XML, it uses a schema for both encoding and decoding objects.
The use of a schema eliminates the need to store the structure of the object while encoding it. Since the structure of the object isn’t stored, encoding and decoding is very efficient.
In this article, you’ll learn about Cap’n Proto, how it works, and how to use it in your Rust project. We will cover:
- Overview of Cap’n Proto
- Getting started with Cap’n Proto in Rust
- Serializing objects
- Deserializing objects
In order to follow this article, you’ll need these prerequisites:
- General knowledge of Rust
- Rust installed on your system
- Familiarity with JSON or other data interchange formats
- The capnp CLI tool installed on your system
Overview of Cap’n Proto
Cap’n Proto is a data interchange format just like JSON, XML, and so on.
Data interchange formats allow you to perform serialization and deserialization. Serialization is when you encode an object to bytes. Deserializiation is when you decode the bytes back to an object.
These tools help developers exchange objects between different computer programs.
Unlike JSON and many other data interchange formats, Cap’n Proto requires a schema for most of its operations. This schema includes encoding, decoding, and creating objects.
A schema is a program that describes the structure of an object. There is usually a dedicated language for writing schemas, even in Cap’n Proto. After writing a schema in Cap’n Proto, you need to compile the schema to the programming language you want to use it in.
Cap’n Proto has a builder for creating objects from a schema, a serializer for encoding an object into bytes, and a reader for decoding bytes into an object. The diagram below provides an overview of these three components:
Aside from using Cap’n Proto as a data serializer, you can also use it for RPC systems, database systems, and so on. In this article, we will focus on serialization and deserialization with Cap’n Proto in Rust.
Getting started with Cap’n Proto in Rust
In this section, I’ll guide you through defining the necessary dependencies, creating a schema, and compiling the schema for using Cap’n Proto for your Rust project.
But before you get started, you need to initialize a project. Run the command below to initialize a new project:
$ cargo new --bin cap-n-proto-project
Now, open your project’s
Cargo.toml file and add the following to define the dependencies for using Cap’n Proto in your Rust project:
[dependencies] capnp = "0.14" [build-dependencies] capnpc = "0.14"
Your next step is to create a schema. To do this, first create a folder named
schemas. Then, create a
person_schema.capnp file inside the
schemas folder. Finally, write the following into your
person_schema.capnp file:
@0x8512a370fcfefa23; struct Person { name @0 :Text; age @1 :UInt8; }
In the schema, the first line is a unique file identifier. You can generate a new one by running
capnp id in the terminal.
The
struct under the file ID is a data structure named
Person with two fields:
name and
age.
To allow encoded objects to be compatible with updated schemas, Cap’n Proto requires you to include an ID after each field. Each ID begins with an
@ symbol followed by a whole number. The first number you should use is
0.
When adding new fields, you should put a new number label. For example:
name @0 :Text; age @1 :UInt8; new_field @2 :DataType;
After creating the schema, follow the below steps to set up its compilation.
First, install the Cap’n Proto executable file. The executable file is required for compiling schemas.
Next, create a
build.rs file in the
src folder. Then, write this code into your
build.rs file:
extern crate capnpc; fn main () { capnpc::CompilerCommand::new() .output_path("src/") .src_prefix("schemas/") .file("schemas/person_schema.capnp") .run().unwrap();
Let’s pause for a moment to understand what is happening in the
build.rs file. The code above first initializes a compiler with the
CompilerCommand. Then, it registers an
output_path or directory for where the compiled code will go.
Next,
.src_prefix sets a prefix so that the compiler can know which characters to ignore when naming the compiled code. Then, it provides a
.file() path to the schema that you want to compile. Finally, it executes the compiler.
Now, let’s return to setting up the schema compilation. Open your
Cargo.toml file and register
src/build.rs to be executed when you run
cargo build:
[package] name = "proto-dev" version = "0.1.0" edition = "2021" build = "src/build.rs" # <-- this line
With the addition of the code above, anytime you run
cargo build,
cargo will compile the schema while building the project. Finish up by running the
cargo build command in your terminal.
When the project is built, you’ll see a
person_schema_capnp.rs file in
src.
Serializing objects
Now that you have everything set up, its time to actually do something with Cap’n Proto. In this section, I’ll show you how to create an object with your schema as well as how to serialize the object.
The following is the code for creating and serializing an object. Clear the
main.rs file and paste this into it:
use capnp::message::Builder; use capnp::serialize; pub mod person_schema_capnp; fn main() { let mut message = Builder::new_default(); let mut person = message.init_root::<person_schema_capnp::person::Builder>(); person.set_name("John"); person.set_age(23); let data = serialize::write_message_to_words(&message); println!("{:?}", data); }
In the first two lines of the code above, we imported
Builder and
serialize from
capnp.
Builder allows you to build an object with the schema, while
serialize allows you to serialize that object.
We then imported the schema from
person_schema_capnp.rs and then initialized a message builder.
Under
fn main(), in the ninth line of code, we set up a
person object inside
message with the schema’s
Builder. In the following two lines, we saved two values in the object:
name and
age.
Finally, we serialized the object into a vector, then printed out the vector on the line after.
Deserializing objects
Now that you’ve seen how to create and serialize an object to a vector in Rust with Cap’n Proto, it’s time to deserialize the vector into an object. In this section, I’ll show you how.
First, you’ll need to import
ReaderOptions from
capnp:
use capnp::message::ReaderOptions;
Next, create a reader with
serialize:
let reader = serialize::read_message( data.as_slice(), ReaderOptions::new() ).unwrap();
In the above,
data is the vector into which we serialized the
person object earlier. You need to convert the vector to a slice before passing it to
serialize::read_message(). That’s why we used
data.as_slice().
Finally, use the
reader variable and the
person_schema_capnp.rs schema’s
Reader to assemble the object, like so:
let person = reader.get_root::<person_schema_capnp::person::Reader>().unwrap();
To verify that assembling the object worked, you can add this line below to print out the name that we stored in the object:
let name = person.get_name().unwrap(); println!("Name: {name}");
Combining what we did in the last section and this section, we will have the following in our
main.rs file:
use capnp::message::Builder; use capnp::message::ReaderOptions; use capnp::serialize; pub mod person_schema_capnp; fn main() { // Creating object let mut message = Builder::new_default(); let mut person = message.init_root::<person_schema_capnp::person::Builder>(); person.set_name("John"); person.set_age(23); // Serializing object let data = serialize::write_message_to_words(&message); println!("{:?}", data); // Deserializing object let reader = serialize::read_message( data.as_slice(), ReaderOptions::new() ).unwrap(); let person = reader.get_root::<person_schema_capnp::person::Reader>().unwrap(); let name = person.get_name().unwrap(); println!("Name: {name}"); }
Once you run the
cargo run command below in your terminal, you’ll get the output that follows:
$ cargo run Compiling cap-n-proto-project v0.1.0 (/path/to/project) Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 2.55s Running `target/debug/cap-n-proto-project` [0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 23, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 42, 0, 0, 0, 74, 111, 104, 110, 0, 0, 0, 0] Name: John
The output shows the serialized object and the printed
Name value, which verifies that we successfully serialized and deserialized our object in Rust with Cap’n Proto.
Conclusion
In this article, you learned about Cap’n Proto and how to use it in Rust as an object serializer.
To further your knowledge, be sure to check out Cap’n Proto on GitHub as well as reviewing the Rust documentation.
