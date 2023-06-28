Understanding flatMap() and other TypeScript arrays

Arrays are an essential part of TypeScript, allowing developers to store and manipulate data collections. The
Array object comes with various methods that make it easy to work with arrays. One such method is the
flatMap() method.
In this article, we’ll explore what
flatMap() is and how it works. We’ll also explain how to declare an array in TypeScript and provide a list of other useful array methods available in TypeScript, like
concat(),
copyWithin(),
every(),
fill(),
filter(),
flat(),
forEach(),
shift(),
includes(), and
reduce(). Let’s get started!
Jump ahead:
- What is
flatMap()?
- Why should you use
flatMap()?
- How to declare an array in TypeScript
- Using
flatMap()in TypeScript
- Different types of arrays in TypeScript
What is
flatMap()?
The
flatMap() method is available on the
Array object in TypeScript. It works similarly to the
map() method but with one key difference. Not only does the
flatMap() method map each element of an array to a new value, but it will also flatten that array and add its element to the resulting array.
Why should you use
flatMap()?
flatMap() takes a multi-dimensional array and compresses it into a single list of values, combining the ability of
map() to modify the content of an array.
To fully understand what
flatMap() does, you first have to have an idea of what
flat() does. Flattening an array removes all the nested arrays, leaving only a single-level array that contains all the elements of the original array. Basically, the
flat() method is equivalent to using
myArray.map.flat().
How to declare an array in TypeScript
To declare an array in TypeScript, you can use either the square brackets notation or the
Array keyword.
Using square brackets notation
With the square brackets notation, the array name is labelled using
arrayName.
elementType is the data type of the elements that will be stored in the array, taking in
number,
string, or
boolean. The square bracket
[] is used to indicate that the variable is an array:
const arrayName:elementType[]=[element1,element2,...];
In the example below,
myArray is a variable type,
number[], and it is initialized with an array of numbers:
const myArray:number[]=[1,2,3,4,5]
Using the
Array keyword
In the example below,
myArray is a variable of type
Array<string>, which is the array of the string:
const myArray:Array<string>=['goat','sheep','ram']
Using
flatMap() in TypeScript
Let’s use
flatMap() to compress the code into a single list, where every entry in the array is a single movie title:
const Movies: (string | string[])[] = [ 'Dog Soldiers', ['In Bruges', 'From Paris with Love'], 'The Big Lebowski', 'The Platform', 'Fight Club', 'Hotel Rwanda', 'Moon', 'Hulu Originals', 'Lady Bird', 'Platoon', 'Wall-E', ]; // declares a new array of strings called movieTitles // use the flatMap method on the Movies array const movieTitles: string[] = Movies.flatMap((movie) => // if the element is an array, flatten it, otherwise wrap it in an array Array.isArray(movie) ? movie : [movie] ); console.log(movieTitles); // Output: ["Dog Soldiers", "In Bruges", "From Paris with Love", "The Big Lebowski", "The Platform", "Fight Club", "Hotel Rwanda", "Moon", "Hulu Originals", "Lady Bird", "Platoon", "Wall-E"]
The example code above creates an array called
movieTitles, which contains all the movie titles from the
Movies array. The
Movies array may contain nested arrays of strings, which represent movies with multiple titles. To ensure that each movie title is represented as a single string, we use the
flatMap() method to flatten the nested arrays within the
Movies array.
The
flatMap() method takes a callback function as an argument, which checks whether the current element of the array is an array itself using the
Array.isArray() method. If the current element is an array,
flatMap() flattens it into a single array of strings.
If the current element is already a string, the callback function returns it as a single-item array. The resulting array of arrays is then flattened into a single array of strings using
flatMap().
After running the code above, you’ll see the following error:
Error: Property flatMap does not exist on the type (string|string [])[].
To fix this error, you’ll need to add the string
"es2019" to the
lib array in your
tsconfig.json file. The
"lib" option specifies the libraries that are available to your TypeScript code during compilation. By default, TypeScript targets the
"ES5" version of JavaScript, which doesn’t include the
flatMap() method.
Therefore, you’ll need to specify a later version of JavaScript that includes this method. You can do so by adding the
"es2019" string to the
"lib" array in your
tsconfig.json file. This will make the
flatMap() method available to your TypeScript code during compilation, and the error should be resolved.
The example below shows what the
"lib" array in your
tsconfig.json file will look like after adding
"es2019":
//tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "target": "es5", "lib": ["es2019", "dom"] } }
You can also test out the code using TypeScript playground.
Different types of arrays in TypeScript
In addition to
flatMap(), TypeScript provides many other useful array methods, including
concat(),
copyWithin(),
every(),
fill(),
filter(),
flat(),
forEach(),
shift(),
includes(), and
reduce().
concat()
In TypeScript, the
concat() method is used to join two or more arrays and return a new array that contains all the elements of the original arrays:
const array1:string[]=['monkey','ape','gorilla'] const array2:string[]=['goat','sheep','ram'] const newArray: string[]=array1.concat(array2) console.log(newArray); //Output:['monkey','ape','gorilla','goat','sheep','ram']
In the example code above, we have two arrays,
array1 and
array2. We use the
concat() method on
array1 and pass
array2 as an argument. The
concat() method returns a new array that contains all the elements of
array1 and
array2. We then assign a new array to a variable called
newArray and log it to the console.
copyWithin()
copyWithin() is a built-in method that is used to copy the same array elements within the same array. The
copyWithin() method modifies the original array and returns a reference to the modified array:
const array:number[]=[1,2,3,4,5]; array.copyWithin(0,3,5); console.log(array) //Output[4,5,3,4,5,]
copyWithin() copies the element from
index 3 to
index 5 of the array to the position starting from
index 0. So, the elements at indexes
3 and
4 are copied to the positions starting from index
0. The code above shows the resulting array.
every()
The
every() method from TypeScript is used to check if all elements in an array pass a test. It returns a boolean value,
true or
false:
const array:number[]=[1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11] const allEven=array.every((num)=>num%2 === 0); console.log(allEven) //Output:false
In our example above, the
every() method checks if all elements in the array are even numbers. The callback function
(num)=>num % 2===0 checks if the remainder of each element divided by
2 is
0, which is even. Since there are odd numbers in the array, every method returns
false and assigns it to the
allEven variable.
fill()
The
fill() method is used to fill all the elements of an array from a start index to an end index with a static value:
const arr:string[]=['python','java','golang','ruby','reactjs'] //this fill the array for the index 1 and index 2 with the value 'css' arr.fill('css', 1,3); // doesn't include index 3 when filling console.log(arr); //Output:['python','css','css','ruby','reactjs']
We declare an array
arr of the type
string[], meaning it can only contain strings. We then use the
fill() method to fill the array for
index 1 and
index 2 with the value
css. Finally, we log the updated array to the console.
filter()
The
filter() method is used to create a new array that contains all the elements of an existing array that pass a certain test or meet a certain condition. The
filter() method doesn’t modify the original array, but instead, it returns a new array with the filtered elements:
const arr: string[] = ['band', 'shoe', 'skirt', 'bag']; // Filter the array to only include strings that start with 'b' const filteredArr = arr.filter((str) => str.startsWith('b')); console.log(filteredArr); // Output: ['band','bag']
We declare an array
arr of type
string[] with five-string elements. We then use the
filter() method to create a new array,
filteredArr, which only includes the strings from
arr that start with the letter
b.
We use an arrow function as the argument to the
filter() method to define the conditions for filtering the array. We then log the
filteredArr to the console, which in this case, will only contain the string
band and
bag.
flat()
In TypeScript, the
flat() method is available on arrays and can be used to create a new, one-dimensional flattened array.
flat() can take an optional argument that specifies the depth of flattening. If no argument is provided,
flat() will flatten the array to a depth of
1:
const arr = ["Hello", ["World", "!"]]; const flattened = arr.flat(); console.log(flattened); // Output: ["Hello", "World", "!"]
We have an array,
arr, that contains a nested array of strings. We call the
flat() method on the
arr array, which flattens the array to a depth of
1, resulting in a new array with the same elements, but flattened to a one-dimensional array of strings. The
flat() method works the same way on an array of any type, not just on an array of strings.
forEach()
The TypeScript
forEach() method can be used on an array of strings to iterate over each string in the array and perform a specified action on that string:
const arr:string[]=['goat','sheep','ram']; arr.forEach((items:string)=>{ console.log(items) }); //Output:goat // sheep // ram
The code above declares a constant array of strings named
arr with three elements:
goat,
sheep, and
ram. The
forEach method is then called on the
arr array, which iterates through each element of the array and executes the provided function once per element.
shift()
In TypeScript,
shift() is used to delete the first value from an array and then return the remaining values:
let arr: number[] = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]; let firstElement: number | undefined = arr.shift(); console.log(firstElement); // Output: 1 console.log(arr); // Output: [2, 3, 4, 5]
We define the
arr variable as an array of numbers using the
number[] syntax. We’ve also defined the
first element variable as a union type of
number | undefined because
shift() can return
undefined if the array is empty. When calling
shift(), we don’t need to specify any arguments. It simply removes the first element from the array.
includes()
includes() is used to check if an array contains a particular value among its elements and returns
true or
false where suitable:
let arr: string[] = ['goat','sheep','ram']; console.log(arr.includes('goat')); // Output: true console.log(arr.includes('cow')); // Output: false
In the code above, we’ve defined the
arr variable as an array of strings. We then use the
includes() method to check whether the array contains the string
goat or the string
cow. The method returns
true for the former and
false for the latter.
reduce()
reduce() is a built-in method of the
Array object. It is used to reduce an array to a single value by applying a function to each element of the array:
let arr: number[] = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]; let sum: number = arr.reduce((accumulator: number, currentValue: number) => { return accumulator + currentValue; }); console.log(sum); // Output: 15
In the code, we’ve defined the
arr variable as an array of numbers. We then use the
reduce() method to calculate the sum of all the numbers in the array.
The
reduce() method takes two arguments: a callback function and an optional initial value. In this case, we’ve only provided the callback function. The callback function takes two arguments. The first is an accumulator that stores the current state of the reduction, and the second is the current value of the array being processed. The function returns the updated value of the accumulator.
In the example, we start with an initial value of
0 for the accumulator. On each iteration of the
reduce() method, the callback function adds the current element to the accumulator, which stores the sum of all the elements in the array. The final value of the accumulator is returned as the final output of the
reduce() method, which is stored in the
sum variable and printed to the console.
Conclusion
In this article, we explored the TypeScript
flatMap() method, learning how it simplifies code that involves mapping and flattening arrays. By understanding how to effectively use
flatMap(), you can improve your code and make it more efficient.
We also briefly discussed arrays in TypeScript, providing examples of different types of arrays. Understanding how to declare and work with arrays is a fundamental skill in TypeScript programming, and it’s essential for building complex applications. I hope you enjoyed this article, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions. Happy coding!
