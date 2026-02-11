Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
The Replay (2/11/26): React performance wins, fine-grained frameworks, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket

Here’s what you’ll find in the February 11th edition of The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders:

⚡ Shruti Kapoor, frontend educator, author, and ex-PayPal/Slack engineer, breaks down how to cut your LCP from 28s to about 1s in React, with profiling, smart bundling, SSR, lazy loading, and real performance tradeoffs that actually move metrics.

🧵 Rich Harris, creator of Svelte, joins PodRocket to unpack Fine Grained Everything and what comes after React Server Components: why better primitives beat micro-optimizations and what this means for frontend architecture.

🔐 Rosario De Chiara, a computer science PhD and innovation manager, shows what building privacy-first AI agents actually looks like: small language models, on-device workflows, and patterns you can ship today without sending sensitive data to the cloud.

🔄 Why the Inngest team migrated from Next.js to TanStack Start.

🎵 Bad Bunny 🤝 agentic AI.

…and much more.

Recent posts:

react optimization shruti kapoor

A complete guide to React performance optimization

Cut React LCP from 28s to ~1s with a four-phase framework covering bundle analysis, React optimizations, SSR, and asset/image tuning.

Shruti Kapoor
Feb 11, 2026 ⋅ 9 min read
fine grained everything rich harris

Fine Grained Everything, and what comes after React Server Components

Rich Harris (creator of Svelte) joined PodRocket this week to unpack his Performance Now talk, Fine Grained Everything.

Elizabeth Becz
Feb 10, 2026 ⋅ 55 sec read
Cloudflare Stack Decisions LogRocket Article

Fortifying your stack with Cloudflare: A security playbook

Cloudflare strengthens security at the edge, but real protection depends on how you design, layer, and own controls beyond it.

Peter Aideloje
Feb 10, 2026 ⋅ 10 min read

From custom integrations to A2UI: A better way to ship agent UIs

AI agents don’t have to live in chat bubbles. This guide shows how A2UI lets agents generate real, interactive UIs, and walks through building a working React demo using Gemini and a2ui-bridge.

Emmanuel John
Feb 9, 2026 ⋅ 8 min read
