The Replay (2/11/26): React performance wins, fine-grained frameworks, and more

Here’s what you’ll find in the February 11th edition of The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders:

2/11/26

⚡ Shruti Kapoor, frontend educator, author, and ex-PayPal/Slack engineer, breaks down how to cut your LCP from 28s to about 1s in React, with profiling, smart bundling, SSR, lazy loading, and real performance tradeoffs that actually move metrics.

🧵 Rich Harris, creator of Svelte, joins PodRocket to unpack Fine Grained Everything and what comes after React Server Components: why better primitives beat micro-optimizations and what this means for frontend architecture.

🔐 Rosario De Chiara, a computer science PhD and innovation manager, shows what building privacy-first AI agents actually looks like: small language models, on-device workflows, and patterns you can ship today without sending sensitive data to the cloud.

🔄 Why the Inngest team migrated from Next.js to TanStack Start.

🎵 Bad Bunny 🤝 agentic AI.

…and much more.

