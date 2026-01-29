Implementing local-first agentic AI: A practical guide

async/await in TypeScript
TypeScript’s async/await lets you write asynchronous code that reads like synchronous code, making it easier to understand, maintain, and reason about.
Discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the January 28th issue.
Compare mem0 and Supermemory to learn how modern AI apps manage long-term memory beyond RAG and stateless LLM chats.
Animate SVGs with pure CSS: hamburger toggles, spinners, line-draw effects, and new scroll-driven animations, plus tooling tips and fallbacks.
Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now