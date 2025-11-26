The Replay (11/26/25): An AI reality check, Prisma v7, and more

RippleJS takes a fresh approach to UI development with no re-renders and TypeScript built in. Here’s why it’s gaining attention.
As a developer, it’s easy to feel like you need to integrate AI into every feature and deploy agents for every task. But what if the smartest move isn’t to use AI, but to know when not to?
Coming from C# can quietly sabotage your TypeScript code. This article shows how to swap nullable flags and enums for discriminated unions and literal types so your Angular apps model state cleanly and stay easy to reason about.
Micro frontends boost autonomy but they make CSS a nightmare. In this guide, I break down how to scale styling without collisions using design tokens, CSS Modules, and the Shadow DOM.
