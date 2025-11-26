Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-11-26
167
#replay
Matt MacCormack
209825
116
Nov 26, 2025 ⋅ 35 sec read

The Replay (11/26/25): An AI reality check, Prisma v7, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

11/26/25

⚛️ Alexandra Spalato, full-stack dev and fractional AI officer, asks whether the smartest move isn’t to use AI, but to know when not to.

🎙️ Will Madden, senior engineering manager at Prisma, joins PodRocket to talk about how Prisma ORM is evolving in v7, including the transition away from Rust toward TypeScript.

📶 Alexander Godwin discusses why offline-first can no longer be an afterthought; it’s a core pillar of resilient user experience design.

🔺 Angular v21 touches down with experimental Signal Forms and more.

🪨 The art of “caveman compression”: Making your AI talk like a caveman can reduce your token usage.

….and much more.

Recent posts:

Ripple over React? Evaluating the newest JS framework

RippleJS takes a fresh approach to UI development with no re-renders and TypeScript built in. Here’s why it’s gaining attention.

Chizaram Ken
Nov 26, 2025 ⋅ 15 min read
spalato pragmatic ai featured image

You don’t need AI for everything: A reality check for developers

As a developer, it’s easy to feel like you need to integrate AI into every feature and deploy agents for every task. But what if the smartest move isn’t to use AI, but to know when not to?

Alexandra Spalato
Nov 26, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read

How to ensure your expert C# knowledge doesn’t make you a TypeScript noob

Coming from C# can quietly sabotage your TypeScript code. This article shows how to swap nullable flags and enums for discriminated unions and literal types so your Angular apps model state cleanly and stay easy to reason about.

Lewis Cianci
Nov 25, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
How To Scale CSS In Micro Frontends (Without Losing Your Mind)

Micro frontends boost autonomy but they make CSS a nightmare. In this guide, I break down how to scale styling without collisions using design tokens, CSS Modules, and the Shadow DOM.

Elijah Asaolu
Nov 24, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
