2025-11-12
Matt MacCormack
Nov 12, 2025 ⋅ 33 sec read

The Replay (11/12/25): Stop making these useEffect mistakes

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

⚛️ Shruti Kapoor, frontend educator, author, and Ex-PayPal/Slack engineer, analyzed several open source React apps to identify the 15 most common useEffect mistakes – and fixes for each.

🏎️  Barry Pollard from the Chrome devrel team joins PodRocket to discuss the speculation rules API, a new browser feature designed to improve web performance through prefetch and pre-render techniques.

🤖  Chizaram Ken power ranks the top AI models and tools for November.

📘  TypeScript creator Anders Hejlsberg discusses how TS became the dominant language of the AI era.

🚫 The blind spots of experienced developers.

….and much more.

Recent posts:

15 most common useEffect mistakes

15 common useEffect mistakes to avoid in your React apps

Shruti Kapoor breaks down the confusion around useEffect and goes over 15 common mistakes she’s seen in the React apps she’s reviewed.

Shruti Kapoor
Nov 12, 2025 ⋅ 8 min read
Giving Jarvis Hands: What Mcp Means For Ai Integrations On The Open Web LogRocket Article

The next phase of dev: Building for MCP and the open web

MCP is the bridge between AI and the open web — giving intelligent agents the ability to act, not just talk. Here’s how this open protocol transforms development, business models, and the future of software itself.

Peter Aideloje
Nov 11, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read

You’ve authenticated your user, but have you authorized your agent?

AI agents can now log in, act, and access data, but have you truly authorized them? This guide walks through how to secure your autonomous agents using Auth0’s Auth for GenAI, covering token vaults, human-in-the-loop approvals, and fine-grained access control.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Nov 10, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read

FTC’s AI chatbot crackdown: A developer compliance guide

A hands-on guide to building an FTC-ready chatbot: real age checks, crisis redirects, parental consent, audit logs, and usage limits – designed to protect minors and prevent harm.

Clara Ekekenta
Nov 10, 2025 ⋅ 21 min read
