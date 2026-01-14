Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-01-14
Matt MacCormack
Jan 14, 2026 ⋅ 33 sec read

The Replay (1/14/26): Deterministic agents, Angular v21, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

1/14/25

⚙️ Alexandra Spalato, full-stack dev and fractional AI officer, explores how to build agentic AI with probabilistic understanding and deterministic routing using state machines.

🅰️ Mark Techson, Google engineer and award-winning instructor, joins PodRocket to talk through what’s new in Angular v21, including signal forms, AI features, and more.

📡 Emmanuel John breaks down the Agent User Interaction (AG-UI) protocol by building a CLI client using the AG-UI TypeScript SDK.

⚠️ What happens when you replace three senior devs with AI agents?

👶 Should you name your baby after your favorite AI model?

….and much more.

Recent posts:

Build a Next.js 16 PWA with true offline support

Learn how to build a Next.js 16 Progressive Web App with true offline support, using IndexedDB, service workers, and sync logic to keep your app usable without a network.

Jude Miracle
Jan 14, 2026 ⋅ 9 min read
deterministic AI alexandra spalato

How to build deterministic agentic AI with state machines in n8n

This tutorial explores how to build a robust, state-machine-driven lead qualification system using n8n, a persistent data layer (n8n data tables), and an external CRM (GoHighLevel).

Alexandra Spalato
Jan 14, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read

6 fast (native) alternatives for VSCode

VSCode has architectural performance limits. Compare six fast, native code editors built for lower resource usage.

Shalitha Suranga
Jan 9, 2026 ⋅ 10 min read

Moving beyond RxJS: A guide to TanStack Pacer

Build a React infinite scroll gallery with TanStack Pacer. Learn debouncing, throttling, batching, and rate limiting without RxJS complexity.

Emmanuel John
Jan 9, 2026 ⋅ 8 min read
