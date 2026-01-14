The Replay (1/14/26): Deterministic agents, Angular v21, and more

Learn how to build a Next.js 16 Progressive Web App with true offline support, using IndexedDB, service workers, and sync logic to keep your app usable without a network.
This tutorial explores how to build a robust, state-machine-driven lead qualification system using n8n, a persistent data layer (n8n data tables), and an external CRM (GoHighLevel).
VSCode has architectural performance limits. Compare six fast, native code editors built for lower resource usage.
Build a React infinite scroll gallery with TanStack Pacer. Learn debouncing, throttling, batching, and rate limiting without RxJS complexity.
