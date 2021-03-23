The modern guide to React prop types

Climbing mountains and tackling technology challenges for over eight years in the mile high state.

Weakly typed languages such as JavaScript make programming easy. You do not need to go digging through documentation to understand every type in your dependencies, especially when coding in an IDE. While this feature can be useful, it can become a burden for you and your team as the number of variables grows and old developers leave your projects.

Type checking in React through the prop-types package ensures that you know what each variable stores even if documentation is lacking or not helpful. In this discourse, we examine prop types in depth to help you build a quality codebase.

Prerequisites

Before getting started, make sure you have a basic understanding of React. You can import the code in this tutorial into your own application and start experimenting.

We use Node.js. You only need to include the core React libraries in your package.json file:

"dependencies": { "react": "^17.0.1", "react-dom": "^17.0.1", "react-scripts": "4.0.0", "web-vitals": "^0.2.4" }

Make sure you have a full React and Node.js project. You are now ready to start working with prop types.

What are React prop types?

React prop types are a way to ensure that the types passed to your functions match those you intended the function to take. Prop types keep you from making an inappropriate method call, particularly when combined with unit testing.

It is not uncommon to find a function in your code, long after writing it, and realize that it does not quite match what you need. For example, if a method reliably returns a string-based ISO timestamp and you are performing math on numeric UTC timestamps, the result is a pesky undefined value at some point after your function call.

Under the hood, React checks the property types passed to a component against those you define. The framework logs a warning to the console when they do not match.

Since the function only logs a warning, make sure to check your console before pushing to production. Otherwise, you may miss a conflict.

Why should I type-check in React and JavaScript?

Weakly typed languages do not require you to specify the types associated with different variables — JavaScript does not check your variables. They’re different from strongly typed server-side languages, in that errors fatally break programs at runtime, creating a headache for users and developers alike.

Consider the following React components:

import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; // Class-based component class CustomComponent extends React.Component { static defaultProps = { mystring: "Hello", appid: "App-1" } constructor(props) { super(); this.myString = props.message; } render() { return ( <div> {this.myString} {this.props.appid} </div>) } } // Functional component const Addition = (props) => { console.log(props); const outputNum = props.mynum + props.mynum; return ( <div> Answer: {outputNum} </div>) };

There are multiple variables and properties you must set. The myString variable is a string, mynum is a number, and appid is a string-based unique identifier for the application.

If you pass mynum as a string, the component fails to render, creating a potentially serious issue. Type checking lets you find these problems early by alerting you to inappropriately set properties.

Type checking in React

Type checking in React through prop types requires creating a separate object containing metadata regarding your properties. The PropTypes module contains a number of property types matching those available in JavaScript.

Add the following in the same file as your components to verify that the properties you pass are correct:

Addition.propTypes = { mynum: PropTypes.number } CustomComponent.propTypes = { mystring: PropTypes.string, appid: PropTypes.string }

This object ensures that mynum is a number. It also ensures that appid and mystring are strings. The program logs to the console when they are not.

Prop types available in React

React is a JavaScript library. The available property types are the same as those in JavaScript.

Available types, matching with their JavaScript equivalents, include:

Array for storing lists of values

for storing lists of values Element representing a DOM element

representing a DOM element Node representing a DOM node

representing a DOM node Number representing the JavaScript numeric type

representing the JavaScript numeric type Object representing a JavaScript object

representing a JavaScript object String storing characters

storing characters Symbol representing the JavaScript object storing values in a unique way

It is also possible to declare that a property is an instance of a class. Use PropTypes.instanceOf(object) to do so.

Specifying default values

There is an additional use for property types. Code can break when you fail to pass parameters. To avoid this, you can set default prop values throughout your code instead. However, this process becomes unwieldy as your program grows and you need to track countless numbers of variables.

The React framework lets you set meaningful defaults alongside your components. You can set appid to “App-1” and mystring to “Hello”:

CustomComponent.defaultProps = { mystring: "Hello", appid: "App-1" }

This feature also works with functional components:

Addition.defaultProps = { mynum: 0 }

Now, if the properties are not set, the program will not fail to render. Instead, the values match those you set.

Default values with Babel

If using Babel transforms, you can write cleaner code when setting defaults. Instead of using a separate object, incorporate them directly in the target component. Babel transforms your code into the appropriate format.

Our default component becomes:

// Class-based component class CustomComponent extends React.Component { static defaultProps = { mystring: "Hello", appid: "App-1" } constructor(props) { super(); this.myString = props.message; } render() { return ( <div> {this.myString} {this.props.appid} </div>) } }

There is no need to look through larger JavaScript files to find defaults. They are directly in the attached object. There is a nominal impact on compile time for your code. However, users will not notice the difference.

Using default values appropriately

Setting defaults is not always the best practice. There are cases where you want to check if a value is not provided and set your rendered content appropriately. Instead of providing mynum with a default value, you can check for an undefined value and set an alert.

Using these values works best when there is a logical default matching the type you set. This is ideal for appid or mystring . Setting them renders a complete message even if you do not provide values.

Remotely monitoring conflicting property types

While React logs issues to the console, and you will want to test components before pushing to production, it is possible to monitor issues in production as well. Application Performance Management (APM) tools capture issues and information sent to the console, pushing them to a centralized location.

In this way, property types serve as a powerful way to catch bugs that unknowingly reach your development or production environments. Stay on top of your APM after every release.

Eliminating confusion with prop types in React

While the weak typing of JavaScript can help you push applications quickly, the original intent of a function can be lost as your codebase grows. Checking property types and logging conflicts to an accessible location gives your team the knowledge to use your codebase without reading more code or searching through documentation.

Here, we discussed how to tackle this issue using prop types in React. We also looked at how to create default values that can help avoid undefined variables from becoming a major issue.

