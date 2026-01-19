Your security team blocked Cursor and Claude Code— time to switch to OpenCode

A practical guide to React Router v7 that walks through declarative routing, nested layouts, dynamic routes, navigation, and protecting routes in modern React applications.
TanStack AI vs. Vercel AI SDK for React: compare isomorphic tools, type safety, and portability to pick the right SDK for production.
Handle user authentication with React Router v7, with a practical look at protected routes, two-factor authentication, and modern routing patterns.
AI now writes frontend code too. This article shows how to design architecture that stays predictable, scalable, and safe as AI accelerates development.
