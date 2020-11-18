Rust cryptography libraries: A comprehensive list

Cryptography is the process of transforming information into a secure format, mostly by encryption. Encryption ensures that data passing through the web is safe and reliable.
Although Rust has a random number generator, the main suite in use today is OpenSSL. As you’ll see in this guide, the Rust ecosystem offers an expansive range of rich-featured cryptography libraries to help you keep data safe in transit to and from your applications.
In this guide, we’ll review the state of cryptography in Rust and compare some open-source encryption libraries, including:
- Cryptography suites
- Random number generators
- Password-based encryption
- TLS
- Crypto tools
- Hashing
- Algorithms
Cryptography suites for Rust
With cryptography suites, you can secure a network connection that uses TLS or SSL. In this section, we’ll look at some open-source Rust suites, evaluating each for stability and production readiness.
openssl
openssl provides a safe interface to the popular OpenSSL cryptography library. This library has 123 versions published, with the latest stable version being 0.10.30.
openssl is licensed under Apache 2.0.
To use
openssl, add the code below to your
cargo.toml file.
openssl = "0.10.30"
orion
orion aims to minimize the use of unsafe code. The library supports Rust 1.41 or later and the following crypto methods.
- AEAD: (X)ChaCha20Poly1305
- Stream ciphers: (X)ChaCha20
- KDF: HKDF-HMAC-SHA512, PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512, Argon2i
- MAC: HMAC-SHA512, Poly1305
- Hashing: BLAKE2b, SHA512
This library is licensed under MIT and currently has 68 versions published, the of which is 0.15.4. To use the current version of this library, add the following codes to your
cargo.toml file:
orion = "0.15.4"
By default, orion uses STD. To use orion in a
no_std context, you need to specify the dependency by writing the code below.
orion = { version = "*", default-features = false } # Replace * with the most recent version
Argon2i will not be available with
no_std. To allow Argon2i, you have to enable the
alloc feature.
[dependencies.orion] version = "*" # Replace * with the most recent version default-features = false features = ["alloc"]
libsodium-sys
libsodium-sys is an open-source Rust bindings to the sodium library. This library has 24 versions published. Its latest stable version is 0.2.6. The library is licensed under Apache-2.0/MIT.
The bind functions that can be used for libsodium-sys are as follows:
crypto::box_and
crypto::signfor public-key cryptography
crypto::sealedboxfor sealed boxes
crypto::secretbox,
crypto::stream,
crypto::auth, and
crypto::onetimeauthfor secret-key cryptography
crypto::hash,
crypto::verify, and
crypto::shorthashfor low-level functions
gpgme
This is a GnuPG Made Easy (GPGME) library for Rust. Using GnuPG directly from an application can be complicated; GPGME makes access to GnuPG (GNU Privacy Guard) much easier.
The most stable version of this library, 0.9.2, does not support the bundling of the
gpgme library source to attempt build via the buildscript.
To use
gpgme, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
gpgme = "0.9.2"
This library is licensed under
LGPL-2.1 and has 14 versions published.
ring
This open-source library allows us to build safe, fast, and small crypto applications using Rust with BoringSSL’s cryptography primitives.
ring has 94 versions published. Its most recent and stable version is
ring 0.16.15.
Ring has the following features.
alloc(default), which enables features that require use of the heap, RSA in particular
dev_urandom_fallback(default), which causes
ring::rand::SystemRandomto fall back to
/dev/urandomby default when the
getrandom()syscall isn’t supported at runtime.
dev_urandom_fallbackis only currently supported by Linux OS
std, which enables features that use
libstd, especially the
std::error::Errorfeature
To use the latest version of this library, add the following code to your
cargo.toml file.
ring = "0.16.15"
Random number generators (RNG) for Rust
Do you ever wonder how information can be secure given the inherent predictability of computer/programming algorithms (e.g., you could determine an output by feeding in an input)? Random number generators take in nondeterministic inputs (such as phase noise or clock signals) and generate unpredictable numbers as the output.
Below are some of the best and most production-ready random number generators for Rust.
rand
rand is a Rust library for random number generation. Random numbers are generated and converted to useful types, distributions, and some randomness-related algorithms.
rand version 0.7 requires
rustc version 1.32 or greater. Meanwhile,
rand 0.5 requires
rustc 1.22 or greater and versions 0.4 and 0.3 require
rustc version 1.15 or greater (since approx. June 2017).
Some of the
rand code may work with older Rust versions, but it is not recommended to use it.
rand has 62 versions published, with one version yanked (unreleased) version, 0.7.1.
To use the current version of
rand, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
[dependencies] rand = "0.7"
uuid
uuid creates and parses universally unique identifiers (UUIDs), which are unique 128-bit numbers stored as 16 octets. With UUIDs, unique identifiers can be assigned to entities without requiring a central allocating authority.
This library has 45 versions published, the latest being 0.8.1.
To use
uuid, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
[dependencies] uuid = "0.8"
Password-based encryption for Rust
Passwords are a form of encryption that help us create strong cryptographic keys. With password-based encryption, users can create strong secret keys based on the password they provide.
bcrypt
bcrypt is an open-source library that lets you easily hash and verify passwords on Rust. This library has 21 versions; the latest is version
0.8.2.
To use
bcrypt, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
bcrypt = "0.8.2"
This version of
bcrypt supports version 1.36.0 as the minimum version of Rust.
djangohashers
djangohashers is a Rust port of the password primitives that are used in Django projects. Although Django has the
django.contrib.auth.models.User class, which consists of a few methods to deal with passwords, such as
set_password() and
check_password(),
djangohashers executes the primitive functions behind those methods. You can use the password hash algorithm of this library in any Rust project.
djangohashers has 23 versions published. The most recent stable version is 1.3.1.
To install
djangohashers, add the dependency to your
cargo.toml file.
[dependencies] djangohashers = "^1.3"
pwhash
This Rust open-source library consists of a collection of password hashing and verification routines.
With
pwhash, you can verify a password against a hash with the
verify() function. You can also hash a password with default algorithm-specific parameters or customized parameters with the
hash() and
hash_with() functions, respectively.
This library has published five versions at the time of writing, with the most stable version being 0.3.1.
TLS libraries for Rust
With Transport Layer Security (TLS), data sent over the internet is encrypted to keep private and sensitive information safe from bad actors.
The following libraries offer the TLS protocol for Rust-based applications.
rustls
rustls, pronounced “rustless,” is a modern library that implements TLS for Rust. It uses the
ring library for cryptography
libwebpki for certificate verification.
rustls assures of high level cryptographic security with no configuration required. It has 29 published versions; the most stable is version 0.18.1.
To use the current version of
rustls, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
rustls = "0.18.1"
tokio-openssl
tokio-openssl is an implementation of SSL streams for Tokio, an asynchronous runtime for Rust, backed by OpenSSL.
tokio-openssl is licensed under MIT/Apache-2.0, and the latest stable version is 0.4.0.
To use this version, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
tokio-openssl = "0.4.0"
tokio-rustls
tokio-rustls is an asynchronous TLS/SSL stream for Tokio using the
rustls library. This library currently has 56 versions, with the current stable version being 0.14.1.
tokio-rustls started as a fork from the Tokio-TLS project.
webpki
With
webpki, you can validate Web PKI (TLS/SSL) certificates. This library uses
ring for signature verification.
With
webpki, there’s no dispute to efficiency and safety because it uses Rust’s borrow checker to validate that its zero-copy parsing strategy is safe and efficient.
webpki maintains a tight restriction on the amount of stack memory it uses, so it never allocates memory on the heap.
webpki has 40 versions released, the latest of which is 0.21.3. This library is not licensed and offers no warranty.
Crypto tools for Rust
The importance of tools cannot be overemphasized in cryptography. The best ones make securing information between peers almost seamless.
Let’s zoom in on some of the most popular encryption tools for Rust, including services ranging from token management, to file management, to cookie management.
tempfile
Imagine you want to create a file but don’t care about its name or location since it’s a temporal file that you wish to urgently work on and delete later. The
tempfile library deletes the file once you’re done.
This tool enables you to delete temporary files and directories with the
tempfile() and
tempdir() function.
tempfile is licensed under MIT/Apache 2.0 and has 35 versions; the most recent is 3.1.0.
cookie
To put it simply,
cookie enhances HTTP cookie parsing and cookie jar management. This library is licensed under MIT or Apache 2.0 and has 62 versions (the most recent version is 0.14.2).
cookie has been downloaded nearly 6 million times.
frank_jwt
Ever heard of JSON Web Token (JWT)? You can pass claims securely between two parties by decoding, verifying, and generating encoded credentials called JWT.
frank_jwt is an implementation of JSON Web Tokens in Rust.
This library supports cryptographic algorithm and is licensed under Apache 2.0 and has 14 versions at the time of writing.
Hashing in Rust
Hashing in cryptography means converting data into unique strings that are undecipherable to humans. Here’s a simple example of data and its equivalent hash string:
Data: Hello Hash: f7ff9e8b7bb2e09b70935a5d785e0cc5d9d0abf0
Let’s zoom in on some libraries that offer hashing in Rust.
Note: Many of the libraries mentioned in the “Password-based encryption for Rust” section can also be used for hashing in Rust.
rust-fnv
FNV (Fowler/Noll/Vo) is a custom hasher implementation that is fast and has good dispersion. While the default hasher implementation,
SipHash, is good in many cases, it’s usually slower than other algorithms with short keys.
rust-fnv performs faster on algorithms with short keys. The disadvantage of
rust-fnv is that it performs poorly on larger inputs and provides no protection against collision attack.
This library is licensed under Apache 2.0/MIT, it has eight published versions.
twox-hash
This library is a Rust implementation of XXHash algorithm, a fast Hash algorithm that runs at RAM speed limits.
To use this
twox-hash, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
twox-hash = "1.5.0"
twox-hash has 13 versions with two versions yanked (unreleased). The most stable version of
twox-hash, at the time of writing, is
1.5.0.
blake2-rfc
If you want a hash function that’s faster than MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2, and secure as the latest version of SHA-3, look no further than
blake2-rfc.
blake2-rfc is a pure Rust implementation of BLAKE2, which is based on RFC 7693. It has 20 versions, the most recent being 0.2.18.
Cryptographic algorithms for Rust
Algorithms are among the most widely used privacy protection methods. These are usually designed for data encryption, authentication, and digital signatures.
bulletproofs
This library enacts Bulletproofs using Ristretto. Ristretto is a technique for compressing curves (ellipse); it divides the curve’s cofactor by 4 or 8 to implement the prime-order group.
bulletproofs has eight versions published at the time of writing, with version
1.0.3 yanked.
curve25519-dalek
This open-source library is a Rust implementation of operations on Ristretto and Curve25519.
curve25519-dalek is built to provide a clean and safe mid-level API, executing ECC-based crypto protocols such as zero-knowledge proof systems, key agreement, signatures, and anonymous credentials.
This library is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause and has 64 versions published at the time of writing. Version
2.0.0 was yanked.
To use the latest released version of this library in your application, add the following code to your
cargo.toml file.
curve25519-dalek = "3.0.0"
ed25519-dalek
This library is a fast and efficient Rust implementation of ed25519 key generation, signing, and verification in Rust.
With
ed25519-dalek, ed25519 key generation, signing, and verification become easier and faster in Rust.
This library is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause and has over 28 versions published.
merlin
merlin provides a transcript-based RNG as defense-in-depth against bad-entropy attacks.
merlin is a transcript construction for zero-knowledge proofs.
If you use
merlin in your application, you can execute noninteractive protocols as if they were interactive. This is because
merlin automates the Fiat-Shamir transform.
rust-secp256k1
rust-secp256k1 is a wrapper around
libsecp256k1, a library that can be used for producing ECDSA signatures using the SECG curve
secp256k1.
You’ll love how efficient this library is; it makes no allocations (except in unit tests) for efficiency and use in freestanding implementations.
This library is licensed under CC0-1.0 and has 63 versions published.
subtle
This is an open-source library for constant-time cryptographic implementations.
subtle supports a minimum of Rust version 1.41. There have been 24 versions published, the latest being 2.3.0; version 2.2.0 has been yanked.
x25519-dalek
This is a pure-Rust implementation of x25519 elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman key exchange, with curve operations provided by curve25519-dalek.
x25519-dalek has 17 versions published; 1.1.0 is the most recent.
To use
x25519-dalek in your application, add the following to your
cargo.toml file.
x25519-dalek = "1.1.0"
zkp
This library implements the zero-knowledge proof according to Schnorr style. That means
zkp can verify the validity of a statement without releasing any knowledge aside from the validity of a statement (sensitive information).
zkp provides two levels of API: a higher-level, declarative API based on the
define_proof macro and a lower-level, imperative API inspired by Bellman, which provides a constraint system for Schnorr-style statements.
zkp is licensed under CC0-1.0. It has 12 versions, of which four have been yanked.
Conclusion
Whether you’re writing in Rust or some other programming language, you should always use encryption when transferring information over the internet. As you can tell by the wide variety of popular, production-ready cryptography suites, random number generators, password solutions, TLS, tools, and algorithms available, the state of crypto in Rust is quite strong.
We have seen the different sections housing different methods cryptography can be performed and libraries that help secure parsing of data in Rust based applications.
If you would love to read more about cryptography as pertains to Rust, check out Rust Cryptography.
Thank you for your time! Please do contact me on twitter if you have any questions or suggestions concerning this article.
You come here a lot! We hope you enjoy the LogRocket blog. Could you fill out a survey about what you want us to write about?
LogRocket: Full visibility into production Rust appsDebugging Rust applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking performance of your Rust apps, automatically surfacing errors, and tracking slow network requests and load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your Rust app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app’s performance, reporting metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
Modernize how you debug your Rust apps — start monitoring for free.