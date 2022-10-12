relative-deps: An alternative to npm-link for relative dependencies

Many times, you need to work on a project and its dependencies at the same time. If your team is developing a dependency and you want to either test its functionality during development time or find defects, what’s your approach towards it? Good question.
Then, after everything looks good, you’ll manually put the code into the
node_modules package and put it back in its respective repository, right? If your answer is yes, then you need to know a bit more about
relative-deps and
npm-link!
In this article, we’ll cover
relative-deps and how it differs from
npm-link. We’ll go over the limitations of
npm-link, how
relative-deps comes to fix it, and the general advantages of
relative-deps. Let’s get started!
- What is
npm-linkand how does it work?
- What is
relative-deps?
- How does
relative-depsdiffer from
npm-link?
- Limitations of
npm-link
- Advantages of
relative-depsover
npm-link
What is
npm-link and how does it work?
Let’s first talk about
npm-link. With
npm-link, linking is done in two steps.
In the first step, you need to create a symlink for the dependency by running the
npm link command into the respective directory. This will generate a global symlink to use in the main project.
In the second step, you need to tell your project to use the dependency from the symlink by running
npm link [dependency-name].
Here’s an example:
$ cd ~/dependency # go into the dependency directory $ npm link # creates global link $ cd ~/project # go into some other package directory. $ npm link dependency # link-install the package
If you want your dependency to be reflected in
package.json, then you need to append
--save after the last command:
Now, you have to make the necessary changes in the dependency which will reflect in your project without any modifications.
A link that was just created is the local link, so, while publishing, it will not affect your production. While publishing, however, you need to change the updated version of the dependency in your
package.json. That’s it!
What is
relative-deps?
Now, let’s move to
relative-deps. As per the official documentation, it installs dependencies from a local checkout and keeps them in sync, all without the limitations of
link.
To start with
relative-deps, the first step is to fire
npx relative-deps
init in the dependency directory. This will install the package, set up scripts, and initialize the empty relative dependencies section:
After successful installation, in
node_modules, you can see the package named
relative-deps:
If you check
package.json, you will find
relativeDependencies and
prepare sections as well:
Now, navigate to your project directory and execute
npx relative-deps add ../dependency. Make sure your dependency
package.json has a
name and
version. Otherwise, this command will throw an error:
You can see that it linked successfully! You can also check for the same in
package.json:
This way, Dependency will be linked to your dependency. It will automatically update based on a hook that you set during installation. If you want to trigger it manually, just run
npx relative-deps and it will update the changes.
How does
relative-deps differ from
npm-link?
relative-deps mimics the “package installation” without fighting the problem. As stated in its official documentation,
relative-deps builds the “linked” library on prepare (that is, after installing all deps), packs it, and unpacks it in the
node_modules of the hosting project.
Now there is no virtual linking and no shared packages inside
node_modules. Eventually,
relative-deps will have the same folder structure if you manually install it via npm or yarn. This is the main benefit of using
relative-deps, and with it, you can avoid tons of problems.
As you might know, writing
npm install every time there’s a change is very redundant.
relative-deps has solved this by remembering a hash of the library’s directory contents first. In other words, if something changes, that’s the only time it will build and install.
Limitations of
npm-link
There are several limitations of
npm-link that should be noted. We’ll go over some of them now below.
Same node version
As you know
npm-link is a two-step process. Both of the commands should have the same node version number. With this, if your dependency uses a different node version,
npm-link does not work correctly.
If this is the case, you might encounter some issues while linking the dependency.
Nonexistent linking
If you accidentally fire
npm link [dependency] when there’s no link for that dependency,
npm-link will search for the global link inside the npm registry and create a symlink to it. Ultimately, this will not work.
It will result in an error since no dependency has been linked before executing that command. It’ll also throw an error when a package is not present in the global registry.
Link removal
Linking multiple packages is also not possible. Previously linked packages will be removed first, and you can link one package at a time at the maximum. For example:
$ npm link ./dependency $ ls node_modules dependency $ npm link ./another_dependency $ ls node_modules another_dependency
The firstly linked
dependency will be removed.
Advantages of
relative-deps over
npm-link
Now that we’ve discussed the fallbacks of
npm-link, let’s go over some of the advantages that
relative-deps has over
npm-link.
relative-deps works with shared dependencies
relative-deps works with peer/shared dependencies. If there are any shared dependencies in
npm-link, they will appear twice in the dependency tree. This is because one is linked from
node_modules and the other is linked from the project’s
node_modules directory, which causes lots of confusion.
This problem no longer exists with
relative-deps.
Includes N number of dependencies
You can set multiple dependencies by using
relative-deps. All of them can be installed and used simultaneously, and you can also listen to changes without worrying about manually installing them. We’ll clarify this further in the next paragraph.
Set watch mode
Yes, you can set watch mode with a debounce time of 500 milliseconds by running
relative-deps watch. You will get the benefit of a hot reload so you don’t need to manually update your dependencies. It will listen to all relative dependencies.
Error when linking nonexistent dependencies
Unlike
npm-link, you will get an error when you try to set a dependency that is not initialized. You’ll also need to provide a path so you know which directory you are setting a dependency from.
Conclusion
I’ve used both
npm-link and
relative-deps while working on dependencies with an actual product. As it’s in-house, I’ll need to make changes and see if it works or test it after integration. I must say that
relative-deps come with some additional advantages, so I use it more often.
Linking is a small process that quickly adds your dependency to the main project. As a JavaScript developer, mastering
relative-deps is a must because it simply saves a lot of time. As and when required, you should try it out and see the advantages.
