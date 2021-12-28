Python is a high-level, general-purpose, interpreted programming language built with simplicity and readability in mind. With various modules available that simplify the language, Python is beginner-friendly and easy to use; one example is the Python
datetime module, which helps us manage the complexities of date and time computation in Python.
One major problem every developer encounters when working with dates and time is the issue of differences in time zones across the globe. With the Python
datetime module, you can write programs that get the day of the month, the day of the week, and the local date and time in minutes, hours, seconds, or milliseconds.
The Python
datetime module consists of five main classes,
date,
time,
tzinfo,
DateTime, and
timedelta. In this article, we’ll discuss these classes, covering relevant examples for each.
Prerequisites
To follow along with this article, you’ll need the following:
- A basic understanding of Python
- The latest version of Python installed on your computer
- An IDE, preferably PyCharm
Let’s get started!
datetime module classes
The Python
datetime module helps us handle time-related events like years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, seconds, etc. Although the most commonly used classes are
DateTime,
Date,
Time,
Tzinfo, and
Timedelta, to get other elements present in the Python
datetime module, run the following code:
import datetime print(dir(datetime))
datetime class
The
datetime class gives Python developers the ability to manipulate date and time. To use the
datetime class in our Python program, we need to import it from the
datetime module. Let’s write a simple Python program to print the time and date using the Python
datetime module:
from datetime import datetime # create a variable todays_date = datetime.now() print(todays_date)
The code above will print the current time, including year, month, date, hour, minute, and second.
Working with strings
The Python
datetime module has two built-in methods,
strptime() and
strftime(), which help Python programmers convert or parse the
time string to an object and the Python string
time to
DateTime object, respectively. Let’s review these.
strptime()
The
strptime() method converts string
date and
time data into a
DateTime object. The code below illustrates how to use these methods in Python:
from datetime import datetime date_in_string = ‘2021-11-19’ convert_date_to_object = datetime.strptime(date_in_string, ‘%Y-%m-%d’) print(convert_date_to_object)
In the code above, the
strptime function takes two arguments, the
date_in_string variable and a second string that shows a format or a placeholder demonstrating how the first variable should be represented.
The following list shows the various formats for representing the Python
DateTime variables:
%a: abbreviated weekday as Sun, Mon %A: weekdays full name %w: weekdays as number %d: days in number and zero-padded 01, 02 %b: Months abbreviate as Apr, Jun %B: Months full name April, June %m: months in number and zero-padded 03, 06 %y: Year without century 21, 20, 19 %Y: Year with century 2021, 2020, 2019 %H: 24 hours clock 00 - 23 zero-padded %I: 12 hours clock 01 - 12 zero-padded %p: Period of the day as AM/PM %M: Minutes from 00 - 59 zero-padded %s: seconds from 00 - 59 zero-padded %f: microseconds 6 decimal places
To confirm that the output is an object, use the
type function by running the following code:
print(type(convert_date-to_object))
strftime()
The
strftime() method converts
DateTime objects to strings. The code below illustrates how to use the
strftime() method in Python:
from datetime import datetime time_as_object = datetime.today() print(time_as_object) # to check the type use the code below print(type(time_as_object)) # convert time_as_object to string time_as_string = time_as_object.strftime(“%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S”) print(time_as_string) # to add the milliseconds use .%f time_as_string = time_as_object.strftime(“%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%f”) print(time_as_string) # check type print(type(time_as_string))
Note: There are more formats available that I did not include here. You can refer to the list above and try out different formats for practice.
date object: Extract day of the week and day of the month
The Python
date object represents the date as year, month, and day. In this section, we’ll extract the day of the week, day of the month, and the year from the
date class. We’ll also get the name of the day using the calendar module.
The Python programming language starts counting the day of the week from Monday. As a general programming rule, the first day starts from index
0.
Before we extract the content of the
date class, let’s illustrate how Python reads days of the week with the following code snippet:
import calendar for i in calendar.day_name: print(i) # i represent items in calendar.day_name
The result of the program above is as follows:
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
With this detail out of the way, we can start extracting days and the month from
date. The code snippet below illustrates how to extract the various components:
from datetime import datetime import calendar day_variable = datetime.now print(day_variable) # this will print year, month, date and the time the code was run # to print index of day of the week print(day_variable.weekday) # to print the date print(day_variable.day) # to print the month in number print(day_variable.month) # to print the year print(day_variable.year) # to print the name of the day print(calendar.day_name[day_variable.weekday()])
time object: Extract hours, minutes, and seconds
The
time object is a class in the Python
datetime module that represents the local time of the day. Let’s see how to extract
hour,
minutes, and
second components from the time class. The Python time constructor takes some optional arguments, with the most commonly used being hour, minutes, seconds, and milliseconds.
The code snippet below illustrates how to use the Python
time object:
from datetime import time # instantiate a new time object time_variable = time() # extract its component print('The hour is: ', time_variable.hour) print('The miniute: ', time_variable.minute) print('The second is: ', time_variable.second)
The result of the code above is as follows:
0 0 0.
The code above represents the default value of
hour,
minute, and
second in the Python
time class. Let’s go ahead and instantiate a constructor that takes three arguments:
from datetime import time # instantiate a new time object time = time(7, 57, 5) # extract its component print(“The hour is: ”, time.hour) print(“The minute is: ”, time.minute) print(“The second is: ”, time.second)
The result of the code above will be:
The hour is: 7 The minute is: 57 The second is: 5
In the example above, we hardcoded the values, but we’ll need to write a program that takes the local time from your computer. Then, we’ll extract the
time component following the example below:
from datetime import datetime import calendar time = datetime.now() # print year, month, day, and time (hour, minute, seconds, and microseconds) print(time.today()) # extract the component by printing them out print(time.year) # this will print the current year # print the month print(time.month) # print the index of the day of the week print(time.weekday()) # print the date of the month in a number format print(time.day) # print the name of the day of the month print(calendar.day_name[time.weekday()])
tzinfo: Working with time zone information
You might recall that the Python
datetime module is necessary due to variation or differences in time zone.
datetime.now() uses the time on the computer since it doesn’t have any information about the time zone.
Suppose a developer is working on a project with a global audience and they need to display the time based on the user’s time zone. Python provides a very useful module for handling cases like this, the
pytz module.
The
pytz module helps developers to handle time zone conversions. The code snippet below illustrates how to use the Python
pytz module:
from datetime import datetime import pytz # get the local time local_time = datetime.now() print(“Local time is: “, local_time) tz_Lagos = pytz.timezone(‘Africa/Lagos’) datetime_in_Lagos = datetime.now(tz_Lagos) print(datetime_in_Lagos) # use f string and print timezone and time together print(f‘ Time in {tz_Lagos} is {datetime_in_Lagos}’)
Depending on where you are on the globe, you can use this Python module and print the time of any time zone. For instance, I am in Lagos, Africa, and I want to print the current time in Moscow, Europe. I can do so using the code snippet below:
from datetime import datetime import pytz timeZone_in_Moscow = pytz.timezone(‘Europe/Moscow’) datetime_in_Moscow = datetime.now(timeZone_in_Moscow) print(datetime_in_Moscow)
The program will print the current time in Moscow to the console, even though I’m in Africa. Now that we know how to get the time in different time zones, let’s talk about
timedelta.
Python
timedelta object
The Python
timedelta is an object that represents the time duration, which is the difference between two times or dates. Found in the Python
datetime module,
timedelta takes optional arguments with all initial values set to zero.
To get the differences between two times or dates, we first need to import
timedelta:
# import timedelta from datetime import timedelta, datetime # get current time today = datetime.now() # create a timedelta weeks_ago = timedelta(weeks=4) # print the difference between today and 4 weeks ago difference = today - week_ago print(difference)
The
timedelta object can take the following parameters: weeks, seconds, minutes, milliseconds, microseconds, hours, and days. The result of the code above will vary based on when you run the program.
Understanding the
tzinfo class
tzinfo, another class in the Python
datetime module, is useful while processing details about a particular time zone. The Python
tzinfo class is an abstract class, so it can’t be instantiated.
To implement the various methods in this class, a concrete subclass has to be derived from it. The instance of
tzinfo can now be passed into the
datetime and
time constructor objects. Some of the methods present in the
tzinfo class are listed below:
utcoffset(dt): Returns the offset of local time from UTC as a
timedeltaobject
dst(dt): Returns
Noneif the daylight saving time isn’t available. Otherwise, it returns the daylight saving time as
timedeltaobject
tzname(dt): Returns the corresponding
datetimeobject time zone name as a string
Python
datetime module example application
Let’s use the information we’ve covered so far to build a birthday calculator, which will print the user’s current age and a countdown to their next birthday. The countdown will include the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds remaining before their next birthday, as well as the day of the week their birthday falls on. Our birthday calculator takes the user’s birthday as input on
Line 20:
import calendar import datetime # the neccessary modules we need current_time_and_date = datetime.datetime.now() # access the current date and time # access today name today_name = calendar.day_name[current_time_and_date.weekday()] # declare a time object class Time(object): current_time_and_date = datetime.now() def __init__(self, year=1, month=1, day=1, hour=0, minute=0, second=0): self.date = datetime.datetime(year, month, day, hour, minute, second # initialize two variables to hold today's date and the birthday respectively today = Time().current_time_and_date birthday = Time(1960, 12, 4).date # declare a function that returns today using f-string def name_of_day_of_the_week(): return f'Today is {today_name}' # declare a function that receives birthday as an argument def birthday_records(birthday_param): age = today.year - birthday_param.year if (birthday_param.month == today.month) and (birthday_param.day <= today.day): pass elif birthday_param.month < today.month: pass else age = age - 1 birthday_now = Time(today.year, birthday_param.month, birthday_param.day).date next_birthday = str(birthday_now - today).split() if len(next_birthday) > 1: days = int(next_birthday[0]) time = next_birthday[2].split(":") else: days = 365 time = next_birthday[0].split(":") hours = [0] minutes = [1] seconds = \[2\][:2] if days < 0 and days != 365: days += 365 elif days == 365: days = 0 else: days = days print("2 You are %s years old; and is next birthday is %sd:%sh:%sm:%ss" & (age, days, hours, minutes, seconds)) #invoke the necessary functions print(name_of_day_of_the_week()) birthday_records(birthday)
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned how to handle dates and times using the Python
datetime module.
We also covered how to use the various classes made available by the Python
datetime module. Finally, we put our knowledge to use by building an example application that counts down the days, minutes, and seconds until the user’s next birthday.
Handling dates and times in Python is not always straightforward. In this article, we learned how to simplify the process using the Python
datetime module. Hopefully, this article provided some clarifications to help you get started. Be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions.