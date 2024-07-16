Prestige pricing: Strategy, examples, and benefits

In some business cases, low pricing may inhibit sales. Not everyone is a bargain hunter; some consumers are willing to pay a premium price to ensure they receive a well-made product.

Prestige pricing is a strategy that targets customers who value quality and exclusivity. But it’s more than setting a high price; it’s also about building a superior product and brand image.

Keep reading to learn about premium brand positioning and how to implement prestige pricing.

What is prestige pricing?

Prestige pricing is a strategy that sets prices high, creating an exclusive club of buyers who appreciate and can afford quality. It’s not just about the price — it’s about the unique experience and the sense of privilege it offers.

The pricing plan appeals to consumers who desire exclusivity, quality, and uniqueness. Luxury products, for example, are associated with high price tags.

But consumers look beyond the price tag when they purchase a luxury product. They want exclusivity or a status symbol. For example, think of why you upgraded your iPhone to the latest model or wish to drive luxury cars.

How does prestige pricing differ from other pricing tactics?

It’s also important to mention how prestige pricing differs from other marketing strategies like price skimming and penetration pricing.

Price skimming is a short-term strategy that starts with high prices but gradually lowers them to attract budget-conscious buyers, quickly building revenue to cover initial costs.

Penetration pricing, on the other hand, is a short-term tactic that aims to gain market share by offering low prices. It is effective in competitive industries, gradually raising prices once a solid customer base is established.

Does prestige pricing work?

Prestige pricing can work for several businesses, but it depends on several factors.

The most notable factor is consumers. Organizations must consider their targeted audiences’ income and preferences before choosing the prestige pricing strategy.

Companies must also develop a premium image, which can take time and dedication. So, brand awareness is another critical component of prestige pricing. An elevated brand image increases consumers’ perceived value of your products, assuring success.

In general, prestige pricing is ideal for companies that position their products as premium and exclusive, seeking an audience willing to pay for perceived value. Prestige pricing can only succeed with the right audience and brand image.

What are examples of prestige pricing?

Every luxury company uses prestige pricing.

Let’s take the Hermes Birkin bag as an example. A Birkin bag starts at $8,500 and can cost up to $2 million.

There is also exclusivity surrounding the purchase process. You can’t purchase Birkin bags on the Hermes website. You need to go in-store and enquire about availability. There are no waiting lists, and styles vary by store.

Birkin bags are considered a high-end luxury product, and the brand image and exclusivity match that experience. It would be much easier to purchase a $20 purse online, but it doesn’t have the same high-end appeal as the Birkin bag.

But even if you aren’t a high-end luxury brand, you can use the prestige pricing strategy.

Tiered pricing models are a way of implementing prestige pricing for SaaS products. They reveal which plan is the premium product and what additional features are included.

Not all customers can afford or need the top plan available. However, it can underscore the value of the mid-tier plans and persuade customers that it’s the right plan for them.

How to implement a prestige pricing strategy?

It’s not enough to raise your prices and claim a luxury brand. If you don’t deliver, consumers will perceive you as overpriced and overrated. You need to prove to consumers that there is value in paying more for your product.

Here are a few best practices and considerations as you move forward with your prestige pricing strategy:

1. Ensure you have a high-quality product

Prestige pricing is only effective when a product is better than the competition. You can’t charge higher prices without a strong product to back it up.

So, building a product that your customers will love is a non-negotiable for prestige pricing. Don’t skimp on product development if you want to develop a distinguished brand.

2. Know your audience

Prestige pricing only works for affluent customers. If your target market prefers lower prices, prestige pricing may not be the option for success.

Understanding your audience is key to the success of prestige pricing. You have to know the limit of what customers are willing to pay.

Researching pricing models and understanding your audience will help you make an informed decision about your pricing strategy, showing your customers that you value their preferences and needs.

3. Build your premium image

Your brand strategy is one of the biggest supporting blocks of prestige pricing. If consumers want the best option, they should be willing to pay a little extra to get your brand.

Crafting consistent brand messaging throughout your marketing channels will support this image.

4. Increase perceived value

Brand positioning plays a key role in ensuring that your product is viewed as valuable. Sales or discounts often void this appearance, so it’s important to message your brand as a premium product and increase the perceived value consistently.

You’ll also want to consider every touchpoint part of your premium experience.

For example, excellent customer support can affect how consumers perceive your brand. Other strategies include premium packaging, personalized service, or exclusive events for your customers.

Advantages and limitations of prestige pricing

There are quite a few advantages of prestige pricing, namely increased revenue and brand differentiation.

Prestige pricing targets affluent customers willing to pay more for higher-quality products. While focused on niche markets, it can increase total revenue if successfully executed.

Additionally, prestige pricing can help you differentiate yourself from your competitors. While lower-priced products may be available, your brand will stand out for meeting certain high expectations.

With that said, there are some limitations as well.

The first is higher marketing costs — prestige pricing heavily involves marketing to support its high-end position in the market. Since product positioning is so important, you may need to budget more resources for marketing campaigns. Otherwise, you risk consumers not believing in the value of your product.

There’s also the drawback of decreased sales numbers. When you aim for a higher-priced market, you will inevitably lose your lower-paying customers. This could result in fewer sales. Before you implement a prestige pricing strategy, you need to ensure that your new higher-paying customers will adequately cover the losses of your lower-paying customers.

Key takeaways

Prestige pricing leverages higher pricing to build perceived value.

Consumers often feel that paying more for a product will give them a higher quality experience. Make sure you meet those expectations. Start by building an excellent product supported by a premium brand image. You’ll also want to ensure that every customer interaction with your brand is top-notch.

However, prestige pricing is not a quick fix. So, you’d want to ensure your audience finds the approach appealing. Doing the right market research will help you make informed decisions, but choosing the wrong pricing strategy can be disastrous.

An effective prestige pricing strategy will ultimately drive long-term growth and build a loyal following.