2025-04-22
1768
#product analytics#product strategy
Kayode Adeniyi
203818
102
Apr 22, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read

Signal vs. noise: How to identify the metrics that truly matter

Kayode Adeniyi

We live in an era where PMs worship dashboards, celebrate charts, and speak through metrics.

Signal Vs. Noise How To Identify The Metrics That Truly Matter

You walk into a product meeting, and it feels like you’re stepping into a war room of numbers. Lines go up and to the right. PowerPoint slides overflow with charts.

But somewhere between the rising curves and polished visuals, you might think to yourself: Are we actually getting better, or just better at reporting we’re getting better?

The truth? Not all metrics are created equal — some are signals, while others are noise.

And the difference between the two can determine whether your product grows, stagnates, or quietly drifts into irrelevance.

The curse of abundant data

It’s easy to think that more data equals better decisions. We tell ourselves that we need to track everything, as if every click, scroll, and tap holds a secret that’ll change everything.

That said, dashboards can easily become noisy. Clicks, pageviews, downloads, and promise insights but often deliver distractions. They can make you feel productive without telling you anything useful.

You can optimize a landing page to increase signups by 40 percent. But if none of those users ever activate, what did you really achieve?

The illusion of progress

Metrics feel good. They give you a dopamine hit, fill slide decks, and offer easy wins. However, they rarely correlate with the things that actually matter like retention, revenue, satisfaction, and growth quality.

A great product isn’t the one with the most downloads; it’s the one that people come back to, the one that users are willing to pay for, and the one that integrates into their lives so deeply that not using it feels weird.

Progress isn’t just motion. If your metrics aren’t connected to long-term value creation, you’re just dressing up activity as achievement.

Signal metrics: The real truth-tellers

Signal metrics are different — they’re quiet, they don’t always spike, but they honestly reveal the health of your product (sometimes even uncomfortably).

Four factors make a metric a signal:

  1. It ties back to customer value — If this number improves, the user’s life gets better. That’s the bar
  2. It resists manipulation — You can’t fake real engagement or retention. You either have it or you don’t
  3. It predicts the future — Good signal metrics are leading indicators. They forecast whether growth is sustainable, not just current
  4. It’s behavior-driven — What people do matters more than what they say. Behavior is truth in disguise

Try asking yourself, “What number, if it steadily increased, would convince me our product is truly working?”

That’s your signal.

The “one metric that matters” rule

Clarity begins with focus. To help with this, you can lean on a popular PM framework called one metric that matters (OMTM). It’s not about ignoring all other metrics. It’s about elevating one that represents your product’s heartbeat above the rest.

Think of it as your product’s North Star:

Examples

Some famous examples include:

  • Slack measured daily messages per team. If teams were talking, they were collaborating
  • Airbnb focused on nights booked. Not searches. Not listings. Bookings meant people trusted the platform
  • YouTube tracked total watch time. Not just views. Watch time meant people were staying, not just showing up

Your OMTM evolves as your product grows. In early-stage startups, activation rate or weekly retention might matter most. Later, it could be expansion revenue or net promoter score.

But the rule holds: Pick one. Align around it. Use it to cut through noise.

Netflix vs. Blockbuster: Who saw the signal?

Blockbuster didn’t fall because it lacked data. It had plenty of it.

It knew exactly how many DVDs customers rented, as well as the revenue it earned from late fees and its in-store foot traffic. All those numbers looked great, until they didn’t.

What it missed were the customer frustrations that weren’t in the metrics. Driving to a store was a hassle, people hated late fees, and the overall experience was becoming increasingly inconvenient. But none of that was showing up in its dashboards.

Netflix, on the other hand, paid attention to human behavior.* *Its DVD-by-mail model removed friction with no late fees and no due dates. Then, it bet early on streaming, not because data said “this is urgent,” but because it observed rising broadband adoption and shifting user expectations.

Netflix saw signals. Blockbuster clung to noise.

The result? Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010. Netflix has over 230 million subscribers today.

Apple and the iPhone: Ignoring the noise on purpose

Before 2007, the smartphone market had clear rules: small screens, physical keyboards, and styluses.

BlackBerry ruled because it was optimized for utility. People liked buttons and trusted what they could touch.

Apple ignored it all. It didn’t chase what people said they wanted, it studied what people struggled with: complex menus, hardware clutter, and confusing interfaces.

The iPhone broke every convention by removing the keyword and adopting dynamic touch and a full-screen interface. It wasn’t based on surveys. In fact, surveys would’ve said don’t do it.

But Apple built for a behavior that hadn’t fully formed yet. It trusted intuition backed by observation.

How to find signal metrics in your product

Finding signal metrics isn’t a guessing game. It’s not about following what everyone else is tracking and it’s certainly not about copying the dashboard of a unicorn startup and hoping it fits your context.

You discover signal metrics through repeatedly asking what really matters, not just what looks impressive. They emerge when you’re honest about your product’s goals, your users’ behaviors, and the stage of your company:

How To Find

1. Anchor to value

Start with the end in mind: What do your users truly value?* *This is the most fundamental and commonly misunderstood question a product team can ask.

“Value” isn’t just what makes a user smile in a survey. It’s the thing they consistently come back for. It’s what makes them open your app at 7am.

Once you’ve identified that value, reverse-engineer your metrics to track how well you’re delivering it.

For example:

  • If you’re building a productivity app, your signal metric might be “tasks completed per user per week”
  • If you’re a subscription-based learning platform, “lessons completed within seven days of signup” might reflect meaningful engagement better than “signups”
  • For a payments product, “time to first successful transaction” or “number of active transactions per user” could be a clearer indicator of core value than just account creation

Look for metrics that mirror user reliance, the kind of behavior that, if taken away, would disrupt the user’s workflow or lifestyle. Talk to power users, not just new users. Ask them what they couldn’t live without in your product. Then, find a way to measure how many others are experiencing that same thing.

2. Prioritize behavior over intent

People are kind in surveys and promise to return.

But their behavior tells the truth.

A user might tell you they love a feature, but if they haven’t used it in three weeks, that tells you more than their words ever could.

Track actions, not opinions:

  • Look at onboarding drop-off rates — Where are users giving up?
  • Measure time-to-value (TTV) — How long does it take for users to hit their first “aha” moment?
  • Watch for feature re-engagement — Are users coming back to core features, or was it a one-time try?

When it comes to product development, usage data is king. It tells you whether your product is delivering consistent, real-world value.

3. Look for leading indicators

Many teams obsess over lagging indicators like churn rate, total revenue, and monthly active users.

Those are important, yes. But they’re outcomes. They tell you what happened after the game was played. The best product decisions come from spotting what will happen next.

That’s why leading indicators, metrics that predict future success, are so crucial.

Examples of leading indicators include:

  • Activation rate — What percentage of new users complete a key value-delivering action within a set time?
  • Onboarding task completion — Do users make it through the steps that correlate with long-term retention?
  • Product-qualified leads (PQLs) — Are users demonstrating intent through behavior that correlates with upgrading?

These are signals that precede the metrics your executive team obsesses over. Look back at retained users and ask yourself, “What did they do in their first session that non-retained users didn’t?” The difference is often your leading indicator hiding in plain sight.

4. Reduce, ruthlessly

There’s a popular lie in product culture that “If we just track everything, we won’t miss anything.”

But tracking everything doesn’t make you data-driven — it makes you data-distracted.

Every extra metric on your dashboard is another potential detour. It might look interesting but if it doesn’t help you make a decision, it’s not helping you build.

Start by auditing your current dashboards. For every metric, ask:

  • What decision would this metric influence?
  • Who owns this metric?
  • When was the last time we acted on this data?

If you don’t get clear answers, it’s noise. Kill it. Go from dashboards with 40 charts to ones with four useful ones. Prioritize quality over quantity.

Try this exercise with your team: “If we had to make a go/no-go product decision tomorrow and could only keep three metrics, which would they be?” You’ll be surprised what ends up on the cutting room floor.

5. Evolve with the product

What matters when you’re pre-product-market fit won’t matter post-Series A. The activation metric that worked when you had 1,000 users might become irrelevant at 100,000.

Don’t fall in love with metrics just because they worked once. Success today may mask stagnation tomorrow.

Your evolution might look something like this:

  • Early-stage? Focus on activation and time-to-value
  • Scaling? Focus on retention and customer satisfaction
  • Mature growth? Look at LTV:CAC ratios, expansion revenue, or feature-level engagement

Build a habit of quarterly metric reviews. Treat your metric strategy like your product roadmap: dynamic, adaptive, and stage-aware. Schedule “metric retros” the same way you schedule sprint retros.

Conclusion

As a product manager, you face a daily war between clarity and complexity.

It’s easy to hide behind charts and justify decisions with shallow metrics. But great product teams resist that urge. They cultivate the discipline to ask: What truly matters?

Building great products isn’t about tracking everything — it’s about tracking the right things, with just enough humility to know when even those need to change.

Remember: The most important metric isn’t the one that spikes, it’s the one that compounds.

