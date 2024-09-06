How PMs can best work with UX designers

Christina Trampota shares how looking at data in aggregate can help you understand if you are building the right product for your audience.
Combat marketing myopia by observing market trends and by allocating sufficient resources to research, development, and marketing.
David LoPresti, Director, U-Haul Apps at U-Haul, talks about how certain product features have evolved from wants to needs.
With so many conflicting sources of information, it can be difficult to grasp how to actually implement a sound product strategy.