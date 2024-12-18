A guide to integrated product teams

You may think that a great product starts with a great idea and a vision. While that’s true, you cannot achieve true greatness without the right people on board. Enter the integrated product team (IPT), a cross-functional group that brings together experts from various fields to collaborate on product development from conception to launch.

An IPT isn’t just another team; it’s a strategic approach that breaks down unnecessary communication blockades in favor of open communication, thus accelerating innovation. By uniting different disciplines under a common goal, IPTs ensure that all aspects of a product are considered, leading to more cohesive and successful products.

This article explains what makes a successful integrated product team, including what they are, how they function, and why they’re essential for modern product managers aiming for excellence.

Key roles within an integrated product team

An effective IPT is a collection of diverse skills and perspectives. The typical roles include the following, starting with you, the PM.

Product manager (PM)

As the product manager, you’re the team’s anchor, ensuring that everyone’s efforts align with the right backlog item. You shape the product by greenlighting and issuing all the work that needs to happen to make the full release.

Responsibilities:

Vision and strategy — Defines the product vision and align it with business objectives and goals

— Defines the product vision and align it with business objectives and goals Roadmap and backlog ownership — Creates and maintains the product roadmap and backlog so that the IPT always works on an item most likely to contribute to product goal(s) and deliver the most value to the user with the least effort and risk

— Creates and maintains the product roadmap and backlog so that the IPT always works on an item most likely to contribute to product goal(s) and deliver the most value to the user with the least effort and risk Stakeholder communication — Acts as the liaison between the IPT and external stakeholders

Developers / engineers (DE)

DEs turn ideas into tangible products, bringing technical expertise that makes the product viable. Even in the emerging era of AI coding and low-code platforms, DEs are an integral part of bringing ideas to life.

Responsibilities:

Development — Builds and tests the product according to specifications. They’re the actual builders and experts on everything “under the hood” for a product

— Builds and tests the product according to specifications. They’re the actual builders and experts on everything “under the hood” for a product Technical feasibility — DEs assess the technical aspects and limitations when the IPT decides on whether a specific idea should be prioritized, deprioritized, or simply abandoned

— DEs assess the technical aspects and limitations when the IPT decides on whether a specific idea should be prioritized, deprioritized, or simply abandoned Innovation — Provides insights into new technologies that could enhance the product. Oftentimes this translates into actions aimed at securing long-term product technical stability or arranging things in a way that development can take less time and be more resilient for future issues

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designers (UIX)

Designers ensure the product is user-friendly and meets customer expectations, enhancing satisfaction and adoption rates. They’re the expert on what works and what doesn’t for certain users and are responsible for keeping the whole product visually and navigation-wise coherent and accessible.

Responsibilities:

User experience — Designs intuitive and engaging user interfaces. The goal is for the user to easily achieve what the user set to accomplish

— Designs intuitive and engaging user interfaces. The goal is for the user to easily achieve what the user set to accomplish Prototyping — UIX proposes prototypes for testing and validation. Those can be used to give the IPT a better idea of what to build or use in the product discovery process in order to establish whether the established concept is the right way to go

— UIX proposes prototypes for testing and validation. Those can be used to give the IPT a better idea of what to build or use in the product discovery process in order to establish whether the established concept is the right way to go User research — Conducts research to understand user needs and preferences that show the IPT how to create an optimal product

Business / data analysts (BDA)

Data specialists help find the one source of truth and allow the IPT to make data-driven choices and uncover areas where products could improve and serve better for their users. While this can also be done by you, BDAs have time and tools to dive deeper into research and take into account non-obvious data-impacting circumstances.

Responsibilities:

Market analysis — Identifies market trends and customer segments in order for the IPT to build solutions adapted to the market expectations

— Identifies market trends and customer segments in order for the IPT to build solutions adapted to the market expectations Funnel and data analysis — Analyzes the product data to identify areas of focus where the drop in conversion occurs and can be tackled

— Analyzes the product data to identify areas of focus where the drop in conversion occurs and can be tackled Testing results analysis — BDAs determine whether specific product experiments, especially A/B tests, had significant positive or negative results

Quality assurance (QA) analysts

QA analysts safeguard the product’s quality, enhancing its reliability and user trust. While developers could test or cross-test their work, having a specialist to do this increases overall quality of the released product while allowing devs to focus more on coding.

Responsibilities:

Testing — Conducts rigorous testing to identify bugs and issues before and post-launch of any release

— Conducts rigorous testing to identify bugs and issues before and post-launch of any release Compliance — Ensures the product meets industry standards and regulations

— Ensures the product meets industry standards and regulations Ongoing quality improvements — QA should be on a constant search for effective ways of testing, including automation

Team leader / engineering manager (TL)

The team leader ensures that the IPT operates smoothly, facilitating collaboration and maintaining momentum toward goals. They’re the actual manager of the whole IPT with the exception of you as the PM, who reports to the head of product type of position.

Responsibilities:

Coordination — Oversees the team’s workflow and timelines

— Oversees the team’s workflow and timelines Conflict resolution — Addresses and mitigates any team disputes

— Addresses and mitigates any team disputes Motivation — Keeps the team engaged and focused on objectives

— Keeps the team engaged and focused on objectives Administration and career coaching — Promotes the team and makes sure that holiday and annual review paperwork is in order

Case study: My experiences with IPTs

To be honest with you, the concept of an unintegrated product team is so alien to me that writing about an integrated one feels like talking cliches. In all the organizations I have worked, the benefit of integration was so obvious that no one ever discussed having another approach to working together on an initiative. Each time we had a contractor on the team or someone working remotely (unlike all the other team members), it felt like having an outsider on the team. That person wouldn’t be given as many responsibilities and trust as all the other teammates.

The fact is that if you consider the agile scrum framework, which is the basis of most development teams in the world right now, you can see that it strongly promotes the integration of the team. While that isn’t explicitly said in the scrum guide, this is the most common interpretation and application of those concepts.

While working with integrated teams I had the ability to improve the seniority and soft skill set of my fellow team members. Of course, I also learned on the way, becoming a better product manager and a better leader.

I always remember with pride that the first team that I worked on as a junior product manager started as an inefficient set of my opponents. With hard work and open-mindedness, the team became one of the most efficient and well-working in the whole department. That allowed me, later on, to translate those learnings to other integrated product teams. I’m sure that without the dedication and trust of people that I’ve worked with day by day, I wouldn’t be able to achieve half of my product successes.

Best practices for PMs working with IPTs

Now that you see the roles and benefits of IPTs, here are some best practices for implementing them:

1. Everyone is equal

In an integrated product team it might sound like the product manager and the team leader are above the team. While this might be true in the company charts, it shouldn’t be true in the room together.

You’re there to get everyone on the same page and achieve the best possible result. The team leader is there to guide, help, and enable the growth of the entire team. When you create an environment where everyone’s opinion matters, great ideas flow, stress and conflict goes down, and the team becomes even more integrated.

2. People over short-term gains

In the world of deadlines and pressure from upstairs, the IPT managers can be tempted into overworking and pushing the team to find their limits and against their personal situations. While this might work once, maybe twice, in the long-term it can push team members to develop their careers in different companies. It’s much better to care about the mental health of everyone on the team and make sure that when they need their personal time, due to illness or personal matters, they can have it.

When they’re back they’ll remember the kindness and respect they received and try even harder in the future. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t empathy for the sake of future results. It’s just that being a good person creates a situation where everyone eventually wins.

3. Transparency is the key

Using corporate language sounds fake and no one trusts it. If you speak openly with your team, you’ll grow their trust and confidence and they’ll be more likely to accept difficult news.

However, that has its limits. You don’t want to say bad words about your management and company. You need to be diplomatic in such situations and realize that you might not have the full picture and what might appear stupid for you might actually be the only reasonable course of action. It’s better to take this optimistic approach rather than bury yourself in a mountain of complaints and animosities.

4. Don’t micromanage and let them grow

You might be more experienced than the other members of your team as a product manager or a team leader. That might push you to tell your team what to do in order to achieve results without allowing them to work for that solution to save more time. Unfortunately, this is short-sighted.

If you don’t allow your team to grow and figure things out for themselves, you’ll have to babysit them all the time and you’ll never have time of your own. Instead, invest time to coach and help your team members grow so that in the future they can be better professionals.

5. Give the team the credit

This is something that I struggle a lot with. Not because I fail to see the contributions of the team, but because you have to be very wary of what you say and use “we” rather than “I” at the right time. Remember during every important presentation to give the whole team credit. Neither the product manager nor the team leader would have anything to present if it weren’t for the other members of the IPT.

6. Try to make everyone’s work easier

Remember that the other members of the IPT are also your stakeholders. They might ask you to recode (refactor) parts of the product to make it easier for them to code or to make the product more stable. It’s often hard to quantify the value of those changes and it can feel like a development black hole that takes time that can be dedicated to user-facing development.

While very often those changes do positively impact the development time and product stability, they also benefit the team’s morale. It builds trust that when a team member flags something important the project manager and team leader will listen.

Conclusion

Integrated product teams are standard for the agile scrum world. People are social creatures and we operate better in packs. While you don’t need to transform your colleagues into your best friends, having them as close, honorable allies allows you to enjoy your work and get better results (and who knows, they might even help fast-track your career).

Featured image source: IconScout