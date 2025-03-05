Generative vs. agentic AI: The next wave of the AI revolution

In recent years, generative AI has dominated the news.

From Q&A and image generation, to coding whole applications, generative AI revolutionized the future of work and gave rise to an entire industry.

But it’s just beginning.

The next wave of the AI revolution is just around the corner with agentic AI.

Agentic AI will take AI capabilities to another level, further disrupting all areas of our lives.

This article takes a deeper look into what agentic AI is and what you should expect in the near future.

What is generative AI?

The foundation of agentic AI is built on top of generative AI models, so it’s important to understand the generative model before digging in further.

In simple words, generative AI is a large language model that excels at creating new data by learning from existing data.

For example, when an AI tool creates a picture for you, it doesn’t build it from scratch but based on millions of other pictures it was trained on.

This recreation process can range from:

Coding new applications based on open-source repositories

Creating a fully-fledged video by taking inspiration from publicly available scripts, visuals, novels, books, and other narrative sources

Writing an article on a subject based on numerous sources

What is agentic AI?

Agentic AI goes beyond just responding to prompts and is all about action and autonomy.

It’s a system capable of observing its environment, creating a plan, and executing tasks independently to achieve predefined goals.

The most critical aspects of agentic AI include:

The ability to interpret context

By collecting data from multiple sources, agentic AIs are able to understand the current “state of the environment.” It has real-time awareness of what’s going on around it and how the context of its work changes.

Autonomous goal selection and execution

Based on predefined intent, agentic AI reacts to changes in context and sets relevant subgoals to achieve. It doesn’t need human input to direct it in the right direction or supervise its work.

Continuous learning

Thanks to reinforced learning and other machine learning methods, agentic AIs improve their processes and way of working

Instead of merely generating content, agentic AI owns its workflow. It can search for information, schedule tasks, make decisions, adapt to new data, and handle unforeseen problems. Just like humans do.

How agentic AI works

Agentic AI works from five key parts:

Core model

Agentic AI isn’t a new type of LLM itself. Most agentic AIs are built on top of generative AI models.

For example, many existing agentic AIs are built on top of ChatGPT (generative AI).

Policy layer

The core model is enhanced by the policy layer — a set of instructions on how agentic AI should behave, including:

Key objectives

What inputs it should consider

What outputs it should provide

How it should react to changes

How it should improve over time

Memory layer

Most agentic AIs must remember past events to work effectively. This often requires storing hundreds of thousands of interactions, which requires appropriate storage capacity.

Execution layer

Agentic AIs go beyond displaying output in a chat form. They often require access to external APIs to get data from and push results to.

For example, an agentic AI that solves bugs might need access to Jira’s API to obtain ticket information, its own coding environment, and your CD pipeline to push bug fixes.

Learning layer

The agentic AI must be aware of whether the outcome it produces is positive or negative. It can be a machine learning algorithm, a human feedback system, or a combination of both.

Agentic AI use cases

The most fascinating part about agentic AIs is that they can do almost anything. Below are some of the best use cases:

AI developer

As discussed earlier, an agentic AI could pull information from Jira tickets and based on the context of the existing code-base, fix bugs or even develop smaller features and push them to production with minimal human insight.

Inventory and supply chain management

With access to real-time information about the state of inventory and needs for specific supplies, an agentic AI could order and even pay for new orders of goods to avoid interruption in production or order fulfillment.

Automated personal assistants

With access to your emails, calendars, and to-do lists, agentic AI could serve you as a personal assistant, planning out your day and even booking airplane tickets.

Customer support

While generative AI responses already greatly benefit customer support activities, AI agents can take them even further. Instead of just chatting with the customer and answering questions, agentic customer support agents could initiate refunds, change delivery addresses, or update account information on their own.

Can agentic AI replace humans?

Yes and no.

Agentic AIs already outperform humans with tasks that are:

Well-specified

Predictable

Executable in a digital environment

However, they lack human traits such as:

Creativity

Empathy

Judgment

While an agentic AI could be an effective personal assistant, it will not chit-chat with your guests or help you unpack moral dilemmas like a human. The key is understanding its limitations.

So, yes, if your work is predictable, easily automatable, and requires little human interaction, agentic AI will most likely take over in the next couple of years. However, there will still be many places where human touch is irreplaceable.

Conclusion: Benefiting from agentic AI

There are two main ways you can leverage agentic AI as a product manager.

The first one is to automate your own work.

Are you summarizing meeting notes and sending them out to relevant stakeholders? Have AI do it. Or get AI to monitor your PRD files so that it can update Jira tickets for you.

Anything that doesn’t require skills or creativity can be automated.

The second one is to implement agentic AI in your product.

Look at the most painful customer problems and evaluate if they’re:

Predictable

Well-defined

Executable digitally

If yes, then they’re a good candidate for agentic AI.

Featured image source: IconScout