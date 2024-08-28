How can PMs benefit from generative AI

Over the last two years, developments in generative AI have accelerated the pace of work and all indications point towards this continuing into the future. PMs now can:
These improvements have made people begin to question whether AI will eventually make PMs obsolete. However, I remind them that while AI can amplify a product manager’s potential, it still needs them to act as the pilot.
Keep reading to learn about how you can use AI within your role as PM by understanding its tools and how to prompt it.
In “Reimagined: Build Products with Generative AI,” Shyvee Shi emphasizes the importance of using AI as the co-pilot, not the pilot. But what does that mean in practice?
You’re the driver, not the passenger.
AI helps you solve the challenges you face faster than you would alone, but that implies a few critical things:
Being the driver means you know your field. AI can help you when used correctly. However, it may distract you when misused.
When you write well, you can express your thoughts concisely and consistently. This has become even more important because generative AI uses prompting at its core.
Knowing how to use prompts shapes the outcome you receive. A good prompt consists of:
Now, let’s look at a few examples of good and bad and see what ChatGPT can do for us.
First, imagine you put in:
“Analyze the attached file and give me tips on what to write about.”
The prompt fails to provide enough details to get a valuable answer. In this case, GPT leaves you with:
Now, imagine you strengthen the to prompt:
“Act as an experienced author in the field of digital product management. Given the answers from the attached file, I want you to: 1. Identify three strong patterns that readers long to understand 2. For each pattern, define a perspective to write from, points to pay attention to, opportunities that would attract readers 3. Present the results in a table”
Now, the prompt returns a far more useful response:
Generative AI tools enable you to autonomously create outputs like text, images, videos, and other artifacts. Given the proper context, the application can produce the desired results. Here are three examples of how you can use generative AI tools:
Uizard.io, recently acquired by Miro, empowers people to supercharge how they create designs. I used a prompt to create a platform for product managers to build community:
Crafting an interactive prototype took roughly one minute. I wouldn’t call the result final, but it’s a place to start and make it better.
I use Uizard.IO to accelerate early-stage idea testing:
During an exercise with one of my cohorts, I asked participants to practice interviews and collect what they earned. They needed to consolidate the key points. It generally takes 10-15 minutes, but AI can do it in less than a minute.
Miro recently added built-in AI functionality to the intelligent canvas; one feature enables users to synthesize research or write product briefs quickly:
I used the “product brief” functionality and got the following result in about 45 seconds. I found it quite insightful and a great starting point. Writing at this level would take an experienced PM at least 20 minutes.
Have you ever heard about Page Insights? If not, it can help you understand the critical points of your website, desktop, and mobile version and improvement opportunities. Yet, that may be pretty technical for PMs.
I tried analyzing Substack and exploring potential opportunities:
I use the following prompt on ChatGPT to analyze the exported PDFs and create backlog items:
“Behave like a senior product manager and analyze the attached files related to Substack page insights. Identify potential opportunities and create product backlog items. For each item, describe what it’s about, why it matters, how complex it is, the benefit of doing it, the priority, and how to explain that to a software engineer. Present the result in a tabular format.“
This produces tangible insights that you can use to drive product decisions:
Although AI has a lot of potential, it still fails to compete against you on the following points:
Use AI when it’s the best solution for a problem, but refrain from using it just because of its hype.
Ask questions like, “How might we solve this problem?” Don’t ask questions like “How might we solve it with AI?” The first is open for exploration, while the second may lead you to implement a misfit solution.
AI amplifies your potential when you use it as a co-pilot. However, don’t forget you’re the driver, not the passenger. Even with generative AI tools, you still need to provide relevant context and problem framing.
Also, it’s important to remember the limitations you face with AI. As a human you have empathy that a computer cannot easily replace. Alongside this, you still need contact with your customers to understand the problems they face. The best strategy combines your strengths as a PM with the productivity boosting powers of AI.
