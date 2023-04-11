Agile estimation: Using the Fibonacci sequence for story points

Understanding the root causes of project bloat is essential for aiming to improve productivity and streamline workflows.
Mahesh Guruswamy shares experiences learning from and coaching others on how to have tough conversations and how this inspired his book.
A prioritization matrix helps assist in determining what to work on next and quickly assess whether an initiative is worth the company’s time and budget.
Vaarrun Bumbhat talks about the importance of zooming out to see the macro picture for product strategy and unlock new areas for growth.