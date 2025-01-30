Navigating the drama triangle: Resolving product team conflicts

Maksym Kunytsia talks about Ideals’ code of conduct for collaboration, which is combined with continuous discovery and continuous delivery.
Over the last years, tech people became resistant to Agile frameworks because their expectations of empowerment didn’t materialize.
Andrew Cheng, VP of Product Management at WellSky, shares examples when he’s made short-term trade-offs for long-term career opportunities.
Chris Holland talks about how his teams develop a model for project teams to render their own evaluations or conduct their own user research.