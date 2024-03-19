An overview of effective customer acquisition

Customer acquisition is the lifeline of any business. Without customers, there’s no revenue, and without revenue, eventually there will be no business. The rise of fierce competition due to the proliferation of digital channels, easily available information, and fragmented customer attention, has made it difficult for companies to attract and retain customers long-term.

To continuously engage customers and provide value (for which customers are willing to pay), you have to adapt and evolve your acquisition strategies based on data-driven insights and prioritize customer-centricity in your product development and marketing efforts.

But how do you bring on new customers? How does this translate into revenue? And are there business opportunities beyond the immediate transaction of the initial sale? You’re about to learn all of this and more!

What is customer acquisition?

Customer acquisition is the process through which businesses identify, attract, engage, convince, and convert prospective customers into active consumers that pay for and use the company’s products/services. It includes pursuing product development to provide maximum customer value, as well as strategic marketing and sales activities that build brand awareness, generate interest in products and services, and finally convince a potential customer to make a purchase or take a desired action.

Customer acquisition is a multi-faceted process that typically includes various activities, such as market research to understand your target customer base, figuring out what kind of customer value can be delivered and at what price point, the development of effective marketing campaigns, choosing the appropriate communication channels, and the implementation of sales activities to successfully close business deals.

However, acquiring and retaining customers comes at a cost, namely your customer acquisition cost (CAC).

Breaking down customer acquisition cost (CAC)

Customer acquisition cost refers to the total amount of money a business spends to acquire a new customer. It includes all the costs your business incurs due to product development, marketing, sales, and other activities aimed at attracting and converting potential customers into paying ones. CAC is an important metric to help a business assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the strategies employed to acquire customers. Tracking CAC over time allows you to identify trends and optimize acquisition channels. This enables you to allocate resources more effectively, thereby driving down acquisition costs and maximizing customer acquisition.

Another important metric is customer lifetime value (CLV), which represents the total revenue a business expects to earn from a single customer over time. By comparing CAC to CLV, you can determine whether the acquisition efforts undertaken are generating positive returns on investment. Ideally, CAC should always be lower than CLV to ensure profitability and sustainable long-term growth.

To calculate CAC, divide the total costs incurred in acquiring customers (product development, marketing, sales costs, etc.) within a specific period by the number of customers acquired during that same period.

CAC = Total cost of acquisition efforts / number of customers acquired

This formula gives you the average cost of acquiring a single customer. CAC might change over time depending on various factors, both internal and external, that impact customer value and the ability to deliver it effectively.

Various customer acquisition strategies and their effectiveness

Customer acquisition strategies vary in effectiveness, depending on factors such as the industry and market conditions that you’re in, target audience, competitors, budget, and even execution of the acquisition strategies. The best results are often achieved when you take a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines multiple acquisition strategies, customized to what your business needs at the time:

Maximizing customer value

You can create innovative products and services that address customer problems effectively or provide unique solutions that can attract new customers organically. You can also improve customer satisfaction by optimizing user experience and iterating on products based on customer feedback. This helps customers to not only use your product but also fall in love with it. Organic customer acquisitions don’t cost a lot, but provide maximum CLV to the business.

Customer service excellence

Providing exceptional customer service can be a powerful acquisition strategy. Customers like to be treated well and when your business prioritizes responsiveness, timely and effective problem solving, leading to customer satisfaction, it creates significantly positive experiences for the customer. This ensures that customers keep coming back, even when they face problems, because they trust that their issues will be addressed efficiently.

Customer referral and loyalty programs

Word-of-mouth referrals that come from satisfied customers lead to new customers, organically. Creating referral programs can incentivize existing customers to influence their friends, family, colleagues to buy from your business through trusted recommendations. Long-term loyalty programs, like rewards and discounts, can also create gamified user experiences for customers, encouraging them to indulge in repetitive business transactions.

Community engagement and public relations

Engaging with local communities, charities, and social causes can create goodwill and positive associations for the business. This helps attract new customers who align with your brand values and mission. Pairing this with positive publicity and media coverage helps enhance your business’s visibility and credibility. This can also include affiliates and influencers who are motivated to attract customers to your business.

Marketing and sales activities

Creating effective marketing strategies like content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, etc. can help get the word out about your business. Creating content around positive customer experiences in the form of testimonials, customer reviews, case studies can help boost sales conversations. Sales activities such as client-based promotions and discounts can help attract customers and close sales deals quickly. Nurturing relationships with customers and potential customers over time can have a deep impact on customer loyalty and shorten the sales cycle.

Customer acquisition marketing techniques

Various marketing techniques are used to acquire customers. These techniques leverage different channels and strategies to reach and engage target audiences effectively. While you can customize marketing strategies to suit the needs of your business, continuous monitoring, testing, and optimization are essential to maximize the effectiveness of these techniques and drive sustainable customer growth over time.

Some of the most popular marketing techniques, among many others, are:

Content marketing — This involves creating and distributing valuable, relevant content to attract and engage your target audience. You can create various types of content, including website content, videos, podcasts, blog posts, infographics, and more. Use search engine optimization strategies like keyword research and link building to create searchable content

— This involves creating and distributing valuable, relevant content to attract and engage your target audience. You can create various types of content, including website content, videos, podcasts, blog posts, infographics, and more. Use search engine optimization strategies like keyword research and link building to create searchable content Social media marketing — This includes using social media like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TickTock, Pinterest, etc. to channelize content. This strategy has become a must-have one in today’s digitalization era, as customers often interact and engage with social media and is where they are influenced to make purchases. Short form content does well on social media channels

— This includes using social media like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TickTock, Pinterest, etc. to channelize content. This strategy has become a must-have one in today’s digitalization era, as customers often interact and engage with social media and is where they are influenced to make purchases. Short form content does well on social media channels Email marketing — This encompasses sending targeted, personalized emails to prospects and existing customers to nurture relationships and drive conversions. Email marketing includes customer segmentation, A/B testing, automations, and personalization to deliver relevant content and product offerings to specific customer segments

— This encompasses sending targeted, personalized emails to prospects and existing customers to nurture relationships and drive conversions. Email marketing includes customer segmentation, A/B testing, automations, and personalization to deliver relevant content and product offerings to specific customer segments Influencer marketing — A popular technique today is partnering with influencers who promote your business’s products or services in exchange for a commission on sales. An influencer has a large follower base and aims to gain customer acquisition through brand and content marketing. Target audiences with a younger demographic frequently use this technique

— A popular technique today is partnering with influencers who promote your business’s products or services in exchange for a commission on sales. An influencer has a large follower base and aims to gain customer acquisition through brand and content marketing. Target audiences with a younger demographic frequently use this technique Paid advertising — This involves paying for ad placement on various digital platforms such as search engines, social media channels, and display networks. You can reach your target audience quickly and efficiently, with options for precise targeting and measurable results. Some common paid advertising channels include Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads, etc

Differences between customer acquisition and user acquisition

Customer acquisition and user acquisition are similar and related concepts, but they are used in different contexts and have distinct objectives. Both play a major role in business and revenue growth, and typically drive corporate strategy and product roadmaps. If the product is at an early stage in the product life cycle, product teams focus on customer acquisition, whereas if the product is at a later stage, you’d want to focus on user acquisition instead.

Here are some differences between customer acquisition and user acquisition:

Acquisition type Definition Focus Goal Example Customer It’s the process of identifying, attracting, and converting potential customers into paying ones On acquiring individuals or organizations that are willing to make a financial transaction with your business To drive revenue, profitability, and business growth Converting website visitors into purchasers User It’s the process of acquiring users for a product, platform, or a service, whether or not they pay for it On acquiring individuals that will engage and use the product, platform, or service, but not necessarily pay for it To increase the user base, drive usage, and potentially monetize through advertising and freemium models Acquiring users to download and use a free mobile app that provides in-app advertisements

Creating a sustainable customer acquisition model

To drive profitability and business growth long-term, you need to create a sustainable customer acquisition model that focuses not just on acquisition, but also customer retention. This requires a comprehensive and strategic approach that takes into consideration various factors, including your target audience, current marketing conditions, industry trends, product-market fit, value proposition, marketing channels, measurable metrics, optimization strategies, etc.

Here are a few steps to build a sustainable customer acquisition model for your business:

Define your target audience — Clearly define your target audience by market segmentation, demographics, psychographics, and user behavior. Understand what their needs, pain points, and preferences are to gain insights that can drive your acquisition strategies effectively Identify effective acquisition channels — Based on the attributes of your target audience, identify the channels that can reach and engage potential customers. These may include digital channels such as social media and search engines, as well as offline channels, including events, partnerships, and referrals Craft a compelling value proposition — Develop a unique, compelling value proposition that resonates with your target audience and also differentiates you from competitors. Use this in your marketing initiatives to clearly communicate the benefits of using your products or services Implement innovative product development and marketing/sales strategies — Put yourself in a prospective customer’s shoes and brainstorm the different ways you would be attracted, engaged, and convinced to make a purchase from your business. Get internal and external feedback, refine your strategies, and execute. Ensure your sales team is fully equipped to nurture leads and close sales deals effectively Monitor and iterate — Implement robust tracking and analytics systems to continuously monitor the performance of your acquisition strategies. Gather data-driven insights through analytics and other methods such as A/B testing and customer surveys. If you can deliver exceptional customer service at every touch point, from initial contact to post-purchase support, it’ll ensure customer loyalty and retention

Ensure that your customer acquisition costs are within acceptable limits and that your strategies are driving long-term value and growth for your business.

Examples of successful customer acquisition campaigns

Customer acquisition strategies and campaigns don’t have a one-size-fits-all playbook. They have to be customized to what the business needs, considering all the variable factors we discussed above. Businesses that have had successful customer acquisition campaigns have often leveraged a mix of product development and marketing/sales techniques.

Zoom’s pandemic expansion campaign

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom experienced exponential growth and became THE platform to use for virtual video communication and remote work. The company responded proactively to the surge in demand by providing free accounts to individuals and schools, offering enhanced features for businesses, and bolstering security and privacy measures.

It also partnered with social causes, like the “Together Campaign” in the UK to tackle loneliness and bring communities together, which significantly enhanced its marketing efforts, ultimately driving up the business’s revenue.

Calm’s Sleep Stories campaign

One of the most popular mental health mobile apps, Calm, focuses on mindfulness, meditation, and restful sleep. Its Sleep Stories series is a brilliant example of a marketing initiative that leverages valuable content marketing and influencer partnerships to acquire customers effectively.

Its stories are narrated by celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Harry Styles, which helps attract widespread attention by an audience interested in relaxation and sleep improvement.

Warby Parker’s home try-on campaign

Warby Parker is an eyewear company that disrupted the industry with its direct-to-consumer model, offering a diverse variety of stylish, affordable glasses. The company’s home try-on initiative allows a customer to try multiple frames at home before making a purchase.

It also leverages virtual reality to help customers try on the glasses virtually as well. This successfully enabled the company to remove barriers to entry and drive customer acquisition through a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience.

Key takeaways

Mastering the art of customer acquisition is important for businesses striving to thrive in today’s dynamic and highly competitive marketplace. By understanding the needs and preferences of your target audience, leveraging data-driven insights, and focusing on customer-centric product development, you can customize your customer acquisition strategies to make them work for your business.

Remember, the ultimate goal of customer acquisition here is to create long-term sustainable relationships with paying customers. Your initiatives should be focused on attracting, converting, and retaining loyal customers over time. This requires a combination of creativity, persistence, and adaptability. By embracing these fundamental principles and continually refining the customer acquisition strategies, you can position your business for sustained customer growth and success.

Featured image source: IconScout