What is the BCG growth share matrix?

Margaret Tuohy talks about how digital transformation doesn’t always imply fixing an area that’s broken, but taking a proactive approach.
Research and development provides insights into how the market is responding to your product and helps you discover gaps within your industry.
Product marketing helps you determine the goals and go-to-market strategy of your product and helps you better adapt to market shifts.
Carlos Jimenez, VP of Product at KingMakers, dispels the “dangerous” misconception that product- and sales-led cultures can’t coexist and thrive together.