The next phase of dev: Building for MCP and the open web

AI agents can now log in, act, and access data, but have you truly authorized them? This guide walks through how to secure your autonomous agents using Auth0’s Auth for GenAI, covering token vaults, human-in-the-loop approvals, and fine-grained access control.
A hands-on guide to building an FTC-ready chatbot: real age checks, crisis redirects, parental consent, audit logs, and usage limits – designed to protect minors and prevent harm.
CSS text-wrap: balance vs.
text-wrap: pretty
Compare and contrast two CSS components, text-wrap: balance and text-wrap: pretty, and discuss their benefits for better UX.
Remix 3 ditches React for a Preact fork and a “Web-First” model. Here’s what it means for React developers — and why it’s controversial.
