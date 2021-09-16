Next.js automatic image optimization with next/image

A picture is worth a thousand words, and images are an important part of the web to communicate with users. Defining them in their most basic form is straightforward and done with the humble
<img> element:
<img src="image.jpg">
Ordinarily, the sourced image,
image.jpg, is embedded into a web page, assuming the image is in the same directory as the HTML page.
You can — and you should — go further in this canonical form of image definition by adding an alternative text (
alt) that describes an image if a browser or screen readers can’t load it:
<img src="image.jpg alt="describe the image here"/>
But with images on the web, the devil is in the detail. As the web evolved, so did the need for image optimization, whether it be for user or developer experiences.
To ensure users are served the most optimal image available, aspects like image size, web formats, and responsiveness must be addressed.
Solving for the user’s need is doable through the
img element’s plethora of APIs for optimization. However, they can quickly become unwieldy to unpack. This is where automatic image optimization can benefit developers.
The case for automatic image optimization in Next.js
Frameworks like Next.js offer an abstraction that solves the most common, mundane, and complex tasks like routing, internalization, and image optimization.
According to the Next.js team, the goal with Next.js is to improve two things: developer and user experiences. And while most of the optimization focuses on reducing the amount of JavaScript shipped to users, there are other aspects like images that need optimization as well. Enter Next.js 10.
Next.js 10 welcomed a built-in image optimization API,
next/image, as a canonical form for native automatic image optimization, providing five benefits.
Improved user experience
With optimized images that are loaded lazily by default, users can expect a performance boost in website load time, ultimately improving the overall user experience.
Good developer experience
With
next/image’s simple-to-use API, developers have an improved experience themselves with the ability to define a basic image, tweak it to their heart’s content, or delve into advanced configuration options like caching and loaders.
Unaffected build times
Build times aren’t increased as a side-effect of optimization because Next.js optimizes images on-demand as users request them, instead of at build-time.
Modern image techniques and formats
Images are lazy-loaded by default and can be served in modern formats like WebP in supported browsers.
Future proof
Next.js can also automatically adopt future image formats and serve them to browsers that support those formats.
Using the
next/image API
The
next/image API is the sweet spot of image optimization in Next.js. It exposes an
<Image/> component as a conventional single-source of truth. This means you only need to learn how to use one API to handle image optimization in Next.js.
By design, and in its most basic form, the
<image/> component is fundamentally similar to the HTML
img element because they both accept a
src and
alt attribute/property:
// 1. Import the `Image` component from the `next/image` API import Image from 'next/image'; export default function CardImage({imageSrc, imageAltText}) { return ( <div classname="cardImageWrapper"> {/* 2. Use the `Image` component as you would any other component */} <Image src={imageSrc} alt={imageAltText}/> </div> ) }
The functionality of the
<Image/> component can extend with a number of props available in it. Let’s take a look at them.
src prop
The
src is the single source of truth for the
<Image/> component:
<Image src="image.webp"/>
To use the image
src, it must be one of the following:
- A path string as an internal path, like the code snippet above, depending on the loader
- A path string as an absolute external URL with domain options set in
next.config.js
- A statically imported image file
In this case, we’ll import a static image file:
import Image from 'next/image'; // Import a static image file import defaultCardImage from '../public/defaultCardImage.webp'; export default function CardImage({imageSrc = defaultCardImage, imageAltText}) { return ( <div classname="cardImageWrapper"> <Image src={imageSrc} alt={imageAltText}/> </div> ) }
width and
height props
The absolute width of an image is in pixels. This is required except for statically imported images or images with the layout prop set to
fill:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" width={40} height={40} />
loader prop
loader is a custom function that resolves URLs. Given the
src ,
width , and
quality parameters, it returns a URL string:
import Image from 'next/image' // You can add as many loader as you want, and use them conditionally. // See https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/image-optimization#loader const sanityIoImageLoader = ({ src, width, quality }) => { return `https://cdn.sanity.io/${src}?w=${width}&q=${quality || 75}` } function CardImage() { return ( <Image loader={sanityIoImageLoader} src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" width={500} height={500} /> ) }
sizes prop
The
sizes prop is akin to the HTML
img element
sizes attribute. With that, sizes are set to indicate a set of source sizes as described in the MDN docs:
<img src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" srcset="(max-height: 500px) 1000px"/>
This means that if the viewport is less than 500px, use a source of 1000px width. With the
<Image/> component, you can specify the
sizes like the following:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" sizes="320 640 750" layout="responsive" />
Keep in mind that it is recommended to define
sizes only when using a
responsive or
fill layout.
quality prop
The
quality prop provides an integer between
1 and
100 that defines the quality of the optimized image;
1 being the worst quality and
100 being the best. It defaults to
75:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" quality={100} layout="fill" />
priority prop
By default, images are not prioritized (because they are lazy-loaded), meaning
priority defaults to
false . When
true, the image is considered high-priority and preloaded.
This should only be used when the image is visible above the fold:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" width={500} height={300} priority />
layout prop
The
layout prop controls the layout behavior of the image as the size of the viewport changes. The accepted value is a string of either
intrinsic ,
fixed ,
responsive , or
fill.
Each of the layout values has their nuances in:
- The generated
srcSetand
sizes
- Expected
displayor
positionvalue on the parent element for the corresponding
<Image/>element on which they’re used
- Sometimes must pair with other props for proper behavior
Let’s take a look at the possible layout
values
intrinsic layout
The
intrinsic layout is the default of the four layout values. Using this layout for smaller viewports scales down image dimensions while using it for larger viewports maintains the original image dimensions. You can see an example of
intrinsic layout here.
fixed layout
The
fixed layout is similar in behavior to the native
img element. With it, image dimensions remain fixed at their original dimensions regardless of viewport changes, meaning there is no response. You can see an example of a
fixed layout here.
responsive layout
The
responsive layout borrows from and overrides both the
fixed and
intrinsic layouts.
To override the
fixed layout, it responds to viewport changes, but to override the
intrinsic layout for larger viewports, where the image dimensions scale up, the parent element must be
display: block. You can see an example of a
responsive layout here.
fill layout
The
fill layout responds to its parent dimensions. With it, the image dimensions are stretched to the parent’s dimensions, provided the parent is
position: relative.
This is usually paired with the
objectFit property. You can see an example of a
responsive layout here.
placeholder prop
This
placeholder property is used as a fallback image when an image is loading. Its possible values are
blur or
empty.
placeholder defaults to
empty, and when it is
empty, there is no placeholder while the image is loading, only empty space.
However, when it’s
blur, the
blurDataURL property is used as the placeholder. If the image
src is a static import with the MIME-type
jpg,
png, or
webp, the
blurDataURL automatically populates.
For dynamic images, you must provide the
blurDataURL property. Solutions such as Plaiceholder can help with
base64 generation.
objectFit prop
The
objectFit prop is similar to the object-fit CSS property that sets how an image should resize to fit its container. It is used with
layout=fill or an image with a set
width and
height and has a possible value of
contain,
cover,
fill,
none, and
scale-down:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" layout="fill" objectFit="contain" />
objectPosition prop
This is similar to the
object-position CSS property that specifies the position of an image in its container. It is used with
layout=fill or an image with a set
width and
height and a
position value:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" layout="fill" objectPosition="top right" />
loading prop
The
loading prop is similar to the HTML
img element’s
loading attribute used for lazy loading. The possible value is a string of
lazy or
eager:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" layout="fill" loading="lazy" />
It is recommended that images above the fold be loaded with
priority instead of
loading=“eager” because this hurts performance.
onLoadingComplete prop
The
onLoadingComplete prop is a callback function that executes immediately after the image completely loads and the placeholder is removed:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt" layout="fill" // returns: // {naturalWidth: <imageNaturalWidth>, naturalHeight: <imageNaturalHeight>} onLoadingComplete={(imageDimension) => console.log(imageDimension)} />
blurDataURL prop
The
blurDataURL prop is a placeholder image that loads before the
src image successfully loads and must be a base64-encoded data URL image that is effectual only when used in combination with
placeholder=“blur”:
import Image from 'next/image'; import cardImage from '../public/defaultCardImage.webp'; export default function CardImage() { return ( <div classname="cardImageWrapper"> <Image src={cardImage} alt="image-alt-text" placeholder="blur" // width, height, and blurDataURL are automatically provided /> </div> ) }
This data is automatically provided for statically imported images. For dynamic or remote images, you must provide
width,
height, and
blurDataURL manually.
You can see this example of the default
blurDataURL prop as well as the shimmer effect with
blurDataURL prop.
lazyBoundary prop
The
lazyBoundary prop is similar to
rootMargin in the Intersection Observer API, which acts as the marginal threshold for detecting intersections before triggering lazy loading. It defaults to
200px.
unoptimized prop
When the
unoptimized prop is
true, the
src image will be served as-is instead of changing quality, size, or format:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" width={700} height={450} unoptimized />
This prop defaults to
false.
Caveat with other properties
Apart from the properties listed above, other properties passed to the
<Image/> component will relay to the underlying
img element with the exception of the following:
decodingis always
"async"
- For
ref, use
onLoadingCompleteinstead
- For
srcSet, use
deviceSizesinstead
- For
style, use
classNameinstead
Styling the source image prop
To maintain the aspect ratio of an image and prevent the Core Web Vital and Cumulative Layout Shift,
next/image wraps the
img element with other
div elements.
To style the source image, name it with the
className prop then target it in your CSS:
<Image src="image-src" alt="image-alt-text" width={700} height={450} // You can style this image component with the `cardImage` class name className="cardImage" />
Configuration for
next/image in
next.config.js
next/image can be configured via next.config.js. Let’s take a look at some of the configurations.
domains
By default, Next.js only optimizes images hosted on the same domain as your Next.js app. If your images are hosted externally on your CMS, for example, you must specify which domains are allowed to be optimized. This level of specificity is needed to prevent the abuse of external URLs:
module.exports = { images: { // assuming you were using the Sanity.io image CDN // domains is an array of comma-separated strings // ['cdn.sanity.io', 'cdn.not-sanity.io', 'another domain'] domains: ['cdn.sanity.io'], } }
Keep in mind that when
loader is set to an external image service, the
domains config is ignored.
loader
By default, Next.js handles image optimization but you can hand that responsibility over to a cloud provider like Cloudinary or imgix that is more dedicated to images than just general optimization.
To do this set the
loader and
path to allow the use of relative URLs:
module.exports = { images: { loader: 'cloudinary', path: 'https://your-site.com/assets/images/' } }
Caching
Caching is a rather intricate and, some say, one of the two hardest things in computer science.
In this context, caching speeds up image delivery to users because it avoids refetching over the network.
The Next.js docs have a sufficient explanation forcaching on the default loader. However, if you use a different loader, like Cloudinary, you must refer to that documentation to see how to enable caching.
Configuration for advanced use cases
While not always necessary, there are advanced use cases available for optimizing images. However, be aware that if configuring any properties in this section, it will override any change to the Next.js defaults in future updates.
Nevertheless, let’s see what they are.
deviceSizes and
imageSizes
Both device and image sizes are similar with subtle differences. They are both used on the merit that the device widths from the users of your website are known in advance. And they represent a list of device width breakpoints:
module.exports = { images: { // the sizes define below are the defaults deviceSizes: [640, 750, 828, 1080, 1200, 1920, 2048, 3840], imageSizes: [16, 32, 48, 64, 96, 128, 256, 384], } }
deviceSizes is effectual when the
<Image/> uses a
responsive or
fill layout and
imageSizes is effectual when the
<Image/> uses a
fixed or
intrinsic layout.
minimumCacheTTL
You can also configure how long or time-to-live (TTL) in seconds for cached optimized images with
minimumCacheTTL:
module.exports = { image: { // This is 60 seconds minimumCacheTTL: 60, } }
The docs advise that it is better to use a Static Image Import, which automatically handles hashing file contents and caching the file forever. But, keep in mind that you can disable static imports, so choose your battles wisely.
disableStaticImports
If you have your reasons (I haven’t personally come across one), it is possible to disable static imports:
module.exports = { images: { disableStaticImages: true } }
Image formats like WebP and Core Web Vitals
To ensure your users get the most optimal image on their devices, images are served with formats like WebP in supported browsers, allowing developers to serve lighter images to users to increase speed while preserving as much fidelity and quality as possible.
Different image formats have their use-cases. WebP is well supported and is a great choice for animated images, offering better compression than PNG or JPEG.
Since Next.js optimizes images in this format, the visual stability of a Next.js site isn’t bogged down by the effects of Cumulative Layout Shift and you can score high on Core Web Vitals.
Conclusion
Image optimization in Next.js improves the user and developer experience with a native game-changing and powerful API that’s easy to work with and extend. This inadvertently solves a major Core Web Vitals need and helps websites achieve a higher SEO rank, all starting and ending with
next/image.
