Caching images in React Native: A tutorial with examples

From social media services, to rideshare apps, to blogging platforms, images hold quite an important position for data representation. They play a large role in enhancing the user experience and are indeed vital to the user-friendliness of your app.
From a developer point of view, loading remote images isn’t a huge pain point in React Native. But even with the best of the optimizations added to the
Component, be it a class or functional component, image loading and rerendering can slow down the app, which leads a laggy interface.
In this tutorial, we’ll first show you how to cache images in React Native using the
react-native-fast-image library. Then, we’ll demonstrate how to build your own React Native image caching component from scratch with step-by-step instructions and detailed examples.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
- What is image caching in React Native?
- What is
react-native-fast-image?
- Using the
FastImagecomponent: A practical example
- React Native
cacheproperty
- How to build an image caching component from scratch
To follow along, you should be familiar with the basics of React Native — e.g., JSX, components (class as well as functional), and styling. You can simply copy and paste the code blocks from this guide, but I would suggest reading through the whole tutorial for better understanding.
What is image caching in React Native?
Caching is a great way to solve issues associated with loading and rerendering images from remote endpoints. Image caching essentially means downloading an image to the local storage in the app’s cache directory (or any other directory that is accessible to the app) and loading it from local storage next time the image loads.
There are a few ways to approach image caching in React Native. If you’re building a bare-bones React Native app, there’s a wonderful component available that handles all your image caching automatically without writing any extra code called React Native FastImage. Or, if you’re using Expo or working on a more complex project, you might decide to build your own image caching component from scratch.
What is
react-native-fast-image?
react-native-fast-image is a performant React Native component for loading images. FastImage aggressively caches all loaded images. You can add your own request auth headers and preload images.
react-native-fast-image even has GIF caching support.
To start using React Native FastImage, first import the
FastImage component:
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image';
Below is the basic implementation of the
FastImage component:
<FastImage style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }} source={{uri: 'https://unsplash.it/400/400?image=1'}} />
Here’s a preview of what this looks like:
Using the
FastImage component: A practical example
Let’s look at a basic example of using the
FastImage component with a few props:
<FastImage style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }} source={{ uri: '...image...url...', headers: { Authorization: 'someAuthToken' }, priority: FastImage.priority.normal, }} resizeMode={FastImage.resizeMode.contain} />
As you can see, this example is almost the same as the basic React Native image component, but on steroids. Let’s break down the code in finer detail.
sourcecontains the image, its headers, and more
urirepresents the path of the image you want to load
headersrepresent the headers you might need (auth token in the example above)
prioritysignifies the priority of the images — e.g., if you need to load a certain image first, you can set the priority to
FastImage.priority.high
React native
cache property
cache is where things get exciting. You’re probably familiar with
uri,
header, and others props of the
Image component. It’s the same for
FastImage with only slight changes.
cache is what you’d use to change the behavior of image caching and image loading.
There are three properties you can use in
cache:
FastImage.cacheControl.immutableis the default property for the
FastImagecomponent. The image only caches or updates if the
uriis changed
FastImage.cacheControl.webenables you to configure the
FastImagecomponent to cache images like the browser, using headers and the normal caching procedure
FastImage.cacheControl.cacheOnlyenables you to restrict the
FastImagecomponent to fetch from already-cached images — i.e., without making any new network requests.
Here’s an example of an image with the
cache property:
<FastImage style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }} source={{ uri: 'https://unsplash.it/400/400?image=1', cache: FastImage.cacheControl.cacheOnly }} />
To state the benefit simply, if you can maintain a local database of images that are loaded once, you can us this
cache property to save on bandwidth costs by fetching cached images from device storage.
How to build an image caching component from scratch
FastImage is great for bare-bones React Native projects, but if you’re using Expo or have needs that
react-native-fast-image can’t meet, you may want to write your own image caching component.
Before building your own image caching component, it’s crucial to understand the basics of caching an image. Let’s review: To cache an image is to store it in the local storage of the device so that it can be accessed quickly next time around without any network requests.
To to cache an image, we need the network URI, or URL of that image, and a
string identifier to fetch it the next time around. We need a unique identifier for each resource because multiple images can have the same name, which can be a problem when differentiating between the local cache and images with redundant names.
For this guide, I’ll assume that you’re either building your app using expo or using
expo-file-system via unimodules in bare React Native.
Our component should take in three basic props:
sourcefor the URI of the network image
cacheKeyfor the unique identifier for an image
stylefor styling the image component:
let image = { uri: "https://post.medicalnewstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/02/322868_1100-800x825.jpg", id: "MFdcdcdjvCDCcnh", //the unique id that you can store in your local db };
<CustomFastImage source={{ uri: image.uri }} cacheKey={image.id} style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }} />
For the logic of our custom image caching component, we’ll import
expo-file-system:
import * as FileSystem from "expo-file-system";
First, we need to create a new local path for our remote image using the
cacheKey (unique ID) to check whether it already exists in the local cache and, if not, download it.
We need to initialize the props we’re going to receive:
const CustomFastImage = (props) => { const { source: { uri }, cacheKey, style, } = props; ...
And the function to get the extension of the image from
uri:
function getImgXtension(uri) { var basename = uri.split(/[\\/]/).pop(); return /[.]/.exec(basename) ? /[^.]+$/.exec(basename) : undefined; }
This function returns an array of extensions. You can just use the first item of the array.
Then, we’ll call this function to get the extension from the
useEffect Hook from the component and use the returned extension to create the local cache path for the image:
useEffect(() => { async function loadImg() { let imgXt = getImgXtension(uri); if (!imgXt || !imgXt.length) { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); return; } const cacheFileUri = `${FileSystem.cacheDirectory}${cacheKey}.${imgXt[0]}`; } loadImg(); }, []);
FileSystem.cacheDirectory is the path of the cache directory. You can change this according to your own preference.
Now, we need to check whether the image at this path already exists using a function like this:
async function findImageInCache(uri) { try { let info = await FileSystem.getInfoAsync(uri); return { ...info, err: false }; } catch (error) { return { exists: false, err: true, msg: error, }; } }
Add this to
useEffect > loadImg():
useEffect(() => { async function loadImg() { let imgXt = getImgXtension(uri); if (!imgXt || !imgXt.length) { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); return; } const cacheFileUri = `${FileSystem.cacheDirectory}${cacheKey}.${imgXt[0]}`; let imgXistsInCache = await findImageInCache(cacheFileUri); } loadImg(); }, []);
Now we need a function to cache the image to local storage if it is not already cached and return the desired output:
async function cacheImage(uri, cacheUri, callback) { try { const downloadImage = FileSystem.createDownloadResumable( uri, cacheUri, {}, callback ); const downloaded = await downloadImage.downloadAsync(); return { cached: true, err: false, path: downloaded.uri, }; } catch (error) { return { cached: false, err: true, msg: error, }; } }
We’ll also need a
const with the
useState() Hook to store the path of the image once loaded:
const [imgUri, setUri] = useState("");
For a better user experience, you can add an
ActivityIndicator (or any loading indicator of that sort according to your preference) and implement it according to the change in the
imgUri state.
return ( <> {imgUri ? ( <Image source={{ uri: imgUri }} style={style} /> ) : ( <View style={{ ...style, alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }} > <ActivityIndicator size={33} /> </View> )} </> );
In the
useEffect Hook, we need to update the
imgUri when the image is cached or already available in the local storage:
useEffect(() => { async function loadImg() { let imgXt = getImgXtension(uri); if (!imgXt || !imgXt.length) { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); return; } const cacheFileUri = `${FileSystem.cacheDirectory}${cacheKey}.${imgXt[0]}`; let imgXistsInCache = await findImageInCache(cacheFileUri); if (imgXistsInCache.exists) { console.log("cached!"); setUri(cacheFileUri); } else { let cached = await cacheImage(uri, cacheFileUri, () => {}); if (cached.cached) { console.log("cached NEw!"); setUri(cached.path); } else { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); } } } loadImg(); }, []);
Here’s the complete code for the
CustomFastImage component we’ve built:
import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react"; import { Alert, Image, View, ActivityIndicator } from "react-native"; import * as FileSystem from "expo-file-system"; function getImgXtension(uri) { var basename = uri.split(/[\\/]/).pop(); return /[.]/.exec(basename) ? /[^.]+$/.exec(basename) : undefined; } async function findImageInCache(uri) { try { let info = await FileSystem.getInfoAsync(uri); return { ...info, err: false }; } catch (error) { return { exists: false, err: true, msg: error, }; } } async function cacheImage(uri, cacheUri, callback) { try { const downloadImage = FileSystem.createDownloadResumable( uri, cacheUri, {}, callback ); const downloaded = await downloadImage.downloadAsync(); return { cached: true, err: false, path: downloaded.uri, }; } catch (error) { return { cached: false, err: true, msg: error, }; } } const CustomFastImage = (props) => { const { source: { uri }, cacheKey, style, } = props; const isMounted = useRef(true); const [imgUri, setUri] = useState(""); useEffect(() => { async function loadImg() { let imgXt = getImgXtension(uri); if (!imgXt || !imgXt.length) { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); return; } const cacheFileUri = `${FileSystem.cacheDirectory}${cacheKey}.${imgXt[0]}`; let imgXistsInCache = await findImageInCache(cacheFileUri); if (imgXistsInCache.exists) { console.log("cached!"); setUri(cacheFileUri); } else { let cached = await cacheImage(uri, cacheFileUri, () => {}); if (cached.cached) { console.log("cached NEw!"); setUri(cached.path); } else { Alert.alert(`Couldn't load Image!`); } } } loadImg(); return () => (isMounted.current = false); }, []); return ( <> {imgUri ? ( <Image source={{ uri: imgUri }} style={style} /> ) : ( <View style={{ ...style, alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }} > <ActivityIndicator size={33} /> </View> )} </> ); }; export default CustomFastImage;
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we covered everything you need to know about image caching in React Native. We went over how to use
react-native-fast-image to cache images in React Native as well as how to build your own image caching component from scratch.
For next steps, you might consider adding animations, loading indicators, and other bells and whistles to the component. You could also add a progress indicator or better a callback function using the FileSystem API.