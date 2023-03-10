Migrating a TypeScript app from Node.js to Bun

I’ve wanted to take a look at some of the alternative JavaScript runtimes for a while. The thing that has held me back is npm compatibility. I want to be able to run my code in a runtime that isn’t Node.js and still be able to use npm packages. I’ve been using ts-node for a long time now; it’s what I reach for when I’m building any kind of console app.
In this post I‘ll investigate just how easy it is to port a TypeScript app from Node.js to Bun.
Jump ahead:
- Setting up the ts-node app
- Installing Bun
- Porting the install from Yarn to Bun
- Switching from
@types/nodeto
bun/types
- Addressing
moduleResolutionwith Bun
- Filing APIs with Bun
- Running the app
- Top-level
awaitwith Bun
- GitHub Actions and Bun
- Performance comparison: Bun vs. ts-node
Setting up the ts-node app
I have a technical blog which is built on Docusaurus. When the Docusaurus build completes, a post processing script runs to do things like:
- update the
sitemap.xmlto include the
lastmoddate, based on git commit date, and truncate the number of entries in the file
- patch the HTML files to use Cloudinary as an image CDN for Open Graph images
These scripts are implemented as a simple ts-node console app. For historical reasons it’s called
trim-xml (it originally just truncated the
sitemap.xml file). It’s not a particularly good name but I’m not going to change it now. As the blog is open source, you can see the code of
trim-xml here.
What we’re interested in, is porting this app from ts-node to Bun. The app has a few dependencies, so npm compatibility is important to us. Let’s see how it goes.
Installing Bun
I installed Bun on my Ubuntu machine using the following command:
curl -fsSL https://bun.sh/install | bash
The resulting output looked like this:
>bun was installed successfully to ~/.bun/bin/bun Added "~/.bun/bin" to $PATH in "~/.zshrc" To get started, run: exec /usr/bin/zsh bun --help
I was a little weirded out by the inconsistent indentation in the output, but I’m sure that’s just a formatting issue. I submitted a PR to fix it. When I ran the suggested commands it looked like Bun was happy and healthy.
Porting the install from Yarn to Bun
With Bun in place, I was ready to port the app. I opened up the (as I say, badly named)
trim-xml directory and triggered installation of the dependencies using
bun install:
cd trim-xml bun install
This resulted in the following output:
bun install v0.5.7 (5929daee) + @types/[email protected] + [email protected] + [email protected] + [email protected] 5 packages installed [2.34s]
In addition a new
bun.lockb file appeared in the directory alongside the
package.json file.
Although I can’t find any supporting documentation, I’m guessing this is the Bun equivalent of a
package-lock.json or
yarn.lock file. It’s a binary file, so it can’t be read. However, I did find this project that allows you to read
bun.lockb files and looks like a useful way to solve that problem.
To avoid confusion, I also deleted the
yarn.lock file. Yay — I’ve installed things! And, pretty fast! What’s next?
Switching from
@types/node to
bun/types
As I looked at the output for the install, I realized that the
@types/node package had been installed. The
@types/node package contains TypeScript definitions for the Node.js runtime. Given that I was planning to use Bun, it seemed unlikely that I’d need these. But, I probably would need something that represented the Bun runtime types (iIncidentally, I imagine these would be pretty similar to the Node.js runtime types).
I had a quick look at Bun’s documentation and found the
bun/types package. I added it to my project, while removing
@types/nodeand
ts-node:
bun remove @types/node bun remove ts-node bun add bun-types
Here’s how the output looked:
bun remove v0.5.7 (5929daee) - @types/node 1 packages removed [3.00ms] bun remove v0.5.7 (5929daee) - ts-node 1 packages removed [843.00ms] bun add v0.5.7 (5929daee) installed [email protected] 1 packages installed [1.97s]
The docs also say to add the following code to your
tsconfig.json or
jsconfig.json file:
{ "compilerOptions": { "lib": ["ESNext"], "module": "esnext", "target": "esnext", // "bun-types" is the important part "types": ["bun-types"] } }
I aligned my existing
tsconfig.json file with the above. For my console app, this meant the following changes:
{ "compilerOptions": { - "target": "ES2022", + "target": "esnext", - // "lib": [], + "lib": ["ESNext"], - "module": "NodeNext", + "module": "esnext", - // "types": [], + "types": ["bun-types"], }, }
Addressing
moduleResolution with Bun
At this point, I thought I’d be able to run the app. However, when I navigated around in VS Code I saw that I had a bunch of errors:
The error message suggested that I needed to explicitly state that I wanted to use the Node.js module resolution algorithm. We’re using Bun, but we’re porting a Node app, so this made sense.
To address this issue I made one more change to the
tsconfig.json file:
{ "compilerOptions": { - // "moduleResolution": "node", + "moduleResolution": "nodenext", }, }
With this change in place, the module resolution errors were… resolved. (Sorry!)
Filing APIs with Bun
Even though the module resolution errors were resolved, I was still getting other errors. This time they were about the
fs.promises API:
It looked like the version of Bun I was using didn’t support that API. As I dug through my code I realized that I was using the
fs.promises API in a few places. I was using it in the following ways:
await fs.promises.readdir
await fs.promises.readFile
await fs.promises.writeFile
I was able to replace the
fs.promises.readFile and
fs.promises.writeFile with the Bun equivalents
Bun.file(path).text()and
Bun.write(path, content), respectively:
- `await fs.promises.readFile` + `await Bun.file(path).text()` - `await fs.promises.writeFile(path, content)` + `await Bun.write(path, content)`
But, there did not appear to be a Bun equivalent for
fs.promises.readdir, so I used the sync Node.js API:
- `await fs.promises.readdir` + `fs.readdirSync(path)`
Finally, the code was error-free (at least in VS Code, as far as TypeScript was concerned). But, I had yet to run the app to see if it actually worked.
Clarification about the
fs.promises API
As I was working through addressing the fs.promises API error issue, I tweeted about my findings. Jarred Sumner (who works on Bun) was kind enough to share that the
fs.promises API is implemented but the types aren’t as of this writing:
Jarred Sumner on Twitter: “it sort of exists, but looks like the types are out of date. I say sort of because, actually everything async is sync for node:fs and it just wraps in a Promise If you use fs createReadStream / fs.createWriteStream or Bun.file(path).stream() it’ll be concurrent / async / Twitter”
it sort of exists, but looks like the types are out of date. I say sort of because, actually everything async is sync for node:fs and it just wraps in a Promise If you use fs createReadStream / fs.createWriteStream or Bun.file(path).stream() it’ll be concurrent / async
Running the app
Before running the app, I needed to do one more thing:
- "start": "ts-node index.ts" + "start": "bun index.ts"
That’s right, update the
start script in
package.json to use
bun instead of
ts-node.
Now I was able to run the app using the
bun start command:
Loading /home/john/code/github/blog.johnnyreilly.com/blog-website/build/sitemap.xml Reducing 526 urls to 512 urls
The first positive thing I saw was that I appeared to have running code. Yay!
The program also appeared to be executing instantaneously, which seemed surprising. I was expecting Bun to be fast, but this seemed too fast! Also, it lacked many of the log messages I’d expect. I was expecting to see about 1000 log messages. Something wasn’t right.
Top-level
await and Bun
The issue was that my
main function was asynchronous. However, because support for top-level
await wasn’t available in Node.js when I originally wrote the code, I’d called the
main function synchronously. Fortunately Node didn’t complain about that, and the program behaved as required.
However, Bun looked like it was respecting the fact that
main was asynchronous. That’s why it was apparently executing so quickly; it wasn’t waiting for the
main method to complete before terminating.
To be honest, Bun’s behavior here is just right; the code didn’t suggest that it was interested in waiting for the
main function to complete. But, it turns out that waiting is exactly the desired behavior. To put things right, I could use top-level
await.
So, I made the following change to the
index.ts file:
- main(); + await main();
I began getting the expected log messages; and the program appeared to be working as expected.
GitHub Actions and Bun
I was now able to run the app locally. But I wanted to run it in GitHub Actions. I just needed to add the
setup-bun action to my workflow, so Bun would be available in the GitHub Actions environment:
- name: Setup bun 🔧 uses: oven-sh/[email protected] with: bun-version: latest
Performance comparison: Bun vs. ts-node
I was expecting Bun to be faster than ts-node. Let’s take a run of the app in GitHub Actions with ts-node and compare it to a run of the app with Bun:
Running the app in GitHub Actions with ts-node:
Post processing finished in 17.09 seconds Done in 19.52s.
Running the app in GitHub Actions with Bun:
Post processing finished in 12.367 seconds Done in 12.72s.
I haven’t done any formal benchmarking, but it looks like Bun is about 50% faster than ts-node for this use case. That’s pretty good.
It’s also worth expanding on how this breaks down. You’ll notice in the logs above there are two log entries:
- “Post processing” reflects the time taken to run the
mainfunction
- “Done” reflects the time taken to run the
buncommand end to end
What can we learn from this? First of all, running code in ts-node takes 17sec, compared to 12sec with Bun. So, Bun is performing about 40% faster at running code.
Running the command end to end takes 19sec with ts-node, compared to 14sec with Bun. So Bun is performing about 50% faster end to end. There are two parts to this: the time taken to compile the code and the time taken to start up. Also, we’re type checking with ts-node — if it were deactivated, that would make a difference.
However, when you look at the difference between the end-to-end runtime and code runtime with Bun, it’s a mere 0.353sec. ts-node clocks in at 2.43sec for the same. So, ts-node is about 6.5 times slower at starting up. That’s a pretty big difference; it’s unlikely that all of this is TypeScript compilation; Node.js is fundamentally slower at getting going compared to Bun.
Conclusion
Moving from ts-node to Bun was a pretty easy process. I was able to do it in a few hours. I was able to run the app locally and also in GitHub Actions. Also, I was able to run the app in less time.
This all makes me feel very positive about Bun. I’m looking forward to using it more in the future.
