LaunchPod: Using AI to Preserve 140 Years of History at the LA Times

LaunchPod is a product management podcast hosted by LogRocket’s VP of Marketing, Jeff Wharton, where he talks to product leaders about the issues they faced in their careers, how they found solutions to those issues, and how you can apply these solutions in your own day-to-day product role.

In this episode, we’re joined by Deepika Manglani, VP of Product and Program Management at the LA Times. Deepika’s career in media spans over 15 years, culminating in her current role, where she’s bringing the 140-year-old institution into the future. In this episode, Deepika shares:

How her team is using AI to preserve a unique trove of historical data, over 12 million pages of news archives from as far back as the 1800s

What this digital archive and maturation of AI enables for future storytelling, media innovation, and news personalization

Why combining product and program management was critical to navigating massive transformation at the LA Times through a period of heavy M&A activity

Check out the full episode with Deepika here:

<br />

Subscribe to LaunchPod today: