Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-02-05
180
#launchpod
Imane Rharbi
211665
110
Feb 5, 2026 ⋅ 38 sec read

LaunchPod: Using AI to Preserve 140 Years of History at the LA Times

Imane Rharbi Content Marketing Manager @ LogRocket

LaunchPod is a product management podcast hosted by LogRocket’s VP of Marketing, Jeff Wharton, where he talks to product leaders about the issues they faced in their careers, how they found solutions to those issues, and how you can apply these solutions in your own day-to-day product role.

LaunchPod: Using AI To Preserve 140 Years Of History At The LA Times

In this episode, we’re joined by Deepika Manglani, VP of Product and Program Management at the LA Times. Deepika’s career in media spans over 15 years, culminating in her current role, where she’s bringing the 140-year-old institution into the future. In this episode, Deepika shares:

Over 200k developers and product managers use LogRocket to create better digital experiences

Learn more →
  • How her team is using AI to preserve a unique trove of historical data, over 12 million pages of news archives from as far back as the 1800s
  • What this digital archive and maturation of AI enables for future storytelling, media innovation, and news personalization
  • Why combining product and program management was critical to navigating massive transformation at the LA Times through a period of heavy M&A activity

Check out the full episode with Deepika here:

Subscribe to LaunchPod today:

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

Plug image

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Why Great Product Leaders Say No (And Average Ones Burn Out)

Why great product leaders say no (and average ones burn out)

Burnout often starts with good intentions. How product managers can stop being the bottleneck and lead with focus.

Kimberly Shyu
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read

How PMs decide on incremental vs. drastic product changes

Should PMs iterate or reinvent? Learn when small updates work, when bold change is needed, and how Slack and Adobe chose the right path.

Bartosz Jaworski
Jan 28, 2026 ⋅ 7 min read
How Poor Chunking Increases AI Costs And Weakens Accuracy

How poor chunking increases AI costs and weakens accuracy

AI accuracy problems are often chunking problems. Learn how chunk size and structure impact cost, retrieval quality, and UX.

Pascal Akunne
Jan 21, 2026 ⋅ 7 min read
April Dunford’s 1 Killer Question to Expose Weak AI Product Positioning

LaunchPod: April Dunford’s 1 Killer Question to Expose Weak AI Product Positioning

April Dunford, bestselling author of Obviously Awesome and one of the most trusted voices in product positioning, explains how to expose weak AI claims and anchor differentiation that wins deals.

Imane Rharbi
Jan 16, 2026 ⋅ 50 sec read
View all posts

Leave a Reply