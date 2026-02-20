Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Feb 20, 2026 ⋅ 46 sec read

LaunchPod: Smarter AI Models Won’t Fix Your Deployment

Imane Rharbi Content Marketing Manager @ LogRocket

LaunchPod is a product management podcast hosted by LogRocket’s VP of Marketing, Jeff Wharton, where he talks to product leaders about the issues they faced in their careers, how they found solutions to those issues, and how you can apply these solutions in your own day-to-day product role.

Smarter AI Models Won't Fix Your Deployment | Maryam Ashoori, VP PM/Eng (IBM, Watsonx)

In this episode, we’re joined by Maryam Ashoori, VP of Product and Engineering at IBM’s Watsonx platform. With a background that includes 2 master’s degrees in AI, a PhD in Systems Design Engineering, and named on over 30 patents at IBM, she’s been on the bleeding edge for over a decade. Currently leading the charge on Agentic AI and AI Governance at IBM, Maryam is a bridge between the theoretical frontier of AI and the messy reality of enterprise deployment.

In this episode, Maryam:

  • Tells why AI has been stuck in pilot purgatory for longer than expected, and what you need to do today for a successful enterprise deployment
  • Calls shenanigans on the “biggest, best model” crowd, and why often a smaller, more focused tool is the right choice
  • Explains how to build an agnostic architecture that can handle the realities of an AI world where models advance faster than anybody can keep up

Check out the full episode with Maryam here:

Subscribe to LaunchPod today:

