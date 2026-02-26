Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Feb 26, 2026

LaunchPod: The $500M Lesson from Amazon’s Homepage Redesign

Imane Rharbi

LaunchPod is a product management podcast hosted by LogRocket’s VP of Marketing, Jeff Wharton, where he talks to product leaders about the issues they faced in their careers, how they found solutions to those issues, and how you can apply these solutions in your own day-to-day product role.

The $500M Lesson From Amazon’s Homepage Redesign | Rahul Chaudhari (Ex-Amazon, Kohl’s)

How do you redesign the most visited e-commerce webpage in the world? Rahul Chaudhari helped reshape the Amazon homepage during his years as a product leader there, before becoming VP of Product and Technology at Kohl’s. In this episode, Rahul shares:

  • Amazon’s “customer backwards” approach – and how he used it to unlock half a billion dollars of value on the Amazon homepage
  • The secret to product adoption: leverage existing customer habits to unlock new opportunities
  • And how Amazon and Google raised the bar for digital experiences so high that now every other product pays the price

Check out the full episode with Rahul here:

