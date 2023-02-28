Kotlin IntArray, Array, and emptyList()

Kotlin is a very powerful statically-typed programming language allowing us to write very expressive yet concise code. As is common with modern languages, such expressiveness often means we can implement the same feature in several ways. A typical example is choosing a suitable collection class for our needs.
As a matter of fact, the Kotlin library comes with a variety of different collections, that is, types grouping a number (possibly zero) of collection items.
In this article, we’ll examine arrays and integers in Kotlin. We’ll analyze two different types representing an array of integers,
IntArray and
Array. Finally, we’ll compare
IntArray and
Array with lists, a different collection type.
- Using arrays in Kotlin
IntArray vs.
Array
Koltin has two different array implementations.
The first is the
Array class, generic over the type
T, representing an array of elements of type
T.
Array defines several methods allowing us to read/write an element at a given index, query the size, and so on. These array implementations are invariant. Hence,
Array is not considered a sub-type of
Array if
T is a subtype of
U.
For primitive types, Kotlin also provides us with dedicated arrays, such as
IntArray or
ShortArray. There’s no subtyping between these “primitive” arrays and their generic counterpart, i.e.,
Array. Nonetheless, they come with the same methods.
The main difference between an
IntArray and an
Array is that the former is represented, under the hood, as an
int[], whereas the latter gets compiled into an
Integer[].
Type vs. class
The actual difference between
IntArray and an
Array in Kotlin is basically the same as the difference between
int and
Integer in Java. The former is a primitive type, not a class, storing an actual binary value representing a given integer. The latter is a Java class, defining a field of type
int.
Being a class,
Integer is more expressive, as we can invoke methods on it. Nonetheless,
int comes with better performance, as using
Integer adds overhead for even the simplest calculation.
Performance
IntArray behaves better than
Array in performance-critical situations. According to ”Item 55” of Kotlin Academy’s Effective Kotlin, the latter allocates five times more bytes than the former. Specifically, to store a million numbers,
IntArray requires 4,000,016 bytes, whereas
Array allocates 20,000,040 bytes.
Processing a primitive array is also faster. Again, according to “Item 55” of Effective Kotlin, calculating the average of a million integers is 25% faster with
IntArray.
Initialization
Another difference between
IntArray and.
Array is that primitive arrays can be left uninitialized. More specifically, the elements of the array will be set, by default, to
0:
val intArr = IntArray(5) println(intArr.joinToString(" "))
The example above will print
0 0 0 0 0.
On the other hand, we do not have this convenience initialization for
Array. As a matter of fact, its constructor inputs two arguments, one for the size and one for a valid, non-null default value:
val arrInt = Array<Int>(5) { 1 } println(arrInt.joinToString(" "))
The above example will print
1 1 1 1 1.
We can also use
null values, but the type of the resulting array will be different — and we’ll have to watch out for
nulls:
val arrInt = arrayOfNulls<Int>(5) // Array<Int?> println(arrInt.joinToString(" "))
The above snippet will print
null null null null null, but the type of the array is now
Array<Int?>, rather than
Array.
Creation
Kotlin also provides us with factory functions to create both types of arrays:
val intArray: IntArray = intArrayOf(0, 1, 2, 3) val arrayInt: Array<Int> = arrayOf<Int>(0, 1, 2, 3)
Conversion
We can turn an
IntArray into an
Array, and vice versa, using
IntArray::toTypedArray() and
Array::toIntArray(), respectively:
val arrayInt: Array<Int> = intArrayOf(0, 1, 2, 3).toTypedArray() val intArray: IntArray = arrayOf<Int>(0, 1, 2, 3).toIntArray()
As a final note, the size of both
IntArray and
Array is fixed. Once we set the number of elements, we cannot add or remove items from the arrays.
emptyList()
In addition to arrays, Kotlin provides us with other types of collections. One example is
List. There are several differences between lists and arrays in Kotlin. Here are the main differences:
- Class vs. list:
Arrayis a class, whereas
Listand
MutableListare interfaces with different implementations. Arrays are sequential fixed-size memory regions, compiled into JVM arrays. However, for lists, it entirely depends on the actual implementation. For instance,
ArrayListmakes use of an array under the hood, and hence its runtime performance is similar to that of
Array
- Sizing:
MutableListis resizable, whereas
Arrayand
Listare not
- Mutability:
Arrayis mutable, whereas
Listis not. If we want to modify the elements of a list, we must use
MutableList
- Invariance vs. covariance:
Arrayand
MutableList areinvariant on
T, whereas
Listis covariant. This means that
Listis a subtype of
Listif
Tis a subtype of
U
- Types: Both
Arrayand
MutableListare optimized array types for primitive types
We can initialize an empty list using the
emptyList() method and then turn it into an instance of
Array with
List::toTypedArray(), as we did for
IntArray:
val list: List<Int> = emptyList() val array: Array<Int> = list.toTypedArray()
Using arrays in Kotlin
Let’s take a look at the main functions to see how they work on arrays in Kotlin. In the examples that follow, the presented methods apply to both
IntArray and
Array.
Getting and setting elements
The most common operations when working with arrays are surely getting and setting elements. We can do this with the
get and
set methods. Such methods are so commonly invoked that Kotlin defines syntactic sugar for them:
val array = intArrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) println(array[2]) // same as array.get(2) array[2] = 78 // same as array.set(2, 78) println(array[2])
The example above will print
856 and then
78, confirming the array was modified in place.
However, if the array is not defined at a given index, Kotlin will throw an
IndexOutOfBoundsException:
val array = intArrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) println(array[7])
The example above will fail with the following exception:
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException: Index 7 out of bounds for length 5
Traversing an array
We can move through an array in Kotlin using a
for loop or a
while loop. These approaches, however, are a bit low level. Alternatively, Kotlin provides us with the common
forEach function, which is much more declarative than a loop:
val array = intArrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) array.forEach{ println(it) }
The example above will print all the elements of our array, one for each line.
Sometimes it may be useful to let Kotlin assign indexes to the array’s elements while iterating through the array. We can do that with
forEachIndexed:
val array = intArrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) array.forEachIndexed{ index, elem -> println("Element at index $index: $elem") }
The example above will print the following output:
Element at index 0: 1 Element at index 1: 12 Element at index 2: 856 Element at index 3: 0 Element at index 4: -10
We can traverse an array using
fold as well. We usually do that when we want to compute a value out of our array. We might use it, for example, to sum all the elements of an array:
val array = intArrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) val sum = array.fold(0, { acc, elem -> acc + elem }) println(sum)
When using
fold, the first parameter is the initial value of our computation,
0 in the example above. The second argument is a binary function used to update the partial result with each element of the array. The first parameter of such a function is the so-called accumulator, whereas the second is an element of the array. The example above will print
859, as expected.
Sorting and reversing an array
Sorting and reversing an array are in-place operations. This means that they won’t return a new array, but instead mutate the existing one.
To sort an array we can invoke its
sort method:
val array = arrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) array.sort() println(array.joinToString(" "))
The example above will print
-10 0 1 12 856, showing that the array was modified. As a matter of fact, the
sort methods return
Unit.
Similarly, to reverse an array we can use
reverse:
val array = arrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) array.reverse() println(array.joinToString(" "))
The example above will print
-10 0 856 12 1, showing that the array was reversed in place. The reversal can also be partial; that is, we can specify a start and an end:
val array = arrayOf(1, 12, 856, 0, -10) array.reverse(1, 3) println(array.joinToString(" "))
In this case, the example will print
1 856 12 0 -10, where the elements of the indexes
1 (inclusive) to
3 (exclusive), that is the second and third elements, were reversed.
Conclusion
In this article, we investigated the difference between
IntArray and
Array, comparing different ways of creating instances of each type. We discussed different use cases for both types of arrays, compared them to lists, and saw how to turn a list into an array.
Lastly, we explored some of the most common operations on arrays, in particular how to set or get elements and how to traverse, sort, and reverse an array.
