How to create Flutter charts with charts_flutter

Charts within applications provide graphical displays or pictorial representations of data, spanning industries and apps. Mobile applications like Mint use pie charts to monitor spending habits and fitness apps like Strava use line charts and bar charts for analyzing pacing, heart rate, and elevation gain.
When building Flutter apps, developers can use the official
charts_flutter library, maintained by Google, to create these types of charts.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to create some of the most common charts — a line chart, pie chart, and bar chart — using
charts_flutter.
We’ll use these charts to display the growth of a fictional Flutter charts developer community over five years. While the data in this tutorial is fabricated, this tutorial can easily utilize real data.
Prerequisites
To follow this tutorial, you must have the following:
- Flutter installed
- Android Studio or Xcode installed
- A working knowledge of Flutter
Create and set up a Flutter project with
charts_flutter
To create a new Flutter project, run the following command:
flutter create projectName
Next, open the new project in your code editor. As mentioned above, we’ll use
chart_flutter, Flutter’s official library.
To import
chart_flutter into your project, open the
pubspec.yaml file and add it under dependencies:
dependencies: flutter: sdk: flutter charts_flutter: ^0.11.0
Scaffolding the app
Now we have the basic code that comes with new Flutter apps: a counter that keeps a record of how many times a button is pushed.
Since we don’t need that in our bar chart app, go ahead and delete that code found in the
main.dart page. Delete everything except the following:
import ‘package:flutter/material.dart’; void main() => runApp(MyApp()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { //TODO: implement build Return MaterialApp( ); } }
Now, return the
MaterialApp class in our build widget so we can use Material Design.
Creating a homepage
To create a homepage for our app, navigate into the
lib folder and create a new page named
home.dart:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Center( child: , ), ); } }
With
import 'package:flutter/material.dart', we can then import Material Design.
Then, the
HomePage class extends the
statelessWidget, as no states change on this page.
Inside the
BuildContext widget, we return the
Scaffold class to give us a basic Material Design layout structure. Our bar chart will go where the child parameter is, and we will center it on the body of our screen.
All of this now serves as the scaffold for our app.
With the homepage complete, we can specify
HomePage in our
main.dart file since
main.dart brings all the features in our app together:
class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false, home: HomePage(), //This is where we specify our homepage ); } }
With this code,
main.dart knows which page to show first whenever the app loads.
Note that setting
debugShowCheckedModeBanner to
false removes the debug mark from our app.
Creating a Flutter chart app
Series and models
Before we create the chart app, let’s familiarize ourselves with two terms commonly used with Flutter charts: series and models.
A series is a group (or series) of information that we can use to plot our chart. A model is the format our information comes in that specifies the attributes every data item using the model must have.
Creating a bar chart
Creating a model for bar chart data
To begin, we’ll create a bar chart to show the number of new fictional Flutter chart developers that were added over the past five years. In other words, we want to track the growth the fictional Flutter chart community.
Our model, which defines the format of our data, consists of the year we are looking at, the number of developers that joined the Flutter chart community that year, and the color of the corresponding bar.
Inside the
lib folder, create a file named
developer_series.dart. Below, implement the code for our model:
import 'package:charts_flutter/flutter.dart' as charts; import 'package:flutter/foundation.dart'; class DeveloperSeries { final int year; final int developers; final charts.Color barColor; DeveloperSeries( { @required this.year, @required this.developers, @required this.barColor } ); }
We named the model
DeveloperSeries and specified the properties that each series item must have (
year,
developers, and
barColor).
To prevent the parameter of a class from being null when creating an object of the class, we use the
@required annotation, as seen in the code block above.
To use the
@required keyword, we must import the
foundation.dart package.
Creating data for a bar chart
Now that we have a model for our bar chart data, let’s proceed to actually create some data. In the homepage, generate data for the bar chart by adding the following:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:charts_flutter/flutter.dart' as charts; import 'package:;lib/developer_series.dart'; class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { final List<DeveloperSeries> data = [ DeveloperSeries( year: "2017", developers: 40000, barColor: charts.ColorUtil.fromDartColor(Colors.green), ), DeveloperSeries( year: "2018", developers: 5000, barColor: charts.ColorUtil.fromDartColor(Colors.green), ), DeveloperSeries( year: "2019", developers: 40000, barColor: charts.ColorUtil.fromDartColor(Colors.green), ), DeveloperSeries( year: "2020", developers: 35000, barColor: charts.ColorUtil.fromDartColor(Colors.green), ), DeveloperSeries( year: "2021", developers: 45000, barColor: charts.ColorUtil.fromDartColor(Colors.green), ), ]; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Center( child: , ), ); } }
This is a simple list named
data. Each item in the list is modeled after the
DeveloperSeries model, meaning each item has a year (
year), number of developers (
developers), and bar color (
barColor) property.
Note that the above data above real, so feel free to manipulate the numbers and colors.
Building the bar chart
We’ve successfully created the data for our bar chart. Now, let’s create the bar chart itself. To make our project organized, we’ll put the code for our bar chart in a separate file.
Inside
lib, create a
developer_chart.dart file:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:charts_flutter/flutter.dart' as charts; import 'package:lib/developer_series.dart'; class DeveloperChart extends StatelessWidget { final List<DeveloperSeries> data; DeveloperChart({@required this.data}); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, String>> series = [ charts.Series( id: "developers", data: data, domainFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.year, measureFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.developers, colorFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.barColor ) ]; Return charts.Barchart(series, animate: true); } }
With
final List<DeveloperSeries> data, we defined a list called
data, which is a
List of data items in the form of our
DeveloperSeries model we created earlier.
Every data item on the list comes with a corresponding year, number of developers, and bar color.
The
DeveloperChart constructor inside the class ensures that everywhere the bar chart class is used, the data it requires is always provided; this is done using the
@required keyword.
The actual bar chart is created inside our build widget. As you know, all bar charts have groups of data plotted against each other (in our case, the last five years and the number of developers the Flutter chart community gained).
Together, these groups of data are known as a series. The series tells us Flutter which group of data to put on the horizontal side and which group to put on the vertical side of our bar chart.
The list of data we created earlier then inserts into our series and used appropriately by Flutter.
With
List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, String>> series, we created a list named
series. This list has a type of
charts.Series;
charts imports Flutter into our project and the
Series function creates series for a bar chart in Flutter.
The series we just created is modeled after our
DeveloperSeries model.
The parameters we’ll be specifying inside our series include
id,
data,
domainFn,
measureFn, and
colorFN:
ididentifies the chart
datapoints to the list of items to plot on the bar chart
domainFnpoints to the values that will be on the horizontal side of the bar chart
measureFnpoints to the quantity of the values on the vertical side
colorFNrefers to the color of the bars
With the
domainFn,
measureFn, and
colorFN functions, we create functions that take the
Subscriber series as an argument, create instances of it, and then use the instances to access its different properties.
The underscores in the
developer_chart.dart file signify that the second arguments are not required.
After pointing our series to all the data it requires, we then use it to create our bar chart using Flutter’s
BarChart function.
We can also add an animation for visual appeal by simply setting
animate to
true, which renders the chart with a nice animation.
Adding the bar chart to the homepage
Now, we can add our newly created bar chart to our homepage and display it:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:charts_flutter/flutter.dart' as charts; import 'package:lib/developer_series.dart'; import 'package:lib/developer_chart.dart'; class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { // ... @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Center( child: DeveloperChart( data: data, ) ), ); } }
Here, we simply call the
DeveloperChart class inside the body of our page and point it to the data we want to use.
To ensure our chart fits well on a screen, we’ll put it in a
Card, wrap a container around it, and give it a set height and some padding:
… class DeveloperChart extends StatelessWidget { final List<DeveloperSeries> data; DeveloperChart({@required this.data}); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, String>> series = [ charts.Series( id: "developers", data: data, domainFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.year, measureFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.developers, colorFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.barColor ) ]; return Container( height: 300, padding: EdgeInsets.all(25), child: Card( child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.all(9.0), child: Column( children: <Widget>[ Text( "Yearly Growth in the Flutter Community", style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.body2, ), Expanded( child: charts.BarChart(series, animate: true), ) ], ), ), ), ); } }
By using the
expanded widget, we expanded our bar chart nicely into the
Card. The
Text widget above it gives our bar chart a title to let people know what it’s about.
And, with
Theme.of(context).textTheme.body2, we applied Material Design’s default style for the body text to our title.
With
padding: const EdgeInsets.all(9.0), we gave the card holding our bar chart padding of 9 px on all sides. Lastly, we wrapped the
Card in a container and gave the container a height of 300 px and padding of 25 px on all sides.
Now, our bar chart should render nicely on our screen.
Creating the pie chart
We can also use the
charts_flutter package to create pie charts as well. As a matter of fact, the procedure we followed above and the code we’ve written can create a pie chart.
To change the bar chart we created to a pie chart, simply change
charts.BarChart(series, animate: true) to
child:( charts.PieChart(series, animate: true).
We can then add labels to our pie chart:
Expanded( child: charts.PieChart(series, defaultRenderer: charts.ArcRendererConfig( arcRendererDecorators: [ charts.ArcLabelDecorator( labelPosition: charts.ArcLabelPosition.inside) ]) animate: true), )
The
ArcRendererConfig function configures the appearance of a pie chart and we can use the
ArcLabelDecorator function to add labels to the chart.
labelPosition specifies where to put the labels, whether inside or outside; in this case, we specified that they should be outside.
Creating the line chart
We can create a line chart in the same way we created the other two charts. We’ll simply make one small tweak to our data configuration.
In our series list,
List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, String>> becomes
List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, num>>, as line charts only work with numbers:
List<charts.Series<DeveloperSeries, num>> series = [ charts.Series( id: "developers", data: data, domainFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.year, measureFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.developers, colorFn: (DeveloperSeries series, _) => series.barColor ) ];
Now we can change
charts.PieChart to
charts.Linechart to get our line chart. By default, line charts start from origin zero. But the years we are concentrating on range from 2016 to 2021. So, here’s how to make our line chart span this range:
Expanded( child: charts.LineChart(series, domainAxis: const charts.NumericAxisSpec( tickProviderSpec: charts.BasicNumericTickProviderSpec(zeroBound: false), viewport: charts.NumericExtents(2016.0, 2022.0), ), animate: true), )
The
NumericAxisSpec function sets specifications for the axes in the chart. With the
BasicNumericTickProviderSpec function, we set
zeroBound to
false so our chart doesn’t start from origin zero.
Finally, with the
NumericExtents function, we set the range that we want our axes to span.
Conclusion
The goal of this tutorial was to show Flutter developers how to implement different charts in their applications. Using the awesome
charts_flutter package created by Google, we were able to implement a bar chart, a pie chart, and a line chart.
To find out more about the capabilities of this package, check it out on pub.dev.