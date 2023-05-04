Guide to hiding elements in CSS

Hiding website elements can be useful for a variety of reasons, such as protecting sensitive information, restricting access to premium content, or personalizing content for specific user groups. For example, we may want to hide certain promotions or offers from users who have already made a purchase or personalize content based on a user’s geographic location or browsing history. We can use CSS to selectively hide or show certain elements based on user attributes.
For a long time, using
display: none was a popular method to hide elements, but now there are more versatile and animatable options available. In this article, we’ll explore six additional CSS properties that may be used to hide elements and we’ll analyze the tradeoffs of each approach. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced developer, this guide will provide you with best practices for hiding elements on your webpages.
Jump ahead:
- Tradeoffs to consider when using CSS to hide an element
- CSS
displayproperty
- CSS
visibilityproperty
- CSS
opacityand
filterproperties
- CSS
clip-pathproperty
- CSS
height,
width, and
overflowproperties
- CSS
transformproperty
- CSS
positionproperty
Tradeoffs to consider when using CSS to hide an element
There are multiple ways to hide an element with CSS, but they differ in the way they affect layout, animation, event handling, performance, and accessibility. Here’s some information to keep in mind if you’re considering hiding elements on a webpage:
- Animation: Some CSS properties can be animated in-between states; however, others cannot be animated and just go from being visible to invisible without a gradual fade-out or any other animation
N.B., animations can cause physical discomfort, such as migraines, seizures, or disorientation, for certain people. As a result, it is recommended to use the
prefers-reduced-motion media query to disable animations when users have specified this preference
- Event handling: Some CSS properties do not allow events to be triggered on a hidden element. Others have no effect, meaning an invisible element could still be clicked on to trigger an event
- Performance: Many of the approaches discussed in this article may negatively impact the performance of a webpage, particularly those that impact layout rather than just composition. This makes sense if we consider how a webpage is rendered. Once the HTML DOM and CSS object model are loaded and parsed by a browser, the webpage undergoes three stages of rendering:
- Layout: the size and position of each element are determined
- Paint: each element’s pixels are drawn
- Composition: the layers of elements are arranged in the correct order
- Accessibility: The techniques discussed in this article can make an element invisible on the screen, but do not always hide its content from assistive technologies. For example, screen readers can still read out transparent text. ARIA attributes like
aria-hidden="true", may need to be added to correctly describe the current state of the element
display property
The CSS
display property determines if an element should be treated as a
block or
inline element, and also sets the layout for its child elements, such as
flex or
grid.
We can use the
display property with a value of
none to hide elements and their descendants on a webpage:
.hide-element{ display:none; }
Setting a
display value of
none on an element removes it from the layout completely, making it appear as though it doesn’t exist in the document. This also applies to its child elements.
In the below example, we hide the
div element and the
button element immediately moves to the
div‘s former position. We can see that the
div is removed entirely from the layout when its
display property is set to
none:
See the Pen
Display-none-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
It is not possible to animate the
display property values directly, because
display only accepts certain values (e.g.,
block,
inline,
inline-block) and cannot be transitioned or animated like other properties that accept numeric or color values.
Trigger events
When an element is hidden using the
display: none approach, it is removed from the page layout and the browser does not allocate any resources to the element. This means that events cannot be triggered on the element.
Performance
Setting an element’s
display property to
none could lead to layout thrashing, or delayed content rendering.
Accessibility
Hiding an element with
display: none excludes it from the accessibility tree, making it inaccessible to assistive technologies. Consequently, the element and its child elements will not be read by screen readers.
visibility property
The CSS
visibility property permits an element to be hidden or shown without altering the document’s layout. This property can be used to hide rows or columns in a
<table> as well:
.hide-element{ visibility: hidden; }
In the below example, we hide a
div element using the
visibility property. This approach only hides the element visually, it is not removed from the document and the document’s layout is not altered:
See the Pen
visibility-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
It is possible to animate the
visibility property, but the result looks terrible and gives a jarring effect. This is because the
visibility property has a binary value of
visible and
hidden. When transitioning between these two states, the element will appear or disappear abruptly without any intermediate states.
Trigger events
When an element is hidden using the
visibility: hidden approach, it is still present in the page’s DOM and can receive events, such as clicks, hovers, or keyboard events. However, since the element is not visible, it’s difficult for the user to interact with it.
Performance
Setting an element’s
visibility property to
hidden has a negligible effect on performance, because it only affects the element’s visual rendering — not its layout or size.
However, if an element has a complex rendering, or contains many child elements, setting its
visibility to
hidden may still impact performance due to the browser’s rendering engine needing to calculate and process the element’s styles and properties.
Accessibility
When an element is hidden with
visibility: hidden it is still present in the HTML code and is still available to screen readers. However, the content of the hidden element is not visible on the screen, which can cause issues for users who rely on visual cues to navigate the page.
opacity and
filter properties
The CSS
opacity property determines an element’s level of transparency by controlling the extent to which content located behind an element is concealed.
opacity is essentially the inverse of transparency.
We can achieve the same effect with the
filter: opacity() property, but it’s generally preferable to use the
opacity property and then retain the
filter for other uses (e.g., applying
blur,
contrast, or
grayscale effects on elements):The choice is yours.
.hide-element{ opacity: 0.3; // or opacity: 30%; // or filter: opacity(0.3); // or filter: blur(100px); }
The
opacity property’s value is represented by a number between 0.0-1.0 or a percentage between
0% to
100%. This signifies the opacity of the channel, or the value of its alpha channel. Values outside of this range are still acceptable but will be limited to the nearest boundary within the specified range.
Opacity affects the entire element, including its contents. This means that the element and its children will have the same level of opacity in relation to the background of the element, regardless of their individual opacities relative to each other.
N.B., if an opacity value other than 1 is used, it creates a new stacking context for the element.
In the below example, we hide a
div element using the
opacity property:
See the Pen
filter-opacity-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
Any element that is hidden with the
opacity property can still be animated. By gradually changing the
opacity value from 1 (fully visible) to 0 (fully transparent), the element will gradually fade-out and become hidden. Similarly, by gradually changing the
opacity value from 0 to 1, the element will gradually fade-in and become visible.
Trigger events
When an element is hidden using the
opacity approach, events can still be triggered on that element. This is because the element is still present in the document and still occupies space in the layout, even though it is not visible.
Performance
Hiding an element using
opacity, has no significant impact on performance.
Accessibility
When an element is hidden using
opacity, it is still present in the document and still occupies space in the layout, which means that it can still be detected by screen readers and other assistive technologies. However, if the hidden element is not properly labeled, or if it is not reachable using keyboard navigation, it can be difficult for visually-impaired users to access and understand the content on the page.
clip-path property
The CSS
clip-path property allows us to define a specific region of an element that should be displayed while hiding the remaining parts. The clipping region determines which part of the element is visible, while the parts that fall outside the region are hidden from view:
.hide-element{ clip-path: polygon(0 0, 0 0, 0 0, 0 0); //or clip-path: circle(0); }
In the above code, the
clip-path property is set to a
polygon with four points, all of which are at the origin (0, 0), effectively hiding the element.
In the below example, we hide a
div element using the
clip-path property set to a
circle:
See the Pen
clip-path-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
The
clip-path property can be animated using CSS animations and transitions to create interesting visual effects.
Trigger events
Events can be triggered on an element that is hidden using the CSS
clip-path property. Even though the element is not visible, it still exists in the document and can respond to events like clicks, hovers, and key presses.
Performance
Using
clip-path to hide elements can have an impact on performance, particularly when the property is animated.
Animating an element’s
clip-path property requires the browser to recalculate the layout and repaint the element for each frame of the animation. This can be a very resource-intensive process and can cause the animation to be choppy or laggy on slower devices, particularly if multiple elements are being animated with
clip-path simultaneously.
Hiding elements with the
clip-path approach can also affect the overall page layout; other webpage elements may shift or resize as the clipped elements are revealed or hidden. This can lead to a reduction in the quality and predictability of the user experience.
Accessibility
When content is hidden using
clip-path, it is still present in the document and can be accessed by screen readers and other assistive technology. However, if the hidden content is not properly labeled or described, visually impaired users may not be aware of its presence and may miss out on important information or functionality.
height,
width, and
overflow properties
The CSS
height,
width and
overflow properties may be used to hide elements. For example, setting
height: 0,
width: 0 and
overflow: hidden on an element will effectively hide it from view. Since this specifies that the element will have no visible
height or
width, any content that exceeds these dimensions will be hidden.
Setting the
overflow property to
hidden ensures that any content that exceeds the element’s dimensions is not visible — instead, it is clipped or hidden from view:
.hide-element{ width:0; height:0; overflow:hidden; }
N.B., it’s important to keep in mind that other CSS properties such as
padding,
borders, and
margins can still affect the layout and positioning of the element
When the
height and
width of a parent element is set to
0 and its
overflow is set to
hidden, its child elements will also be
hidden and will take up no space on the page. This is because the child elements are contained within the parent element.
Animatable
An element that is hidden because its
height and
width are set to
0, can still be animated. By gradually changing the values from
0 to our desired width and height, the element will gradually increase in size and become visible. Then, by decreasing the values back to
0, the element will gradually shrink and become hidden.
Trigger events
Events cannot be triggered on elements hidden using the
height,
width, and
overflow approach.
Performance
Using
height,
width, and
overflow to hide elements can negatively impact performance of the webpage, particularly if there is complex or computationally expensive content inside the hidden elements.
Accessibility
When elements are hidden using the
height,
width, and
overflow approach, their content can still be read by screen readers.
transform property
The CSS
transform property has multiple functions, including moving, scaling, rotating, or skewing an element. An element can be hidden using the
transform property by either scaling it to
0 or translating it off-screen using values such as
-999px for the horizontal axis and
0px for the vertical axis:
.hide-element{ transform: scale(0); // or transform: translate(-999px, 0); }
Hiding an element using the
transform: scale() property is similar to the
height and
width approach. The difference is that the
transform property is not affected by the element’s
border,
padding, or
margin, so the element will completely disappear from the screen.
transform: translate(), on the other hand, can be used to move an element along both the horizontal and vertical axes. By using negative values with the
translate() function, we can move an element outside its container — effectively hiding it from view. We can achieve similar results with the
position property (described later in this article).
It’s worth noting that this technique hides the element, it doesn’t actually remove it from the page or change its position in the layout.
In the below example, we hide a
div element using the
transform property:
See the Pen
transform-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
An element that is hidden using the
transform property may be animated. The
transform property provides high performance and hardware acceleration as it allows the element to be moved into a distinct layer that can be animated in both 2D and 3D. This approach does not affect the original layout space.
We can use CSS transitions or animations to create smooth and gradual changes in the scale of an element, making it appear to fade-out or “disappear” or making it appear to slide-in from somewhere off the webpage.
Trigger events
Events cannot be triggered on an elements hidden using the
transform approach.
Performance
Using
transform: scale() or
transform: translate() to hide elements does negatively impact performance to a small degree, but this can be improved in some cases with the use of hardware acceleration.
Accessibility
When elements are hidden using the
transform property, their content can still be read by screen readers.
position property
The CSS
position property may be used to shift an element’s default position in a webpage layout using
top,
bottom,
left, and
right values. For example, an element that is positioned absolutely can be moved off the screen by specifying a value such as
left: -9999px:
.hide-element{ position: absolute; left: -9999px; }
In the below example, we hide a
div element using the
position property:
See the Pen
position-property-example by King nelson (@D_kingnelson)
on CodePen.
Animatable
An element that is hidden using the
position property may be animated. We can transition or animate its
top,
left,
right and
bottom property values.
Trigger events
Events could technically be triggered on an element hidden using the
position approach, but this is not feasible to do when the element’s
position has been shifted completely off-screen.
Performance
Using
position to hide elements can impact the performance of a webpage. Even if an element has been shifted off-screen, the browser still needs to calculate the layout and space for that element, causing unnecessary rendering and layout calculations. If a large number of webpage elements are hidden in this way, it can slow down page load times and make the page less responsive.
Accessibility
When elements are hidden using the
position property, their content can still be read by screen readers even when they have been shifted off-screen.
Conclusion
CSS provides a wide range of techniques for hiding elements on a webpage. In this article, we explored six CSS alternatives to the traditional
display: none approach. While
display: none is still a valid approach to hide content permanently, using
transform or
opacity may be a better choice in terms of performance.
It can be tempting to use these techniques to create interactive features or remove unnecessary content, but it’s always important to consider the impact on the user experience and accessibility. By following best practices and testing your code thoroughly, you can ensure that your website is both functional and user-friendly. I hope the techniques and tips shared in this guide will help you make the most of the powerful capabilities offered by CSS for hiding elements on your website.
