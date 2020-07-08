Getting started with RedwoodJS

Setting up and configuring a full-stack application can be a pain in the neck. Imagine how easy it would be to develop a JAMstack app if you didn’t have to deal with SSG or headless CMS?
In this guide, I’ll introduce you to RedwoodJS, a full-stack JAMstack framework built on React, GraphQL, and Prisma, and demonstrate how to use some of its key features.
What is RedwoodJS?
Many prominent tools and frameworks aim to simplify the development workflow. Some of them come with predefined setup for webpack, Babel, etc., which makes the process cumbersome. Redwood is a framework that makes decisions for you under the hood.
According to the documentation, Redwood is “an opinionated, full-stack, serverless web application framework that will allow you to build and deploy JAMstack applications with ease.”
Redwood is a React-like frontend that’s statically delivered by CDN. It talks via GraphQL to your backend running on AWS Lambdas, and it’s deployable by a simple
git push.
Features
Before we get started, let’s break down the key frontend and backend features we’ll highlight throughout this tutorial.
Frontend features
Prerequisites
To get started with RedwoodJS, you need some basic knowledge of React, GraphQL, and Prisma. That said, you don’t need to be an expert to pick up the Redwood framework.
You also need to have either Node version 12 or higher or yarn version 1.22 or higher installed in your machine. Otherwise, you might encounter issues along the way.
Installation
Redwood uses yarn to scaffold your app.
#Run the command and specify your folder name yarn create redwood-app ./redwoodapp
After successful installation, you’ll have a new directory,
redwoodapp, containing several directories and files. Change to that directory by running:
cd redwoodapp
To start the development server, run:
yarn redwood dev
A browser should automatically pop up to
http://localhost:8910 and you’ll see the Redwood welcome page.
File structure
Redwood’s file structure has two parts: the
api folder and the
web folder. These are commonly referred to as workspaces.
Here’s what Redwood’s file structure looks like:
Web workspace
The web workspace comprises all component- and static-related files.
The
public folder contains all the static assets, such as
favicon,
README, etc.
src holds other subdirectories, including:
components, which contains your usual React components along with other Redwood cells
layouts, which contains reusable components that wrap your content and are shared across other pages in your application
pages, which contains components and is optionally wrapped inside
layouts
Routes.js, which defines all the routes in your app
API workspace
The API directory contains two folders:
prisma and
src.
prisma determines how data is delivered to the frontend and is ascribed to the term as plumbing the database. It has two files:
schema.prismacontains the tables and columns, better known as the database schema
seeds.jsis responsible for populating your database with any data that needs to exist for your app
src contains all other backend code and four more directories:
functionscontains any Lambda functions your app needs, in addition to the
graphql.jsfile autogenerated by Redwood
graphqlcontains your GraphQL schema written in a schema definition language (SDL).
libcontains one file,
db.js, which instantiates the Prisma database client. You can use this directory for other codes related to the API side that doesn’t fit in functions or services
servicescontains business logic related to your data. When querying or mutating data for GraphQL, the resolvers are taken care of in a format that’s reusable elsewhere in your app
Routing
Redwood Router is unique compared to React Router. It’s a combination of React Router, Reach Router, and its own router.
Redwood Router (RR) is designed to list all routes in a single file, eliminating the need for nesting routes (which is not the case with React).
To use Redwood Router, import the
Router and
Route components from the
@redwoodjs/router package. Creating a
Route in Redwood requires
path,
name, and
page to be passed as
props into the
Route component.
<Route path="/contact" page={ContactPage} name="contact" />
pathspecifies which URL path to match
pagespecifies which component to render when the path is matched
namecalls the
Routecomponent from the
Linkcomponent. For example:
const AboutPage = () =>
RR makes it possible to include parameters in your
path prop.
<Route path="/user/{id}" page={UserPage} name="user" />
It has a cool hook called
useParam that enables you to extract the parameters.
import { useParams } from '@redwoodjs/router' const MainComponent= () => { const { id } = useParams() // ... }
By default, JavaScript specifies parameters as strings. But with Redwood routing, it offers a suitable pattern to convert your parameters to any data type of your choice.
You can specify route parameter types right in the
path props.
<Route path="/admin/{id:Int}" page={AdminPage} name="admin" />
By using
:Int annotation on the code above, the
Route parameter will only match digits by using regex
(/\d+/) and then use
Number() to convert the parameter into a number.
Code splitting
By default, RR (when used in a Redwood app) will code-split on every page, creating a separate, lazy-loaded webpack bundle for each. When navigating from page to page, RR waits until the new page module is loaded before rerendering, thus preventing the “white flash” effect.
Check out the Redwood Router documentation to learn more about this feature.
Fetching data with cells
Data fetching in Redwood is different from the traditional asynchronous convention. The frontend and backend process data independently from each other. Usually, the frontend loads first while it waits for the data. In most cases, a loading indicator or spinner shows that data is fetched.
Redwood uses a pattern that adopts a declarative approach for fetching data from the server side (GraphQL). A cell is a higher-order component that provides a dynamic sequence whereby it retrieves data from an API showing a loading state using a placeholder and then displays the result as a reusable pattern.
The cell contains the GraphQL query and
loading,
empty,
error, and
success states, each one rendering itself automatically depending on the state of your cell. All you need to do is specify the query; Redwood does all the magic for you under the hood.
A typical cell file looks like this:
export const QUERY = gql` query { posts { id title body } } ` export const Loading = () => <div>Loading...</div> export const Empty = () => <div>No posts yet!</div> export const Failure = ({ error }) => ( <div>Error loading posts: {error.message}</div> ) export const Success = ({ posts }) => { return posts.map((post) => ( <article> <h2>{post.title}</h2> <div>{post.body}</div> </article> )) }
To see a cell, you must import it into your
page component.
import BlogLayout from 'src/layouts/BlogLayout' import BlogPostsCell from 'src/components/BlogPostsCell' const HomePage = () => { return ( <BlogLayout> <BlogPostsCell /> </BlogLayout> ) } export default HomePage
In the code above, we imported a
BlogPostCell and wrapped it inside the
BlogLayout component.
Head to the Redwood cells documentation for more details.
Forms
Redwood forms have a lot of helper methods that make form handling and validations much easier to implement in web applications. It uses React Hook Form to make the form experience unique.
Command line generators
Redwood generates files using is own unique CLI inspired by Rails command line tools. This way, you can create any file inside the exact directory specified by you.
The Redwood CLI has one major entry point command,
redwood (alias:
rw), for developing an application.
You might use
generate or
g flag — either works fine.
The Redwood CLI tool automates repetitive tasks, such as generating files (pages, components, cells, etc.) and migrating the database, so you can work on what makes your application special.
Pros and cons of using RedwoodJS
Below are some reasons you might want to try Redwood in your next application.
- Redwood accommodates any full-stack application because it’s integrated with services, databases, and testing. It has a deployment paradigm that scales efficiently and requires almost no intervention. Plus, it uses the React frontend architecture and GraphQL, Prisma, and Apollo as its backend
- Redwood adopts the JAMstack approach to building web applications
- The tools and conventions in Redwood make building web applications a breeze compared to other frameworks. You can develop a CRUD application in Redwood in two minutes without any configuration
There also are a few bottlenecks to consider when using Redwood.
- Redwood is in its alpha stage, so it wouldn’t be advisable to develop a production-based app just yet. I believe the team is working hard to make a stable release soon
- There are limitations related to Lambda function length and issues with connecting serverless to relational databases
Predict COVID-19 is one of the first sites to use Redwood in production.
Conclusion
When RedwoodJS becomes stable, it’s not hard to see it evolving into a standard for building full-stack web applications. Developers will benefit from the continued performance and feature upgrades over time and with minimum effort.
Redwood makes your work easier by making logical decisions under the hood for you, enabling you to develop robust apps with less setup.
To learn more about Redwood, check out the following resources.
- Redwood documentation
- RedwoodJS video tutorial by Rob Cameron