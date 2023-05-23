Getting started with Ecto in Phoenix

If you’ve ever created a Phoenix application that communicates with a database, you’ve used Ecto, which is the standard database interface tool for Phoenix applications. Ecto provides rich functionalities and is divided into four parts:
Ecto.Repo: Repositories provide an abstraction on the data store. We can create, update, destroy, and query existing entries through the repository
Ecto.Schema: Schemas are used to convert external data into structs for Elixir. They are often used for mapping database tables to Elixir data
Ecto.Query: Queries enable us to retrieve information from a given repository. Ecto queries are secure and composable
Ecto.Changeset: Changesets enable changes to be tracked and verified prior to being applied to the data
In this article, we’ll learn about Ecto and its different parts, their functionality, and how to use them properly in your project.
Getting started with our Phoenix application
In this tutorial, we’re building a simple e-commerce application that helps users access products from different stores. Our database will have the following tables:
- Stores: The stores table will have a name field and product field as a foreign key referencing the products table
- Products: The products table will have a name field, description field, price field, and a store field (a foreign key) that references the stores table
- Users: The users table will have a username field and will also have a single store that references the stores table
Our first step is to create a Phoenix application. We can do so by running the following command:
mix phx.new catalog
Make sure to have a database instance running, which you can check out in this tutorial for how to run PostgreSQL on Docker Once the application is created,
cd catalog, edit the configuration at
config/dev.exs to match your database credentials. Finally, run
ecto.create.
Database migrations
Database migrations are a way of telling the database what changes we need to make. These changes are usually made incrementally so they can be reversed at any point in time.
Ecto provides a simple command for creating migrations. The command has the following structure:
mix ecto.gen.migration <migration_name>
To create our store migration, we use the following command:
mix ecto.gen.migration create_store
The newly created migration can be found in the
priv/repo/migrations directory. Migration names usually take the format of
<timestamp>_<migration_name>.exs.
In the
create_store migrate file, we are simply creating a
stores table, then we add the name field and timestamps:
defmodule Catalog.Repo.Migrations.CreateStore do use Ecto.Migration def change do create table("stores") do add :name, :string timestamps() end end end
Following the steps above, we create two more migrations:
create_user and
create_product. Then, we’ll add the following code to the
create_user migration file:
defmodule Catalog.Repo.Migrations.User do use Ecto.Migration def change do create table("users") do add :name, :string timestamps() end end end
Next, add the code below to the
create_product migration file:
defmodule Catalog.Repo.Migrations.Product do use Ecto.Migration def change do create table("products") do add :name, :string add :price, :float add :description, :string timestamps() end end end
After the migrations are created, run the
mix ecto.migrate command to make any changes to the database.
Using Ecto schemas
Schemas are used to map external data into Elixir structs. This means that these schemas allow us to have Elixir representations of external data (e.g., database tables). To create our schemas, replicate the commands below:
mix phx.gen.schema User users name:string --no-migration mix phx.gen.schema Store stores name:string --no-migration mix phx.gen.schema Product products name:string description:string price:float --no-migration
The first argument to the
phx.gen.schema is the schema module, followed by its plural name, which should be the same as the table name. The other arguments are the fields we want to create. The
--no-migrate flag signals
phx.gen.schema not to create a migration file, because we already created them.
The generated schema files can be found in the
lib/catalog directory if we look at the schema generated in the
store.ex file:
defmodule Catalog.Store do use Ecto.Schema import Ecto.Changeset schema "stores" do field :name, :string timestamps() end def changeset(store, attrs) do store |> cast(attrs, [:name]) |> validate_required([:name]) end end
Notice that the schema has the same fields as our migration file. This is what we mean when we say that schemas are used to map external data into Elixir structs. Schemas lets us know what fields are present in an external data object. We’ll have a look at the changeset function soon, but for now, let’s test the schema so far.
Ecto.Repo
To test our schema, run
iex -S mix in your terminal. This command spins up an interactive shell where we can test out our schema and carry out some other operations:
iex(1)> alias Catalog.Repo Catalog.Repo iex(2)> alias Catalog.{User, Store, Product} [Catalog.User, Catalog.Store, Catalog.Product]
The
alias keyword allows us to create aliases. Therefore, we can use
Repo rather than
Catalog.Repo to keep it short and simple. Using
Repo, or repository, we can create, update, destroy, and query existing entries:
iex(3)> {:ok, newStore} = Repo.insert(%Store{name: "Logan Spark Store"}) ... {:ok, %Catalog.Store{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "stores">, id: 1, name: "Logan Spark Store", inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-17 01:47:01], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-17 01:47:01] }} {:ok, newProduct} = Repo.insert(%Product{name: "Spark Armour", price: 200.99, description: "The latest sneakers from the Logan Spark collection"}) ... {:ok, %Catalog.Product{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "products">, id: 1, description: "The latest sneakers from the Logan Spark collection", name: "Spark Armour", price: 200.99, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:12:32], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:12:32] }}
Repo.insert creates data in the given table. In the code snippet above, we created a store with the name “Logan Spark Store.” Using
Repo, we can also perform other operations, as shown below:
iex(5)> Repo.all(Store) ... [ %Catalog.Store{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "stores">, id: 1, name: "Logan Spark Store", inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:10:34], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:10:34] } ] Repo.get(Product, newProduct.id) ... %Catalog.Product{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "products">, id: 1, description: "The latest sneakers from the Logan Spark collection", name: "Spark Armour", price: 200.99, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:12:32], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-17 02:12:32] }
Ecto.Changeset
Changesets allow filtering, casting, validation, and defining constraints when working with structs. Changesets tell Ecto how to change your data. Here’s a changeset definition we saw previously in the schema section:
def changeset(product, attrs) do product |> cast(attrs, [:name, :description, :price]) |> validate_required([:name, :description, :price]) end
Let’s go into our interactive shell to see how Ecto changesets work:
iex -S mix
We can create a changeset with our
Product schema:
iex(9)> changeset = Product.changeset(%Product{}, %{name: "Mcatty tulip", description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens", price: 100.00}) #Ecto.Changeset< action: nil, changes: %{ description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens", name: "Mcatty tulip", price: 100.0 }, errors: [], data: #Catalog.Product<>, valid?: true > |> cast(attrs, [:name, :description, :price])
The attributes listed in
cast in the changeset function definition above are the only attributes that make it into the changes property in our changeset. If we add another property that isn’t listed in
cast, then the
changeset ignores such values. We can see this in the example below:
iex(9)> changeset = Product.changeset(%Product{}, %{name: "Mcatty tulip", description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens", price: 100.00, inStock: true}) #Ecto.Changeset< action: nil, changes: %{ description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens", name: "Mcatty tulip", price: 100.0 }, errors: [], data: #Catalog.Product<>, valid?: true >
Despite adding the
inStock property to the changeset, it doesn’t appear in the changes field.
Using changesets for validation
Changesets are also used for validation purposes:
|> validate_required([:name, :description, :price])
In
validate_required, we declared some fields as required. Now, let’s see what happens when we don’t include one or more of those fields in our changeset:
iex(10)> changeset = Product.changeset(%Product{}, %{name: "Mcatty tulip", description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens"}) #Ecto.Changeset< action: nil, changes: %{ description: "Tulips from the Mcatty gardens", name: "Mcatty tulip" }, errors: [price: {"can't be blank", [validation: :required]}], data: #Catalog.Product<>, valid?: false >
The changeset returns an error. We can check the error from the changeset:
iex(11)> changeset.errors [price: {"can't be blank", [validation: :required]}]
We can also check if the changeset is valid:
iex(12)> changeset.valid? false
There are many more transformations and validations that can be carried out using
changesets.
Understanding Ecto associations
Associations help to establish relationships between schemas. With associations, we can embed documents. Ecto associations might take one of the following forms, the latter of which does not have an application in the app we’re building in this tutorial:
Has many/
belongs to
Has one/
belongs to
Many-to-many
The
has many/
belongs to Ecto association
In the case of our application, a store
has many products and every product must
belong to a store. Let’s create an association between the
stores schema and the
product schema. We’ll also use this as an opportunity to see how to update our database tables using migrations.
First, we have to alter the
products table to have an association with the
stores table. We can do that with migrations:
mix ecto.gen.migration add_store_product_association
In the
add_store_product_association migration file:
defmodule Catalog.Repo.Migrations.AddStoreProductAssociation do use Ecto.Migration def change do alter table("products") do add :store_id, references(:stores) end end end
Then, run
mix ecto.migrate to update the database. We’ll also update the
products schema by adding the
belongs_to association:
schema "products" do ... belongs_to :store, Catalog.Store timestamps() end
Update the
stores schema by adding the
has_many association:
schema "stores" do ... has_many :products, Catalog.Product timestamps() end
The
has one/
belongs to Ecto association
The association between users and stores follows this pattern. A user
has one store and a store
belongs to a user. To work with this association, first generate the migration:
mix ecto.gen.migration add_user_store_association
Then, in the
add_user_store_association migration file, we’ll add the following code:
defmodule Catalog.Repo.Migrations.AddUserStoreAssociation do use Ecto.Migration def change do alter table("stores") do add :user_id, references(:users) end end end
Next, we’ll run
mix ecto.migrate to update the database, and update the
stores schema by adding the
belongs_to association:
schema "stores" do ... belongs_to :user, Catalog.User timestamps() end
Finally, we’ll update the
users schema by adding the
has_one association:
schema "users" do ... has_one :store, Catalog.Store timestamps() end
Let’s see the relationships between our schemas in our interactive Elixir shell. Run
iex -S mix. Next, we can recompile our code and insert a new user into the database:
iex(11)> recompile() Compiling 2 files (.ex) :ok iex(12)> Repo.insert(%User{name: "Alex"}) ... {:ok, %Catalog.User{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "users">, id: 1, name: "Alex", store: #Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :store is not loaded>, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26] }}
We can see that there’s a store field on our User struct.
Ecto added that for us, because we specified the
store field as a relationship on the
User schemas.
Let’s create some items that implement our newly created associations:
iex(13)> {:ok, store} = Repo.insert(%Store{name: "Alex store", user: user}) ... iex(14)> {:ok, product} = Repo.insert(%Product{name: "Alex turtle necks", price: 20.99, description: "Cheap turtle necks to make you comfortable", store: store}) ...
Now,
#Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :store is not loaded simply tells us that the association is not loaded. We can fix that with
Repo.preload:
iex(15)> Repo.get(User, 1) |> Repo.preload([:store]) ... %Catalog.User{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "users">, id: 1, name: "Alex", store: %Catalog.Store{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "stores">, id: 2, name: "Alex store", products: #Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :products is not loaded>, user_id: 1, user: #Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :user is not loaded>, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 20:16:28], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 20:16:28] }, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26] }
We can perform nested
preload as follows:
iex(16)> Repo.get(User, 1) |> Repo.preload([store: :user]) ... %Catalog.User{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "users">, id: 1, name: "Alex", store: %Catalog.Store{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "stores">, id: 2, name: "Alex store", products: #Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :products is not loaded>, user_id: 1, user: %Catalog.User{ __meta__: #Ecto.Schema.Metadata<:loaded, "users">, id: 1, name: "Alex", store: #Ecto.Association.NotLoaded<association :store is not loaded>, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26] }, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 20:16:28], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 20:16:28] }, inserted_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26], updated_at: ~N[2023-04-19 17:55:26] }
Conclusion
In this introduction to Ecto, we learned about the different parts of the database interface tool, including
Ecto.Repo,
Ecto.Schema, and
Ecto.Changeset. Using appropriate code examples and the interactive Elixir shell, we had some hands-on experience with the different parts of Ecto. Don’t forget to check out the GitHub repository for this project.
