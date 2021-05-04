Flutter state management methods: An overview

State management is one of the key features a UI framework must implement — and implement well. It’s for this reason that many developers have wound up building dedicated state management libraries; the built-in solution wasn’t enough for them, or they wanted to tweak it to their taste.
UI frameworks have since stepped up their game to level the playing field. Their built-in state management solutions can now match the performance of existing outside solutions. React, for example, introduced Hooks and Context to compete with React-Redux.
The same has happened in Flutter: it offers a number of built-in methods to manage app state. In this article, we will look at some basic yet powerful ways we can manage state in our Flutter applications.
Using
setState in Flutter
If you come from React, you will find that this method for managing state in Flutter is similar to using the
useState Hook.
setState only manages the state in the widget in which it was declared — just like in React, wherein the
useState hook manages local state only in the component in which it was created. This type of state management is called ephemeral state. Here, this state is controlled using
StatefulWidget and the
setState() method.
Using the widget itself to manage state
Let’s check out some examples of how
setState works by creating a simple counter application. The app will have a counter number we can increment and decrement by clicking buttons.
First, scaffold a Flutter project by running the following command:
flutter create myapp
This creates a Flutter project folder with the name
myapp. Now let’s run the project on a server:
flutter run myapp
In our project folder, we should see a
main.dart file. This is the main Flutter app file. Clear the file contents and add the code below:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, visualDensity: VisualDensity.adaptivePlatformDensity, ), home: Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text("State Mgmt Demo"), ), body: CounterPage(title: 'Flutter Demo')), ); } }
Everything in Flutter is a widget.
MyApp is the entry/root widget of our app. In the
body prop, note that we are rendering a
CounterPage widget. This is a stateful widget that extends the
StatefulWidget class.
StatefulWidgets are used to manage local states in widgets. They create an associated
State object, and they also hold immutable variables.
Here’s an example:
class NotificationCounter extends StatefulWidget { final String name; NotificationCounter({this.name}); @override _NotificationCounterState createState() =&gt; _NotificationCounterState(); }
The
name variable above is an immutable variable.
StatefulWidget holds only immutable variables and the
State object.
Let’s see our
CounterPage code:
class CounterPage extends StatefulWidget { CounterPage({Key key, this.title}) : super(key: key); final String title; @override CounterPageState createState() =&gt; CounterPageState(); }
The
createState method creates an object from
CounterPageState and returns it. The
createState method is called when the widget is built.
Let’s see the code for
CounterPageState:
class CounterPageState extends State&lt;CounterPage&gt; { int _counter = 0; void _incrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter++; }); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(widget.title), ), body: Center( child: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( '$_counter', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: _incrementCounter, ) ], ), ) ); } }
CounterPageState has a mutable variable
_counter, which stores the number of the counter and can be changed over the lifetime of the widget.
The
build method is called when the widget must be built. It returns the UI of the widget, and the
appBar ->
title sets what will be displayed in the app bar of the page. The
body sets the UI of the widget’s body.
Generally, this widget will display the text Counter:, the
_counter variable in a row, and a button in the next row. The button has an
onPressed event set to it, similar to
onclick event in HTML.
The
_incrementCounter function calls
setState when the button is pressed. This method call tells Flutter that a state inside a widget has changed, and the widget has to be redrawn. The function argument to
setState increments the
_counter variable.
void _incrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter++; }); }
So, whenever we click the Increment Counter button, the
_counter is incremented and
setState is called, which tells Flutter to rebuild the widget tree. The
build method of the
CounterPageState is called, and the widget tree in the widget is then rebuilt and re-rendered on the UI (N.B., only parts that have changed are re-rendered).
If we launch our app in an emulator, it should look like this:
The number increases as the button is pressed:
Now let’s add a decrement button. This button will decrease the counter and reflect the update to the screen. How do we do this?
Simple: we will add a new
FlatButton with the text
Decrement Counter and set an
onPressed event on it. We will create a method
_decrementCounter and set it as a handler to the
onPressed event.
This
_decrementCounter method will decrease the
_counter by 1 when called and call the
setState to update the UI:
class CounterPageState extends State&lt;CounterPage&gt; { int _counter = 0; void _incrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter++; }); } void _decrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter--; }); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(widget.title), ), body: Center( child: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( '$_counter', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: _incrementCounter, ), FlatButton( color: Colors.red, child: Text('Decrement Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: _decrementCounter, ) ], ), )); } }
We give the Decrement Button a red background place it below the Increment Button. The
_decrementCounter method is set to its
onPressed event. The
_decrementCounter method decrements
_counter each time it’s called, and it calls the
setState to trigger UI updates.
See the demo below:
Now that we’ve seen how to use the widget itself to manage state, let’s look at two other options: using the parent widget to manage state, and using a mix-and-match method.
Using a parent widget to manage state
In this approach, the parent of the widget holds the state variables and manages the state. The parent tells the widget when to update by passing the state variables down to the child widget. The methods used to alter the state are also passed down to the child widget, which the widget can call to change the state and update itself.
We can rewrite our
counter example above to use this approach. We will have a stateless widget whose job is to render the UI. Create a class
Counter and fill it like below:
class Counter extends StatelessWidget { final counter; final decrementCounter; final incrementCounter; Counter( {Key key, this.counter: 0, @required this.decrementCounter, @required this.incrementCounter}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( '$counter', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { incrementCounter(); }, ), FlatButton( color: Colors.red, child: Text('Decrement Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { decrementCounter(); }, ) ], )); } }
Again, this is a stateless widget, so it holds no state; it just renders what is passed to it.
Notice that we moved the job of rendering the counter to this widget. The counter is passed to it via
this.counter, and the decrement and increment functions via
this.decrementCounter and
this.incrementCounter, respectively. All these are passed from the parent widget,
CounterPageState.
Now, the
CounterPageState widget will then look like this:
class CounterPageState extends State&lt;CounterPage&gt; { // ... @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( // ... body: Center( child: Counter( counter: _counter, decrementCounter: _decrementCounter, incrementCounter: _incrementCounter ) ) ); } }
The
Counter is rendered now by
CounterPageState, the UI it previously rendered is now being handled by the new
Counter widget.
Here, the
_counter state is passed to the
Counter widget in
counter prop. The
Counter widget will access the counter via the
counter in its body.
Also, the
_decrementCounter and
_incrementCounter methods are passed to the
Counter widget. These are called from the
Counter widget to update the state
_counter in the
CounterPageState widget, which will cause the
CounterPageState to rebuild and re-render the
Counter to display the newly changed state.
Mix-and-match state management
In this approach, the parent widget manages some states while the child widget manages another aspect of the state. To demonstrate this, we will make our
Counter widget hold a state, which makes it a
StatefulWidget.
We will track the number of times the Increment Button and Decrement Button are clicked and hold the number in two states.
Now, let’s make the
Counter widget a stateful widget:
class Counter extends StatefulWidget { final counter; final decrementCounter; final incrementCounter; Counter( {Key key, this.counter: 0, @required this.decrementCounter, @required this.incrementCounter}) : super(key: key); @override CounterState createState() =&gt; CounterState(); }
We can see the
createState method returns a
CounterState object. Let’s take a look at the
CounterState class:
class CounterState extends State&lt;Counter&gt; { var incrButtonClicked = 0; var decreButtonClicked = 0; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( widget.counter.toString(), style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text("'Increment Button' clicked $incrButtonClicked times"), Text("'Decrement Button' clicked $decreButtonClicked times") ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { widget.incrementCounter(); setState(() { incrButtonClicked++; }); }, ), FlatButton( color: Colors.red, child: Text('Decrement Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { widget.decrementCounter(); setState(() { decreButtonClicked++; }); }, ) ], )); } }
Note that the previous UI of the
Counter widget is here. We added the
incrButtonClicked and
decreButtonClicked states to hold the number of times the buttons were pressed. We also added a
Column widget to display
Text widgets in columns centered on the main axis. These
Text widgets will display the number of times each button was clicked.
Now, in the
onPressed event handler of each button, we call either the
incrementCounter or
decrementCounter method via the
widget object. We used the
widget object to get access to parent variables in a stateful widget. Then, we called the
setState method, which increases or decreases the state variables
incrButtonClicked and
decreButtonClicked.
So we can see here that we have a mix-and-match state management approach: the parent widget handles the
counter state, while the child widget handles the clicked state.
See the demo below:
InheritedModel and
InheritedWidget
This technique uses a communication approach between parent and child widgets. The data is set on the parent widget and child widgets can access the data from the parent widget, doing so the widget state is passed around seamlessly.
This kind of state management is similar to using
Services class in Angular and also has semblance with React’s Context API.
InheritedWidget
InheritedWidget is a base class in Flutter that is used to propagate info down the widget tree.
Here’s how it works: an
InheritedWidget encloses a widget tree. Now, the widgets in the tree can refer up to
InheritedWidget to access the public variables in it, thus passing the data around the tree. The data to be held by the
InheritedWidget is passed to it via its constructor.
InheritedWidget is very useful when we have to pass data through a long chain of widgets just to use it in a widget. For example, we have our tree of widgets like this:
MyApp | v CounterPage | v DummyContainer1 | v DummmyContainer2 | v Counter
The
CounterPage has a
counter state with
incrementCounter and
incrementCounter methods. We want to display the
counter in the UI with the
Counter widget. To do that, we have to pass the
counter state and the two methods down to the
Counter widget.
First, from the
CounterPage widget, we will render the
DummyContainer widget, passing the
counter and the two methods as arguments to its constructor. Next,
DummyContainer1 will render
DummyContainer2 and pass the
counter state and the two methods to the
DummyContainer2 constructor as arguments. Finally,
DummyContainer2 will render
Counter and pass the counter and the methods to it.
With
InheritedWidget, we can do away with all this props drilling. With
InheritedWidget, we will set the
counter and the two methods in it. The
InheritedWidget will render the
DummyContainer1 and the
CounterPage will render the
InheritedWidget.
CounterPage will set the
counter and the methods as data in the
InheritedWidget.
MyApp | v CounterPage | v MyInheritedWidget | v DummyContainer1 | v DummmyContainer2 | v Counter
This is how the tree will look with the inclusion of
InheritedWidget.
Let’s code it! We’ll start with
CounterPage:
class CounterPage extends StatefulWidget { CounterPage({Key key, this.title}) : super(key: key); final String title; @override CounterPageState createState() =&gt; CounterPageState(); static CounterPageState of(BuildContext context) { return context.dependOnInheritedWidgetOfExactType&lt;MyInheritedWidget&gt;().data; } }
We’ve added a
static method
of. This method uses the
context to return an
InheritedWidget using the method call
dependOnInheritedWidgetOfExactType<MyInheritedWidget>(). This method returns the nearest
Inherited``W``idget in the widget tree of an exact type; in this case, we want a
MyInheritedWidget type.
Now, in our
CounterPageState, we will render
MyInheritedWidget, and inside it, we will render the
DummyContainer1 widget.
class CounterPageState extends State&lt;CounterPage&gt; { // ... @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(widget.title), ), body: Center( child: MyInheritedWidget( child: DummyContainer1(), data: this ) ) ); } }
The
data parameter holds
this, which means the public properties of
CounterPageState are accessible to
MyInheritedWidget via the
data prop. We did so because we want the
_counter, and the two methods
_incrementCounter and
_decrementCounter, to be referenced by an
InheritedWidget. With that, we can use the
InheritedWidget to access the
counter state and the methods anywhere in the widget tree.
Let’s create the
MyInheritedWidget,
DummyContainer1, and
DummyContainer2 widgets.
class MyInheritedWidget extends InheritedWidget { final CounterPageState data; MyInheritedWidget({ Key key, @required Widget child, @required this.data, }) : super(key: key, child: child); @override bool updateShouldNotify(InheritedWidget oldWidget) { return true; } }
We have a
data property and an object
CounterPageState. This is the object of the class we passed in the
CounterPageState. The
updateShouldNotify method determines whether the
InheritedWidget will rebuild the widget tree below it. If it returns true, the widget tree will be rebuilt; if it returns false, the widget tree will not be rebuilt when the state changes.
class DummyContainer1 extends StatelessWidget { const DummyContainer1({Key key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return DummyContainer2(); } }
This
DummyContainer1 widget renders the
DummyContainer2 widget.
class DummyContainer2 extends StatelessWidget { const DummyContainer2({Key key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Counter(); } }
The
DummyContainer2 widget, in turn, renders the
Counter widget.
Now, let’s see our
Counter widget:
class Counter extends StatefulWidget { @override CounterState createState() =&gt; CounterState(); }
It only implements the
createState method:
class CounterState extends State&lt;Counter&gt; { var incrButtonClicked = 0; var decreButtonClicked = 0; var counter; CounterPageState data; @override void didChangeDependencies() { super.didChangeDependencies(); data = CounterPage.of(context); counter = data._counter; } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( counter.toString(), style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text("'Increment Button' clicked $incrButtonClicked times"), Text("'Decrement Button' clicked $decreButtonClicked times") ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { data._incrementCounter(); setState(() { incrButtonClicked++; }); }, ), FlatButton( color: Colors.red, child: Text('Decrement Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { data._decrementCounter(); setState(() { decreButtonClicked++; }); }, ) ], )); } }
Note that we removed the props from the constructor. We used
CounterPageState data = CounterPage.of(context); to get the
MyInheritedWidget in the
data variable. From there, we can access the public properties and methods in
MyInheritedWidget. Note how we accessed the
_counter,
_incrementCounter, and
_decrementCounter properties from the
data variable.
These are the properties that were stored in
MyInheritedWidget from
CounterPageState, so once we reference the
MyInheritedWidget, we can get those properties from anywhere in the widget tree. This is how data is passed and accessed via an
InheritedWidget anywhere in the widget tree.
Here’s the demo:
InheritedModel
InheritedModel works the same way as
InheritedWidget: it manages the state and propagates the state across its widget tree. But
InheritedModel is slightly different in that it allows for greater control over the change detection triggers and update notification, which can be set to respond when specific data changes.
InheritedModel is easy to implement. Let’s rewrite our above
Counter example to use
InheritedModel. Surprisingly, the code will be almost the same.
First, change
MyInheritedWidget to
MyInheritedModel:
class MyInheritedModel extends InheritedModel&lt;String&gt; { final CounterPageState data; MyInheritedModel({ Key key, @required Widget child, @required this.data, }) : super(key: key, child: child); @override bool updateShouldNotify(MyInheritedModel old) { return true; } @override bool updateShouldNotifyDependent(MyInheritedModel old, Set&lt;String&gt; aspects) { return true; } static MyInheritedModel of(BuildContext context, String aspect) { return InheritedModel.inheritFrom&lt;MyInheritedModel&gt;(context, aspect: aspect); } }
Still the same; the key thing here is the
static method
of. It returns an instance of itself so we can use it to access its public properties.
final CounterPageState data; is the property we want to make publicly available — it’s the state that will be propagated by this
InheritedModel down its widget tree. Note that its value is set by the
this.data parameter in the constructor.
Next, we update our
CounterState accordingly:
class CounterState extends State&lt;Counter&gt; { var incrButtonClicked = 0; var decreButtonClicked = 0; var counter; MyInheritedModel inheritedModel; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { inheritedModel = MyInheritedModel.of(context, ""); counter = inheritedModel.data._counter; return Scaffold( body: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: &lt;Widget&gt;[ Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( 'Counter:', style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), Text( counter.toString(), style: Theme.of(context).textTheme.headline4, ), ], ), Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text("'Increment Button' clicked $incrButtonClicked times"), Text("'Decrement Button' clicked $decreButtonClicked times") ], ), FlatButton( color: Colors.orange, child: Text('Increment Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { inheritedModel.data._incrementCounter(); setState(() { incrButtonClicked++; }); }, ), FlatButton( color: Colors.red, child: Text('Decrement Counter', style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white)), onPressed: () { inheritedModel.data._decrementCounter(); setState(() { decreButtonClicked++; }); }, ) ], )); } }
Here we have
MyInheritedModel inheritedModel;, and we call
inheritedModel = MyInheritedModel.of(context, ""); in the
build() method to get the instance of
MyInheritedModel.
Now, from
inheritedModel, we can access the
final CounterPageState data; property to get the
counter,
_incrementCounter, and
_decrementCounter properties in the
CounterPageState widget.
The counter state is received from
counter = inheritedModel.data._counter; and then converted to a string before it’s displayed.
The
_incrementCounter,
_decrementCounter methods are called via
inheritedModel.data._incrementCounter(); and
inheritedModel.data._decrementCounter(); to increase and decrease the button click times, respectively.
This will be the
Counter code:
class Counter extends StatefulWidget { @override CounterState createState() =&gt; CounterState(); }
Nothing much to note here; just implement the
createState method and return an instance of the
CounterState widget.
Now, here’s our
CounterPageState:
class CounterPageState extends State&lt;CounterPage&gt; { int _counter = 0; void _incrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter++; }); } void _decrementCounter() { setState(() { _counter--; }); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(widget.title), ), body: Center( child: MyInheritedModel( child: DummyContainer1(), data: this ) ) ); } }
CounterPageState mounts
MyInheritedModel. The instance of the
CounterPageState is passed to its constructor via the
data param. This is how we’re able to access the public properties of
CounterPageState from
MyInheritedModel.
And here’s the demo:
Conclusion
We’ve covered the basics of state management using Flutter’s inbuilt mechanism. We started by analyzing what state management is and how it is ideal for any UI framework to have. Next, we looked at
setState and how its compares to React’s
useState Hook. We illustrated by example how
setState works and how we can use it to build real-world apps.
We then discussed
InheritedWidget and saw how we can declare a state and propagate it down the widget tree. Widgets down the tree can subscribe to the state to get the updates whenever the state changes.
Similar to
InheritedWidget, we looked at
InheritedModel, which propagates state down the widget tree. The difference here is that we can choose the state we wish to be notified of when it changes.
Further reading
- Adding interactivity to your Flutter app
- Intro to state management
- How does Flutter InheritedWidget work?
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.