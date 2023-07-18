Add firework and particle effects to your React app

Particle effects are cool, they add a pleasant visual experience to your application. With the
react-particles component, you can achieve a slew of effects easily, without having to set up the canvas yourself as well as handle the interaction between particles, animations, and appearance. It just works!
Developers can use the
react-particles component to create stunning particle effects in React apps faster and easier than ever before. From subtle snowing effects to jaw-dropping fireworks displays, this powerful component offers a wide range of customization — right at your fingertips. Say goodbye to complex coding and hello to impressive visuals!
In this article, we’ll explore the awesome features of the
react-particles component and demonstrate just how fun and effortless it is to use the component to unleash captivating effects.
Prerequisites
To follow along with the demo portion of this article, you should have Node.js and npm installed on your system.
What is
react-particles?
react-particles is a component of the tsParticles library built for React. The library also provides ready-to-use components for Vue.js (v.2 and v.3), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot, and Web Components.
The tsParticles library offers a convenient method for effortlessly crafting JavaScript particle effects, confetti explosions, and fireworks animations. These captivating visual elements can be used as animated backgrounds for your website.
Here’s an example that demonstrates the
react-particles component from the tsParticles library:
How does
react-particles work?
The
react-particles component is a React wrapper around the tsParticles library, which provides a powerful and flexible way to create and manage particle effects.
When we use the
react-particles component, we provide it with a configuration options object passed to the
options prop containing various properties that define the behavior and appearance of the particles. Let’s take a closer look at some key properties to better understand how they work:
const options = { background: {}, interactivity: {}, particles:{} } // usage <Particles options={options}/>
background
The
background property allows us to define the background properties for the particle animation and customize the appearance and behavior of the background on which the particles are rendered. With this property, we can specify different aspects of the background like
color,
image,
opacity,
position,
repetition, and
size.
interactivity
The
interactivity property enables us to specify how users will interact with the particles. We can define events such as
onclick,
onhover, or
ondiv. Each event can have its own set of properties to control the interaction behavior.
particles
We can use the
particles property to define various properties and behaviors of the particles themselves. This property allows us to customize the appearance, movement, and other characteristics of the particles in the particle animation. We can also define different aspects of the particles like their
number,
size,
shape, and
color.
Setting up the project
To start, let’s open the project folder in the terminal and run either of the following commands to install
react-particles and
tsparticles:
npm install react-particles npm install tsparticles // or yarn add react-particles yarn add react-particles
Two official
create-react-app templates have been introduced since v.1.17.0:
cra-template-particles: provides a simple ReactJS setup with full-screen particle effects, using JavaScript
cra-template-particles-typescript: offers a similar setup as
cra-template-particlesbut with the added benefit of using TypeScript for enhanced type checking and development
We can install these templates using the
create-react-app command followed by the template name, like so:
create-react-app your_app --template particles // or create-react-app your_app --template particles-typescript
Initializing the
tsParticles instance
Now, let’s explore how we can bring this stunning fireworks effect to life in our project:
Before we begin, we need to establish some foundational steps. First, we need to initialize the
tsParticles instance in the component where we intend to use
react-particles,
This initialization step enables us to incorporate custom shapes or presets, which I’ll demonstrate shortly. Another benefit of the initialization step is that it grants us the flexibility to include only the specific features we require, resulting in a smaller bundle size.
We can also choose to handle the loaded state of the particle container which can be used to perform any necessary actions or additional configurations once the particle container has been loaded.
However, in our sample project, we only need to initialize the
tsParticles engine; we don’t have to handle the load state.
Here’s what that looks like:
import { useCallback } from "react"; import { loadFull } from "tsparticles"; const App = () => { // Here we initialize the tsParticle engine const particlesInit = useCallback(async (engine) => { await loadFull(engine); }, []); // and we use this to handle the load state const particlesLoaded = useCallback(async (container) => { await console.log(container); }, []); };
Now that we’re done setting up, let’s explore the implementation of particle effects by creating a fireworks background effect using
react-particles.
Let’s explore the code so that we can better understand exactly what’s going on.
N.B., we’ll cover only the most important configurations in this article; here’s a full list of all available options
Creating a fireworks effect with the
emitters object
The
emitters object in our configuration is responsible for showcasing particles (or fireworks). By default, the particles will appear against a black background. Using the
emitters object, we gain control over various properties such as the
direction, lifespan (
life), emission
rate,
size, and
position of each individual particle:
emitters: { direction: "top", life: { count: 0, duration: 0.1, delay: 0.1, }, rate: { delay: 0.03, quantity: 1, }, size: { width: 100, height: 0, }, position: { y: 100, x: 50, }, }
Let’s look at the
emitters object properties in more detail:
direction: establishes the trajectory that the fireworks will follow. In this example, we’ve specified a
directionof
"top"to create a visually explosive effect
life: defined as an object that includes the
countproperty, which we intentionally set to its default value of
0to ensure that the fireworks persist and continue their display without coming to a quick end
duration: sets the maximum length of time that a firework will last
delay: specifies the length of time between explosive effects
rate: consists of two key-value pairs, for
delayand
quantity, and provides the ability to configure specific properties for individual particles. The
quantityproperty determines the number of fireworks we desire to appear simultaneously in a single frame. To prevent overlapping particles, it is recommended to retain its default value of
1. In this example, we’ve designated a value of
0.05for
delayto control the timing between each firework’s display
size: defines the extent to which we want the particles to expand across the device’s screen. In this example, we have specified a
widthof
100and a
heightof
0, to ensure the particles will spread horizontally
position: specifies the starting point of our fireworks using
xand
ycoordinates. Here, we‘ve set the
xand
ycoordinates to
50and
100, respectively
Customizing the
Particles component
The
Particles component behaves just like the HTML Canvas element; it grants us the ability to create and manipulate diverse animations using JavaScript. We’ll fully leverage this feature to our advantage to unleash the full potential of our animations!
Let’s customize the
Particles component to create the actual fireworks effect:
Particles{ number:{}, life:{}, shape:{}, size:{}, stroke:{}, rotate:{}, move:{} destroy:{}, }
The above code has all the properties we need to create fireworks effects. Each property has its own set of key-value pairs, so let’s take a closer look.
number
The
number property specifies the number of particles we want:
number: { value: 0 },
Here, we’ve set the
number property to
0, which randomizes it.
life
The
life property specifies the amount of time after which the particle will disappear:
life: { count: 1 },
Here, we’ve used a value of
1, which is the recommended value to avoid multiple collisions and also to maintain the fireworks effect.
shape
The
shape property defines the type of shape for our particles:
shape:{ type: "line" }
We’ve specified
line for the
shape property of our particles to achieve a trailing effect.
size
The
size property defines the size of the particles along with a variety of animation-related settings:
size: { value: { min: 1, max: 100 }, animation: { enable: true, sync: true, speed: 150, destroy: "min" } },
Here’s a summary of each available configuration option:
value: specifies the minimum and maximum size values for the particles. In this case, the particles’ size can range from a minimum size of
1to a maximum size of
100
animation: configures the animation settings for the particle size
sync: specifies whether the size animation should be synchronized across all particles; if this property is set to
true, all particles will have the same size animation behavior
speed: sets the speed of the size animation. In this example, the size animation will have a speed of 150ms
destroy: specifies the behavior when the particle size reaches the minimum value. In this case, the particle will be destroyed or removed when it reaches the minimum value of
1
-
stroke
The
stroke property defines the stroke
color and
width for the particles:
stroke: { color: { value: "#303030" }, width: 3 },
rotate
The
rotate property enables the rotation of particles along their movement path:
rotate: { path: true },
move
The
move property defines the movement behavior of the particles:
move: { enable: true, speed: { min: 10, max: 20 }, outModes: { default: "destroy", top: "none" }, trail: { fillColor: "#000", enable: true, length: 10 } }
There are several configuration options for this property:
speed: sets the speed range for particle movement
outModes: defines the behavior of particles when they move outside the canvas or viewport boundaries
default: specifies the default behavior for particles moving outside the canvas or viewport. In this example, particles will be destroyed or removed when they move outside
top: specifies the behavior for particles moving outside the top boundary. In this example, particles moving outside the top boundary will have no specific behavior (the option is set to
"none")
-
trail: configures the trail effect for particles
fillColor: sets the color of the particle trail. In this example, the trail color is set to black (
#000)
length: specifies the length, or duration, of the particle trail. In this example, the trail will last for
10frames or iterations
-
destroy
The
destroy property provides an explosive effect:
destroy: { mode: "split", split: { count: 1, factor: { value: 1 / 3 }, rate: { value: 100 }, particles: { color: { value: [ "#FF0000","#FFD700","#00FF00","#00BFFF", "#FF1493"] }, stroke: { width: 0 }, number: { value: 0 }, collisions: { enable: false }, opacity: { value: 1, animation: { enable: true, speed: 0.6, minimumValue: 0.1, sync: false, startValue: "max", destroy: "min" } }, shape: { type: "circle" }, size: { value: { min: 2, max: 3 }, animation: { enable: false } }
Here we set
mode to
"split", Then, we specify a
value of
100 for the number of splits to create a beautiful, bursting visual display.
mode specifies the mode of destruction for the particles.
When
mode is set to
"split", particles will be split or broken into smaller fragments when destroyed. There is also a
split proeprty that configures the slitting behavior of the particles.
There are several options for this property:
count: specifies the number of fragments created when a particle is split. In this example, a particle will be split into
1fragment
factor: defines the size factor of the fragments compared to the original particle size. In this case, the fragments will have a size equal to one-third (
1/3) of the original particle size
rate: specifies the rate at which particles are
split
value: sets the splitting rate value. In this example, particles will be split at a rate of
100particles per second
-
particles: configures the appearance of the fragments created when a particle is split
color: sets the color of the fragments. In this case, the fragments will have an array of colors:
[ "#FF0000","#FFD700","#00FF00","#00BFFF", "#FF1493"]
stroke: specifies the stroke appearance of the fragments. In this example, the stroke width is set to
0
number: sets the number of fragments created when a particle is split. In this case, no fragments (
0) will be created
collisions: defines whether collisions between fragments are enabled or disabled. In this example, collisions are disabled
opacity: configures the opacity of the fragments
value: sets the initial opacity value for the fragments. In this case, the initial opacity is set to
1
animation: Specifies the animation settings for the opacity of the fragments
enable: determines whether opacity animation is enabled. If set to
true, the opacity of the fragments will be animated
speed: sets the speed of the opacity animation. In this example, the speed is set to
0.6
minimumValue: defines the minimum opacity value for the fragments during animation. In this case, the minimum opacity is set to
0.1
sync: specifies whether the opacity animation should be synchronized across all fragments. When
syncis set to
false, each fragment can have independent opacity animation
startValue: sets the starting opacity value for the animation. In this case, the starting opacity is set to the maximum value
destroy: specifies the behavior of the fragments when the animation reaches its end. In this example, the fragments will be destroyed or removed when the opacity animation reaches the minimum value
-
-
shape: defines the shape of the fragments. In this case, the fragments will have a circular shape
size: configures the size appearance of the fragments
value: specifies the minimum and maximum size values for the fragments. In this example, the fragments’ size can range from a minimum size of
2to a maximum size of
3
animation: determines whether size animation is enabled for the fragments. In this example, the size animation is disabled
-
Viewing the final fireworks animation
Here’s what our final project looks like:
Now that we’ve seen how to create a stunning fireworks effect using
react-particles, and have a better understanding of the inner workings of the component’s configurations, let’s take a look at how to create more exciting visual effects.
We can use
react-particlesto unleash our creativity and bring captivating animations to life on our web applications. Let’s explore some other mesmerizing effects that we can achieve with the
react-particlescomponent.
Using the preset collection
The
react-particlescomponent from
tsParticlesoffers an exciting collection of presets by the creators of
react-particles. These presets provide a convenient way to implement stunning effects without the need for extensive customization:
Let’s explore how we can leverage this fantastic feature to effortlessly incorporate eye-catching visuals into our projects. With these ready-made presets at our disposal, we can save valuable time and still achieve impressive results.
Using a preset is a breeze with the
Particlescomponent provided by the library. To get started, we simply need to install the desired preset, import it, and use that preset to initialize the
tsParticlesengine.
Here’s an example with the
"firefly"preset:
import Particles from "react-particles"; import { loadFireflyPreset } from "tsparticles-preset-firefly"; const Home = () =>{ const particlesInit = useCallback(async (engine) => { await loadFireflyPreset(engine); }, []) const particlesConfig={ preset: "firefly", } return <Particles options={particlesConfig} init={particlesInit} /> } /pre>
That’s how easy it is to work with presets, we only need to install and set it up, and we can get amazing effects with little configuration.
Creating a custom animation
We can also override all the options defining the properties like in any standard
tsParticlesinstallation to suit our exact needs. Here’s a simple example of how to do that:
const particlesConfig = { preset: "firefly", particles:{ color:{ value: "#ffba39" } } };
Here we define a different color for our particles. You can do the same for any of the properties that you’d like to override.
Conclusion
react-particlesis an amazing tool that you can leverage to unleash your creativity and add mesmerizing particle effects to your application. It’s incredibly easy to set up and offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to create particles that perfectly match your unique vision. Whether you want to create a stunning fireworks spectacle or beautiful interactive animated backgrounds, you can do so with
react-particles.
-