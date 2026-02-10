Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Elizabeth Becz
Feb 10, 2026 ⋅ 55 sec read

Fine Grained Everything, and what comes after React Server Components

Rich Harris (creator of Svelte) joined PodRocket this week to unpack his Performance Now talk, Fine Grained Everything, and why the next wave of frontend performance won’t be won with micro-optimizations, but with better primitives.

A few themes stood out:

  • Most devs pick frameworks for productivity; toolmakers have to sweat the performance. Rich argues that server/client architectures can quietly create extra server work and extra bytes over fragile mobile networks, even when apps “feel fine” during development.
  • RSCs are a brilliant idea with an unavoidable tax. The core problem: the server doesn’t know what the long-lived client already knows, so React’s model leans on re-rendering and diffing to generate payloads. This can mean sending (and recomputing) more than necessary.
  • Svelte’s bet: ask only for what changed. Instead of shipping a whole “updated tree” payload, SvelteKit’s remote functions lean into an RPC-like model where the client requests the specific data it needs. This reduces network churn and avoids needless server-side recomputation.
  • Developer experience is the real battleground. Rich frames “fine-grained everything” as eliminating the mental overhead of server vs. client component boundaries, while the framework coordinates async work (parallelizing, avoiding waterfalls, syncing updates) so devs don’t have to think in Suspense/Transition machinery.
  • Defaults and discoverability matter more in an agent-driven world. As more people build with AI agents, frameworks need clearer “happy paths,” not just flexible ecosystems. Teams shouldn’t have to roll the dice on architecture decisions they’ll later have to maintain.

