Exploring Vue-Multiselect

Creating dropdown menus is always tough, especially if we need to apply custom styling to it — the
select element is very limited in what it can do. Therefore, if we’re using Vue to build our apps, we can use some components to help make our lives easier.
In this article, we’ll look at how the Vue-Multiselect library can help improve our dropdown menus.
Getting started
To get started, we can install Vue-Multiselect by running:
npm install vue-multiselect --save
We can also add the library via script tags and add the CSS that’s associated with the package:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-multiselect@2.1.0"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-multiselect@2.1.0/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css">
Then, in our component, we can write:
<template> <div> <multiselect v-model="value" :options="options"></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: null, options: ["foo", "baz", "baz"] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
The
Multiselect component is registered to the component. We have the
multiselect component with
v-model to bind to the
value state. The
options prop is set to
options, which has an array of strings.
Because of this, the value displayed to the user will be the same as the selected value; we can see that from the
<p> element below the dropdown. Also note that we added the styles from the package with the
style tag.
Single select with objects
If we want to display items to the user and keep the values different from what’s displayed, then we need to have an array of objects for options.
For instance, we write:
<template> <div> <multiselect track-by="name" label="name" v-model="value" :options="options"></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: null, options: [ { name: "Orange", value: "orange" }, { name: "Apple", value: "apple" }, { name: "Grape", value: "grape" } ] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
We display the values in the
name properties because we set
label to
name. Now when we select a value, we select the whole object, and
value is set to the object selected when we pick an item.
Add search
Search is available by default since the
searchable prop is set to
true by default. We can display custom text for the dropdown entries with the
custom-label prop, which we set to a function.
For instance, we can write:
<template> <div> <multiselect track-by="name" label="name" :custom-label="nameFormatter" v-model="value" :options="options" ></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: null, options: [ { name: "Orange", color: "orange", value: "orange" }, { name: "Apple", color: "red", value: "apple" }, { name: "Grape", color: "purple", value: "grape" } ] }; }, methods: { nameFormatter({ name, color }) { return `${name} - ${color}`; } } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
Now we get what’s returned in the
nameFormatter displayed for each entry.
Multiple select
Vue-Multiselect also supports multiple selections. For example, we can write:
<template> <div> <multiselect track-by="name" label="name" v-model="value" :options="options" multiple></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: null, options: [ { name: "Orange", value: "orange" }, { name: "Apple", value: "apple" }, { name: "Grape", value: "grape" } ] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
We added
multiple to
multiselect to enable multiple selection. We can add text to display when something is selected by filling the
selection slot, like so:
<template> <div> <multiselect track-by="name" label="name" v-model="value" :options="options" multiple> <template slot="selection" slot-scope="{ values, search, isOpen }"> <span v-if="values.length">{{ values.length }} options selected</span> </template> </multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: null, options: [ { name: "Orange", value: "orange" }, { name: "Apple", value: "apple" }, { name: "Grape", value: "grape" } ] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
The
selection slot has the
values property with the selected values.
isOpen indicates whether the menu is open or not, and
search has the search term.
Allow tag input
We can also let users add tags with Vue-Multiselect.
To let users add tags, we can write the following:
<template> <div> <multiselect v-model="values" taggable @tag="addTag" :options="options" multiple></multiselect> <p>{{values}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { values: [], options: ["orange", "apple", "grape"] }; }, methods: { addTag(newTag) { this.options.push(newTag); this.values.push(newTag); } } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
We add the
taggable prop to let users enter their own tags, and we listen to the
tag event emitted by
multiselect by running the
addTag method. It takes the
newTag parameter, which has the tag name.
In the method, we add the
this.values and
this.options so that the new tag can be added to the list of options and to the list of the selected values.
Custom option template
One great feature of Vue-Multiselect is that the dropdown items can contain text and images.
We can write:
<template> <div> <multiselect v-model="values" :options="options"> <template slot="singleLabel" slot-scope="props"> <img class="option-image" :src="props.option.img"> <div> <span>{{ props.option.title }}</span> </div> </template> <template slot="option" slot-scope="props"> <img class="option-image" :src="props.option.img"> <div> <span>{{ props.option.title }}</span> </div> </template> </multiselect> <p>{{values}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { values: [], options: [ { title: "orange", img: "https://secure.webtoolhub.com/static/resources/icons/set114/5cfa0390.png" }, { title: "apple", img: "https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/56ed6e3b1bbee05366b9f7a5/1464743651591-TJG1VO66UK1GI9LJ5WDO/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kHhlTY0to_qtyxq77jLiHTtZw-zPPgdn4jUwVcJE1ZvWhcwhEtWJXoshNdA9f1qD7T-j82ScS_xjTqFYGqFrT72qZ_E0ELtHpOZiWcSG1QwIMeEVreGuQ8F95X5MZTW1Jw/lodi-apple.png?format=300w" }, { title: "grape", img: "https://icons.iconarchive.com/icons/martin-berube/food/256/grapes-icon.png" } ] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style> <style> .option-image { width: 100px; } </style>
We populate the
singleLabel slot with an image and text for the dropdown entry. The
option slot is populated the same way for populating the dropdown options.
Option groups
Options can be grouped instead of placing options all at the top level, like so:
<template> <div> <multiselect group-values="items" group-label="type" group-select v-model="value" :options="options" label="name" ></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; export default { components: { Multiselect }, data() { return { value: undefined, options: [ { type: "fruit", items: [{ name: "apple" }, { name: "orange" }] }, { type: "drink", items: [{ name: "beer" }, { name: "wine" }] } ] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
options is an array of objects with a property for the group label, which, in our example, is
type.
items has the items in the dropdown groups.
group-values is set to the
items property to use them as group items, and
group-label is set to
type to display as group headings.
label is set to the
name property to display that to the user.
Vuex integration
Vue-Multiselect integrates with Vuex to let us store the choices in a Vuex store instead of the component.
For instance, we write:
main.js
import Vue from "vue"; import App from "./App.vue"; import Vuex from "vuex"; Vue.use(Vuex); const store = new Vuex.Store({ state: { value: "apple", options: ["apple", "orange", "grape"] }, mutations: { updateValue(state, value) { state.value = value; } }, actions: { updateValueAction({ commit }, value) { commit("updateValue", value); } } }); Vue.config.productionTip = false; new Vue({ store, render: h => h(App) }).$mount("#app");
App.vue
<template> <div> <multiselect :value="value" @input="updateValueAction" :options="options"></multiselect> <p>{{value}}</p> </div> </template> <script> import Multiselect from "vue-multiselect"; import Vuex from "vuex"; const { mapActions, mapState } = Vuex; export default { components: { Multiselect }, computed: { ...mapState(["value", "options"]) }, methods: { ...mapActions(["updateValueAction"]) } }; </script> <style src="vue-multiselect/dist/vue-multiselect.min.css"></style>
In
main.js, we used the
Vuex.Store constructor to create the store with the
value and
options states. We have a mutation to update the value, which is used by the
updateValueAction to update the
value state, then we put the
store in the object we passed into the
Vue constructor.
In
App.vue, instead of binding our dropdown’s selected value with
v-model, we map the states with
mapState to get the states from the store. And we have
mapActions to map the
updateValueAction from the store to update the value.
We listen to the
input event to get the item and call
updateValueAction to update the
value state with in the Vuex store via the mutation. Also, we set the value of the
value prop from the store. The
input event and
value prop replace
v-model.
The
options are also set from the
options state from the Vuex store via the
mapState method.
Conclusion
Vue-Multiselect is a very flexible dropdown component to let us create dropdowns that can have pictures and dropdown items with formatting.
We can also group dropdown options and enable multiple selections and tagging. It has integration with Vuex allows us to get and set options and values from the store.
