The difference between stateless and stateful widgets in Flutter

Introduction

To build any application in Flutter, we must create a widget class, which is the building block of a Flutter application. Flutter uses widgets to create modern mobile apps.

Widgets in Flutter are classified into two types: stateless widgets and stateful widgets. Having that in mind, we will be looking at what stateless and stateful widgets are in Flutter and explaining their differences.

Let’s start with this question: What is the state of a widget in Flutter?

The state of a widget

A state is when the information of a widget class is read synchronously during build time — that is, when the widget is displayed on the screen and might change if the information is altered during its lifetime.

Flutter has several built-in widgets, and all of them are classified into stateful and stateless widgets.

Stateless widgets

A stateless widget cannot change its state during the runtime of a Flutter application. That means a stateless widget cannot be redrawn while the app is in action. For that reason, the appearance and properties remain unchanged throughout the lifetime of the widget.

Stateless widgets can be useful when the part of the UI we are describing does not depend on any other widget. Examples of stateless widgets are text, icons, icon buttons, and raised buttons.

This is an example of a stateless widget:

class StatelessScreen extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( home: Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text('LogRockets'), backgroundColor: Colors.blueGrey[600], ), backgroundColor: Colors.white, body: Container(), ), ); } }

We can see that in the code, the name of the stateless widget is StatelessScreen and it is overriding the build method. The build method takes the BuildContext as a parameter and returns a widget.

We use a stateless widget when we create an application that isn’t required to redraw a widget again and again. For example, when we are creating an AppBar , a stateless widget can be scaffolding or icons that do not need to be changed.

A stateless widget class is called once, only when it is initialized. Even if an external force acts on it, it won’t be updated.

Whenever the StatelessScreen widget is initialized, the build method is called. After that, the widget will be printed on the screen.

But if we want it to be updated once there is an action, we have to make a stateful widget.

Stateful widgets

A stateful widget is used when some part of the UI must change dynamically during runtime. Stateful widgets can redraw themselves multiple times while the app is running.

Stateful widgets are useful when the part of the UI we are describing changes dynamically. If we create a button widget that updates itself each time a user clicks that button, that is a stateful widget.

This is how you could use a stateful widget:

class StatefulScreen extends StatefulWidget { @override _StatefulScreenState createState() => _StatefulScreenState(); } class _StatefulScreenState extends State<StatefulScreen> { String title = 'Original title'; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Column(children: [ Text(title), RaisedButton( child: Text('Click'), onPressed: () { setState(() { title = 'Changed title'; }); }) ]); } }

We created a text field and a button widget.

Once we call this widget and press the button, we let the value of the text field change automatically.

In this type of application, we can do that by the implementation of setState() . setState() is a method that is called within stateful widget classes. This method changes the value of a stateful widget each time it is called.

The difference between stateless and stateful

To recap what we’ve illustrated in the examples above, this table describes the differences between a stateless and stateful widget:

Stateless widget Stateful widget Only updates when it is initialized Changes dynamically Text, icons, and RaisedButtons Checkboxes, radio buttons, and sliders Does not have a setState() . It will be rendered once and will not update itself Has an internal setState() and can re-render if the input data changes Static widget Dynamic widget Can’t update during runtime unless an external event occurs Can update during runtime based on user action or data changes

Note that for both widgets to be created, they need BuildContext as a parameter that returns the widget.

Conclusion

We’ve covered the differences between stateful and stateless widgets to help you build better Flutter applications. From the examples, we learned what stateless and stateful widgets do and how to know which class is needed for your use case.

Now, you can create a better UI with widgets for different use cases.

