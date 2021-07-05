Data fetching with React Native

React Native is an amazing library for developers looking to build mobile apps with ease. It provides an efficient way of displaying information to the frontend. But how do we get the data so that our components can render it?
In this article, you will learn how to fetch data from an API and display it to the user. We’ll cover several approaches with comprehensive code samples to help you determine the best method for your app.
We’ll cover the following options for fetching data in React Native:
- Using the built-in Fetch API
- Fetching data with Apisauce
- Using render props to render data
- Data fetching with GraphQL and Apollo Client
- Fetching data with class components
To show data procurement in React Native, we’ll construct a basic app that fetches a list of items from Coffee API. Moreover, we will use the NativeBase UI library for rendering our data to the client.
In the end, your example app will look like this:
You can get the full source code for this application from this GitHub repository.
Getting started
Project initialization
To scaffold a React Native project with Expo, run the following terminal command:
expo init reactnative-data-fetching
Getting dependencies
Here, we will install the following modules:
@apollo/client: for making GraphQL queries
graphql: peer dependency for Apollo Client
native-base,
styled-components,
styled-system: to use the NativeBase library
To acquire these packages, write the following terminal command:
npm i @apollo/client graphql native-base styled-components styled-system
As the next step, install NativeBase’s peer dependencies like so:
expo install react-native-svg expo install react-native-safe-area-context
When that’s done, it’s time to demonstrate data fetching.
When do you need to fetch data?
There are three reasons you’d need to fetch data:
- Loading data on the component’s first render
- Fetching the data and rendering it when the user clicks a button
- Loading data at separate time intervals
We will write code for each of these use cases.
Using the built-in Fetch API
The Fetch API is the most common method of retrieving data because it comes bundled with React.
Data fetching on mount
In your
components folder, create a file called
CoffeeAutonomous.js. There, start by writing the following code:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import { Box, FlatList, Center, NativeBaseProvider, Text } from "native-base"; export default function CoffeeAutonomous() { const [data, setData] = useState([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true); const fetchData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); setLoading(false); }; const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); };
Let’s dissect this code piece by piece.
In the beginning, we created two Hooks called
data and
loading. The
data Hook will hold fetched data and
loading will tell the user if the data is on its way.
Furthermore, the
fetchData method will use the
fetch method to get the response from the server and then store it into the
data Hook. In the end, we set the
loading Hook to
false. Other than that, the
renderItem function will display each item’s
title field.
Now we need to render it. To do so, add the following code in the same file:
useEffect(() => { fetchData(); }, []); return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box> Fetch API</Box> {loading && <Box>Loading..</Box>} {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
Notice that we left the
useEffect dependency array empty. This means that React will call the
fetchData method on the first render. Next, we used the
FlatList component to display the contents of the
data array.
Finally, go to
App.js and render the
CoffeeAutonomous component:
import React from "react"; import CoffeeAutonomous from "./components/CoffeeAutonomous"; export default function App() { return <CoffeeAutonomous />; }
This will be the output:
In the next section, you will learn how to render data when the user clicks a button.
In the end,
CoffeeAutonomous.js should look like this:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import { Box, FlatList, Center, NativeBaseProvider, Text } from "native-base"; export default function CoffeeAutonomous() { const [data, setData] = useState([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true); const fetchData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); setLoading(false); }; useEffect(() => { fetchData(); }, []); const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box> Fetch API</Box> {loading && <Box>Loading..</Box>} {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
Data fetching on button click
Create a file called
CoffeeClick.js and write the following code:
import React, { useState } from "react"; import { Box, FlatList, Center, NativeBaseProvider, Button } from "native-base"; export default function CoffeeClick() { const [data, setData] = useState(null); const [visible, setVisible] = useState(true); const fetchData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); setVisible(false); }; const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; }
The first part of this code is similar to that of
CoffeeAutonomous. The only difference is that we have declared a
visible Hook. Other than that, in the
fetchData function, we told React that if the data is now present, then set the
visible Hook to
false.
To render the UI, append the following code:
return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> {visible && <Button onPress={() => fetchData()}>Press</Button>} {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
On line 4, we used conditional rendering. This will hide the component when clicked.
In the next section, you will learn how to fetch data in regular intervals.
Our
CoffeeClick.js file should look like this:
import React, { useState } from "react"; import { Box, FlatList, Center, NativeBaseProvider, Button } from "native-base"; export default function CoffeeClick() { const [data, setData] = useState(null); const [visible, setVisible] = useState(true); const fetchData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); setVisible(false); }; const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> {visible && <Button onPress={() => fetchData()}>Press</Button>} {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
Fetching data in intervals
This step is straightforward. Create a file called
CoffeeInterval.js.
After that, copy the code from
CoffeeAutonomous.js and paste it. We will make changes to add interval functionality.
In
CoffeeInterval.js, change your
useEffect handler:
useEffect(() => { fetchData(); const dataInterval = setInterval(() => fetchData(), 5 * 1000); return () => clearInterval(dataInterval); }, []);
In this piece of code, we used the
setInterval function to run the
fetchData method every
5 seconds. Later on, we specified that if this component gets deleted from the tree, then clear this interval. This will prevent memory leaks.
That’s all there is to it! Your code should run without any issues:
Your
CoffeeInterval.js file should look like this:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import { Box, FlatList, Center, NativeBaseProvider, Text } from "native-base"; export default function CoffeeInterval() { const [data, setData] = useState([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true); const fetchData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); setLoading(false); }; useEffect(() => { fetchData(); const dataInterval = setInterval(() => fetchData(), 5 * 1000); return () => clearInterval(dataInterval); }, []); const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> {loading && <Box>Loading..</Box>} {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
Fetching data with Apisauce
One alternative to Fetch is Axios. But since Axios is not compatible with React Native, we can use Apisauce instead. It is a wrapper for Axios and can even allow you to make
POST,
PUT, and
DELETE requests.
To install the package, run this terminal command:
npm i apisauce
The simple way to fetch data with Apisauce
This is how you can make requests with the Apisauce library:
import React from "react"; import { useEffect } from "react"; import { create } from "apisauce"; //file name: SauceExample.js //extra code removed for brevity purposes //The baseURL will be our starting point. const api = create({ baseURL: "https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee", }); const fetchData = () => { //make request to baseURL + '/hot' api .get("/hot") .then((response) => response.data) .then((data) => console.log(data)); }; useEffect(() => { fetchData(); }, []);
In the end, we told React to execute the
fetchData function on the first render. This will log out the API’s response to the terminal.
This will be the output:
We will use Hooks to render this data.
Using Apisauce with Hooks
In
components/SauceExample.js, write the following code:
import { FlatList, Box, NativeBaseProvider, Center } from "native-base"; import React from "react"; import { useEffect } from "react"; import { create } from "apisauce"; import { useState } from "react"; export default function SauceExample() { const [data, setData] = useState([]); const api = create({ baseURL: "https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee", }); const fetchData = () => { //make request to baseURL + 'hot' api .get("/hot") .then((response) => response.data) .then((data) => setData(data)); }; const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; useEffect(() => { fetchData(); }, []); return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box> Using Apisauce </Box> {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
This will be the output:
If you want to get data from the
iced route, all you need to do is alter a line within your
fetchData function:
const fetchData = () => { //make request to baseURL + 'iced' api .get("/iced") .then((response) => response.data) .then((data) => setData(data)); };
Using async/await with Apisauce
Want to use
async and
await in your code? No problem. You can write your code like this:
const fetchData = async () => { //make request to baseURL + 'iced' const response = await api.get("/iced"); setData(response.data); };
Using render props to render data
Props in React allow for modularity and cleanliness in our code. For example, to render data, we wrote the following:
return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> )} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> );
To shorten this block, you can use render props.
Create a custom component called
DataRenderer.js:
import { FlatList, Box } from "native-base"; import React from "react"; export default function DataRenderer({ data }) { const renderItem = ({ item }) => { return ( <Box px={5} py={2} rounded="md" bg="primary.300" my={2}> {item.title} </Box> ); }; return ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id.toString()} /> ); }
Use it in your other files like so:
return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}>{data && <DataRenderer data={data} />}</Center> </NativeBaseProvider> );
Our code looks cleaner! The output should be the same as before.
Data fetching with GraphQL and Apollo client
Why use GraphQL?
GraphQL is a technology that is completely different from REST while still maintaining ease of use.
For example, to make a standard request to our Coffee API using REST, you would do the following:
const response = await fetch(https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot) //further code ...
This would give the following response:
Even though this is fine, there is a minor flaw. Our app only needs the
title field. The rest of the data is unnecessary to us.
This is where GraphQL comes in. To retrieve only the
title and
data fields of our items, we will perform the following query:
query HotCoffees{ allHots { title id } }
This will be the response from the server:
To summarize, GraphQL only gives you the data that you require.
GraphQL sample usage
In your
components folder, create a file called
CoffeeGraphQL.js. Here, start by writing the following piece of code:
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, ApolloProvider, useQuery, gql, } from "@apollo/client"; import { Box, Center, NativeBaseProvider } from "native-base"; import React from "react"; import DataRenderer from "./DataRenderer"; //connect to GraphQL server: const client = new ApolloClient({ uri: "https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/graphql", cache: new InMemoryCache(), }); function RenderQuery() { //define our query const query = gql` query HotCoffees { allHots { title id } } `; //make a query const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(query); if (error) console.log(error); return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box> Using GraphQL </Box> {loading && <Box>Loading data.. please wait</Box>} {data && <DataRenderer data={data.allHots} />} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); }
A few inferences from this code:
- The
clientvariable connects our application to the GraphQL server
- Later on, we made a query to get the
titleand
idfields
- If an error occurs, log it out to the console
- When data has loaded, display it to the UI
As a final step, we now have to bind our
RenderQuery component to our GraphQL client.
To do so, add the following code in
CoffeeGraphQL.js:
export default function CoffeeGraphQL() { return ( <ApolloProvider client={client}> <RenderQuery /> </ApolloProvider> ); }
This will be the result:
Your
CoffeeGraphQL.js file should look like this:
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, ApolloProvider, useQuery, gql, } from "@apollo/client"; import { Box, Center, NativeBaseProvider } from "native-base"; import React from "react"; import DataRenderer from "./DataRenderer"; //connect to GraphQL server: const client = new ApolloClient({ uri: "https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/graphql", cache: new InMemoryCache(), });CoffeeClass function RenderQuery() { const query = gql` query HotCoffees { allHots { title id } } `; //make a query const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(query); if (error) console.log(error); return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box>Using GraphQL</Box> {loading && <Box>Loading data.. please wait</Box>} {data && <DataRenderer data={data.allHots} />} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); } export default function CoffeeGraphQL() { return ( <ApolloProvider client={client}> <RenderQuery /> </ApolloProvider> ); }
Fetching data with class components
While modern React favors the use of functional components, the option to build your app with class components is still present. This is useful in maintaining legacy React Native code.
Create a class called
CoffeeClass.js and write the following block:
import { Center, NativeBaseProvider, Box } from "native-base"; import React, { Component } from "react"; import DataRenderer from "./DataRenderer"; export default class CoffeeClass extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { data: [], }; } componentDidMount() { this.fetchUsersAsync(); } fetchUsersAsync() { const URL = "https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"; fetch(URL) .then((response) => response.json()) .then((list) => this.setState({ data: list })); } render() { return ( <NativeBaseProvider> <Center flex={1}> <Box>Using class component</Box> {this.state.data && <DataRenderer data={this.state.data} />} </Center> </NativeBaseProvider> ); } }
In this code, we told React to execute
fetchCoffee on the first render (
componentDidMount). This will fetch data from the API and store its response into the
data state variable. In the end, we rendered the
data array.
Run the code. This will be the output:
Some people might think that it is better to fetch data in the
componentWillMount function instead, which is executed right before the component is mounted. There are two justifications why you shouldn’t do it:
- It’s deprecated as of React v17
- When you use the Fetch API in
componentWillMount(), React Native will render your data without waiting for the first render. This will cause a blank screen for the first time. For this reason, the time saved won’t be substantial
Conclusion
In this article, we explored a handful of common strategies to fetch data in React Native. At this moment, I would opt for using Apisauce and Hooks for my project. Not only are they an absolute breeze to use, but they are also robust. Consequently, this brings app security and efficiency to the table.
Thank you so much for reading! Happy coding!