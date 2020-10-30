CSS Reference Guide: background

The CSS
background shorthand property sets the background effects of an element. This controls what paints underneath the content of an element.
The following example shows the complete list of the properties that can be specified to create any background effect for an element:
header { background: url('folder/image.jpg') // image top center / // position 150px 150px // size no-repeat // repeat fixed // attachment padding-box // origin content-box // clip blue; // color }
Demo
See the Pen
CSS Background Example by Solomon Eseme (@kaperskyguru)
on CodePen.
Component properties
The
background shorthand is made up of eight component properties. Let’s dive into each of them below.
background-image
background-image is a CSS property that sets one or multiple images to the background of an element. When specifying multiple images, they are displayed as a stack, with one on top of the other.
Default value
The default value of
background-image is
none, which simply means that no image will be displayed.
header { background-image: none }
Usage
This example specifies only a single image.
header { background-image: url('folder/image.jpg'); }
This example will display the
first image on top of the
second image.
header { background-image: url('folder/first.jpg'), url('folder/second.jpg') }
This example specifies a linear-gradient above the
second image.
header { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,0,0.5), rgba(0,0,255,0.5)), url('folder/second.jpg') }
background-position
The
background-position property sets the starting position of the background image. Its values specify the coordinates where the image will be placed relative to the edges of the element’s box.
background-position can be specified with keywords (
left,
top,
bottom,
right,
center); percentages (
0%,
25%, etc.); or lengths (
0cm,
3px, etc.). These values can be combined together.
Default value
The default value of
background-position is
0% 0%, which indicates the top-left corner of the element’s box.
header { background-position: 0% 0% // top left }
Usage
header { background-position: top // same as top center } header { background-position: left // same as left center } header { background-position: center // center } header { background-position: 20% 50% // 20% from left and 50% from top } header { background-position: bottom 20px left 50px // 20px from bottom and 50px from left } header { background-position: left 2cm bottom 5cm; // 2cm from left and 5cm from bottom }
background-size
The
background-size property specifies the background image size. It defines whether the image will be stretched, displayed in its native size, or fill the entire available space.
It’s also worth noting that the spaces now covered by the image size will be filled with the background color.
background-size can be specified using keywords, percentages, or lengths.
Keywords
cover: Scales the image as large as possible, but will never stretch the image. It can also crop the image either vertically or horizontally to cover any empty spaces
contain: Scales the image as large as possible but will never crop or stretch the image
auto: Scales the image in the corresponding direction such that the image maintains its original proportions
Default value
The default value of the
background-size is
auto.
header { background-size: auto; }
Usage
header { background-size: auto; // default value } // stretches to fill the element's box header { background-size: cover; } // scale the image without cropping/scretching. Image can repeat to fill element's box header { background-size: contain; } // scale image by 20% width & auto for height. Image can repeat to fill element's box header { background-size: 20%|em|cm|auto|px; } // scale image by 3em width and 25% height. Image can repeat to fill element's box header { background-size: 3em 25%; } // You can specify more values for multiple backgrounds header { background-size: 50%, 25%, 60%; }
background-repeat
The
background-repeat property specifies how the background image if and/or how it should be repeated. A background image can be specified by this property to be repeated horizontally vertically or if it should even repeat at all.
Inasmuch as an image is clipped to the size of its element by default, it can also be scaled to fit or fill the element’s box using the
background-repeat property.
The
background-repeat property is specified using keyword values.
Keywords
repeat: Repeats the image to cover the entire background
no-repeat: Will not repeat the image
space: Repeats the image without clipping it, and evenly distributes the whitespace between the repeated images
round: Repeats the image, and fills in the whitespace between the repeated images
repeat-x: Repeats the image only along the x-axis
repeat-y: Repeats the image only along the y-axis
Default value
The default value for
background-repeat is
repeat, which repeats the image until it fills the entire element background.
header { background-repeat: repeat; }
Usage
header { background-repeat: repeat-x; // equivalent `repeat no-repeat` } header { background-repeat: repeat-y; // equivalent `no-repeat repeat` } header { background-repeat: repeat; // equivalent `repeat repeat` } header { background-repeat: space; // equivalent `space space` } header { background-repeat: round; // equivalent `round round` } header { background-repeat: no-repeat; // equivalent `no-repeat no-repeat` }
background-attachment
The
background-attachment property specifies whether the background image should be scrollable or fixed to the viewport.
The
background-attachment property is specified only with keywords.
Keywords
scroll: Fixes the background image to its element. Does not scroll the background image with the content
fixed: Fixes the background image to the viewport. Even if the content is scrollable, the background image will never scroll
local: Fixes the background image relative to the element’s content, thereby allowing the background image to scroll as the content scrolls
Default value
The default value for background-attachment is
scroll.
header { background-attachment: scroll; }
Usage
header { background-attachment: scroll; // Fix image to element (can scrol only if the element is scrolling not the content of the element) } header { background-attachment: fixed; // Fix image to viewport } header { background-attachment: local; // Scrolls the image with content } // On multiple images we can specify double values header { background-image: url("star1.gif"), url("star2.gif"); background-attachment: fixed, scroll; }
background-origin
The
background-origin property specifies where to paint the background image — either across the whole element using
content-box value, inside the border using the
border-box value or inside the padding using the
padding-box value.
Note that when
background-attachment is set to
fixed the
background-origin is ignored and also
background-origin is same with
background-clip except that it resizes the background rather than clipping.
The
background-origin property is specified using keyword values.
Keywords
content-box: Positions the background relative to the content box
border-box: Positions the background relative to the border box
padding-box: Positions the background relative to the padding box
Default value
The default value for
background-origin is the
padding-box keyword.
header { background-origin: padding-box; }
Usage
header { background-origin: border-box; } header { background-origin: padding-box; } header { background-origin: content-box; } // We can specify double values for multiple images header { background-image: url('logo.jpg'), url('main.png'); background-origin: content-box, padding-box; }
background-clip
The
background-clip property determines whether an element’s background will extend its box. Note that this property will only have a real effect when there is a background image or background color specified; otherwise, it will only have a visual effect on the border.
The CSS
background-clip property is specified using keyword values.
Keywords
border-box: Extends the background beyond the element’s border
content-box: Clips the background to the content of the element
padding-box: Extends the background beyond the element’s padding
text: An experimental value that clips the background to the foreground text
Default value
The default value for
background-clip is the
border-box keyword.
header { background-clip: border-box; }
Usage
header { background-clip: border-box; } header { background-clip: padding-box; } header { background-clip: content-box; }
background-color
The CSS
background-color property is used to set the color of the element’s background. It can be combined with the
background-image property as a fallback option if the image is taking time to load.
background-color values are specified either as color names, hex values, RGB/RGBA values, or HSL/HSLA values.
Default value
The default value for
background-color is the
transparent keyword.
header { background-color: transparent; }
Usage
/* Keyword values */ header { background-color: red; } /* Hexadecimal value */ header { background-color: #bbff00; } /* RGB value */ header { background-color: rgb(255, 255, 128); /* Fully opaque */ } header { background-color: rgba(117, 190, 218, 0.5); /* 50% transparent */ } /* HSL value */ header { background-color: hsl(50, 33%, 25%); /* Fully opaque */ } header { background-color: hsla(50, 33%, 25%, 0.75); /* 75% transparent */ }
