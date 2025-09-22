CSS @function: Dynamic logic without Sass or JavaScript

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

For years, CSS developers have relied on external tools to inject logic into their stylesheets. Converting pixels to rem ? Sass had a function for that. Switching color themes based on user input? JavaScript was the go-to solution. Preprocessors and utility libraries became essential scaffolding for any serious project.

But the platform is catching up. After the arrival of custom properties and native nesting, CSS is making another leap forward with @function . Where variables let us store static values, custom functions let us compute dynamic ones — finally bringing reusable logic directly into CSS. In this guide, we’ll explore practical patterns where @function replaces old Sass or JavaScript utilities, helping you write leaner, more expressive stylesheets.

How @function works

Before we start replacing our favorite Sass utilities, let’s break down the core concepts that make CSS custom functions so powerful.

From static to dynamic

The key mental shift is moving from static values to dynamic logic. We’ve had CSS Custom Properties (variables) for years, and they are excellent for storing and reusing static values like a brand color or a spacing unit.

:root { --brand-color: #3498db; }

A @function , however, doesn’t just store a value; it computes one. It takes inputs and returns an output, allowing you to encapsulate logic directly in your CSS.

@function --adjust-lightness(--color, --amount) { ... }

Introducing logic with native if()

The real power of custom functions is unlocked when you combine them with conditional logic. The new native CSS if() function lets you create simple if/else statements directly inside a function’s declaration. Let’s build a simple, colorful component to demonstrate this. We’ll create a “status card” that changes its theme (color and icon) based on a custom property switch.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>CSS Custom Function Logic</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> </head> <body> <div class="status-card" style="--status: success;"> <span class="icon"></span> <span class="text">Status is Success</span> </div> <div class="status-card" style="--status: error;"> <span class="icon"></span> <span class="text">Status is Error</span> </div> </body> </html>

/* Center the components for a clean screenshot */ body { display: flex; flex-direction: column; gap: 2rem; justify-content: center; align-items: center; min-height: 100vh; font-family: system-ui, sans-serif; background-color: #e8ecf1; } /* Define our theme colors and the @function */ :root { --color-success: #2ecc71; --color-error: #e74c3c; --icon-success: '✓'; --icon-error: '✗'; } @function --status-theme(--success-value, --error-value) { result: if(style(--status: success): var(--success-value); else: var(--error-value)); } /* Style the card using the function's output */ .status-card { --theme-color: --status-theme(var(--color-success), var(--color-error)); --theme-icon: --status-theme(var(--icon-success), var(--icon-error)); background-color: var(--theme-color); color: white; padding: 1.5rem 2.5rem; border-radius: 12px; font-size: 1.25rem; font-weight: 500; display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 1rem; box-shadow: 0 5px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); width: 350px; } .icon::before { content: var(--theme-icon); font-size: 1.5rem; font-weight: bold; }

Replacing common Sass utilities

Pattern 1: the classic rem() converter

One of the most common tasks for a Sass function is converting pixel values to rem units for scalable typography. We can now replicate this essential utility natively.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> ... </head> <body> <div class="typography-card"> <h1>Headline Text</h1> <p>This is a paragraph of body text that demonstrates a standard font size.</p> <a href="#">This is a link with smaller text.</a> </div> </body> </html>

/* Center the component for a clean screenshot */ body { display: grid; place-content: center; min-height: 100vh; font-family: system-ui, sans-serif; background-color: #e8ecf1; } .typography-card { background-color: #34495e; color: #ecf0f1; padding: 3rem; border-radius: 12px; width: 500px; box-shadow: 0 10px 20px rgba(0,0,0,0.2); } /* The rem() conversion function */ @function --rem(--pixels) { /* Assumes a root font-size of 16px */ result: calc(var(--pixels) / 16)rem; } /* Applying the function to our elements */ .typography-card h1 { font-size: --rem(48); margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #ffffff; } .typography-card p { font-size: --rem(16); line-height: 1.6; } .typography-card a { font-size: --rem(14); color: #3498db; display: inline-block; margin-top: 1rem; }

Pattern 2: dynamic color palettes with color-mix()

Another staple of Sass is its ability to create color variations with functions like lighten() and darken() . We can now achieve this natively by combining @function with the modern CSS color-mix() function.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> ... </head> <body> <div class="palette"> <div class="swatch tint">Tint</div> <div class="swatch base">Base</div> <div class="swatch shade">Shade</div> </div> </body> </html>

/* Center the component for a clean screenshot */ body { display: grid; place-content: center; min-height: 100vh; font-family: system-ui, sans-serif; background-color: #e8ecf1; } /* Define our base color and functions */ :root { --brand-primary: #3498db; /* A vibrant blue */ } @function --tint(--color, --percentage) { result: color-mix(in srgb, var(--color), white var(--percentage)); } @function --shade(--color, --percentage) { result: color-mix(in srgb, var(--color), black var(--percentage)); }

Building a fluid typography system

While the CSS clamp() function is excellent for making font sizes scale smoothly with the viewport, the formula for the middle value (the dynamic vw part) is notoriously difficult to calculate and remember. It’s a piece of logic that is both complex and frequently reused, making it an ideal task for a custom function.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> ... </head> <body> <div class="hero-section"> <h1>Fluid Typography</h1> <p>This text smoothly scales with the viewport, thanks to a single, powerful CSS custom function.</p> </div> </body> </html>

/* Center the component for a clean screenshot */ body { display: grid; place-content: center; min-height: 100vh; font-family: system-ui, sans-serif; background-color: #1a1a2e; /* Dark background */ } .hero-section { width: clamp(300px, 90vw, 1200px); text-align: center; padding: 4rem 2rem; border-radius: 20px; background: linear-gradient(45deg, #e94057, #f27121); color: white; box-shadow: 0 15px 30px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); } /* The advanced fluid size function. It calculates the middle part of a clamp() function based on a min/max size. */ @function --fluid-size(--min-size-px, --max-size-px) { --min-rem: calc(var(--min-size-px) / 16 * 1rem); --max-rem: calc(var(--max-size-px) / 16 * 1rem); --slope: calc((var(--max-size-px) - var(--min-size-px)) / (1200 - 375)); --intercept-rem: calc(var(--min-rem) - var(--slope) * (375 / 16) * 1rem); result: clamp(var(--min-rem), calc(var(--intercept-rem) + var(--slope) * 100vw), var(--max-rem)); } /* Applying the function to create a responsive type scale */ .hero-section h1 { /* Fluidly scales from 32px to 72px */ font-size: --fluid-size(32, 72); margin: 0; } .hero-section p { /* Fluidly scales from 16px to 20px */ font-size: --fluid-size(16, 20); margin-top: 1rem; opacity: 0.9; }

Browser support and fallbacks

While CSS @function is a powerful new addition to the platform, it’s essential to consider its current implementation status before using it in production. As of this writing, it is a new feature, and browser support is not yet universal.

.hero-section h1 { /* Fallback for browsers that don't support @function */ font-size: 3rem; /* 48px */ } .hero-section p { /* Fallback for browsers that don't support @function */ font-size: 1.125rem; /* 18px */ } /* Check for @function support before applying the advanced logic */ @supports (font-size: --fluid-size(32, 72)) { .hero-section h1 { font-size: --fluid-size(32, 72); } .hero-section p { font-size: --fluid-size(16, 20); } }

Conclusion

Native CSS @function is more than just a neat trick. It signals a shift away from preprocessing hacks and toward CSS as a full design language, capable of handling calculations, conditional logic, and reusable abstractions on its own. Already, it can replace Sass functions for unit conversions, color manipulation, and even complex responsive typography.

Browser support is still maturing, but the direction is clear. By experimenting now and layering @function behind progressive enhancement, you prepare your projects for a future where CSS handles logic natively — no build step, no JavaScript, just the platform itself. The next generation of CSS is about more than styles; it’s about computation, and it’s already here.