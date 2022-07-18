Creating split OTP input fields in React Native

Oftentimes as React Native developers, we are tasked with creating authentication flows that require the user to enter a one-time password, or OTP.
OTPs can be a daunting task when we consider the handling of a
TextInput that comes with creating this feature. A classic
TextInput display takes the text entered by a user and outputs it, albeit hidden by asterisks, within one box. But what if we want to split the display to create one box for each OTP digit? We can do exactly that!
In this article, we’ll learn how to create split OTP input fields in React Native without using external packages.
- Setting up the environment
- Implementing split OTP input fields into an application
Setting up the environment
To set up the development environment, we’ll use the Expo CLI. To create a new React Native project in Expo, run the following command:
expo init splitOTP
Select the blank option, and this will bootstrap your project for you. Next, run
expo start to start up the Metro server. You can either open the app on an Android emulator or iOS simulator. The screenshots in this article will be Android, but it should be nearly identical on iOS.
Right now, our emulator should be looking like this:
We’ll use
styled-components for app styling, which you can install with:
>npm i start
or…
yarn add styled-components
Implementing split OTP input fields into an application
The concept of implementing the split OTP feature is to make
TextInput our reference component or, in other words, our source of truth. For each digit this text input receives, we’ll render a styled
View in the form of a box.
Afterward, the text input will be hidden and called using the
useRef Hook as needed. I changed the
background-color of the container
View to be darker so our implementation is more visible.
The following code snippet shows our entry file,
App.js, where we’ve modified the background color:
export default function App() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={{ color: "white", }} > Open up App.js to start working on your app! </Text> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#141414", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", }, });
Rendering the
TextInput component
Moving on, we’ll create the
components folder. Inside this folder, we will have another folder called
OTP that will house the
OTPInput.js and
Styles.js files.
Inside the
OTPInput.js file, we’ll have two components created with the styled component:
TextInputHidden, the text input we will be hiding later; and
OTPInputContainer, housing the text input itself.
Below is our
Styles.js file:
import styled from "styled-components/native"; export const OTPInputContainer = styled.View` justify-content: center; align-items: center; `; export const TextInputHidden = styled.TextInput` width: 300px; border-color: #e5e5e5; border-width: 1px; border-radius: 5px; padding: 15px; `;
And here is the code in our
OTPInput.js file:
import React from "react"; import { OTPInputContainer, TextInputHidden } from "./styles"; const OTPInput = () => { return ( <OTPInputContainer> <TextInputHidden /> </OTPInputContainer> ); }; export default OTPInput;
Now, we’ll use the
OTPInput component in
App.js so we can render the whole implementation in our emulator/simulator:
import { StatusBar } from "expo-status-bar"; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native"; import OTPInput from "./components/OTP/OTPInput"; export default function App() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <OTPInput /> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#141414", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", }, });
We’ll initialize some states in
App.js and pass them down as props to the
OTPInput.js file.
The first state will be
code, an empty string that will store the value entered in the input field.
The second state will be
isPinReady, a Boolean that will be
false by default and
true when the user enters the required number of expected digits.
Now, we will declare the maximum length of our expected numbers as four (this can be declared based on your use case).
We’ll pass these states as a prop to the
OTPInput component. Next, we’ll destructure all the values we pass as props into the
OTPInput.js component in
App.js. The destructured values will be passed to
TextInputHidden.
Next, we’ll set the value of the
TextInput component to the
code state and set the
onChangeText to
setCode. The
onChangeText will update the code state (set as an empty string earlier) as the user enters the values.
Since we are only expecting numbers to be entered into the input field, we set
keyboardType to
number-pad and the
maxLength as the maximum number that can be entered. In our case, again, it’s four.
To handle the
onBlur event when the input is out of focus, we’ll use the
useRef Hook and
handleOnBlur function. We’ll create a reference variable with
useRef and set the initial value to
null. For the
handleOnBlur function, we make a declaration for later use.
Now, in our
App.js file, we will set all the states and pass it as props to the
OTPInput component as shown below:
import { useState } from "react"; import { StatusBar } from "expo-status-bar"; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native"; import OTPInput from "./components/OTP/OTPInput"; export default function App() { const [otpCode, setOTPCode] = useState(""); const [isPinReady, setIsPinReady] = useState(false); const maximumCodeLength = 4; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <OTPInput code={otpCode} setCode={setOTPCode} maximumLength={maximumCodeLength} setIsPinReady={setIsPinReady} /> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#141414", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", }, });
Inside
OTPInput.js, we will receive the props we passed to the
OTPInput component and destructure them for use:
import React, { useRef } from "react"; import { OTPInputContainer, TextInputHidden } from "./styles"; const OTPInput = ({ code, setCode, maximumLength, setIsPinReady }) => { const inputRef = useRef(); const handleOnBlur = () => {}; return ( <OTPInputContainer> <TextInputHidden value={code} onChangeText={setCode} maxLength={maximumLength} ref={inputRef} onBlur={handleOnBlur} /> </OTPInputContainer> ); }; export default OTPInput;
Creating split input boxes components
Now, we will create some components for the split input boxes themselves. First, we’ll create a
Pressable component called
SplitOTPBoxesContainer and give it some styling. Then, we’ll make a
View component called
SplitBoxes to render our split boxes and the text component (
SplitBoxText) to display the text.
You can see the code in our
Styles.js file below:
export const SplitOTPBoxesContainer = styled.Pressable` width: 80%; flex-direction: row; justify-content: space-evenly; `; export const SplitBoxes = styled.View` border-color: #e5e5e5; border-width: 2px; border-radius: 5px; padding: 12px; min-width: 50px; `; export const SplitBoxText = styled.Text` font-size: 20px; text-align: center; color: #e5e5e5; `;
Moving back to
OTPInput.js, we’ll put the
SplitOTPBoxesContainer above the
TextInputHidden component.
Inside the
SplitOTPBoxesContainer, we’ll map through the digits of the
TextInputHidden component and render a box for each of them. We’ll create an array with a maximum length of four using the
Array.fill() method and initialize the input field indices with
0.
const boxArray = new Array(maximumLength).fill(0);
When we log the
boxArray to the console, we get this as a result:
Array [ 0, 0, 0, 0, ]
Now, we will create a function to handle the mapping for each value in the array and render a box for each value. It will receive the value and index from the
Array.map method.
We first create a variable
emptyInput, an empty string that will render when an input box is empty. Each digit will be extracted from the code input string using the index, and, if it’s empty, will return the
emptyInput variable we declared earlier.
The
View component for
SplitBoxes will then be returned with the
SplitBoxText. The value for the
SplitBoxText will be the digit, and the index will be passed as the key to the
SplitBoxes.
In the
SplitOTPBoxesContainer, we’ll map through the
boxArray and pass in the
boxDigit function to render the split boxes. This will render the boxes in reference to the number of digits in the
boxArray, which will be four.
We will implement this in our
OTPInput.js file:
const OTPInput = ({ code, setCode, maximumLength, setIsPinReady }) => { const boxArray = new Array(maximumLength).fill(0); const inputRef = useRef(); const boxDigit = (_, index) => { const emptyInput = ""; const digit = code[index] || emptyInput; return ( <SplitBoxes key={index}> <SplitBoxText>{digit}</SplitBoxText> </SplitBoxes> ); }; const handleOnBlur = () => {}; return ( <OTPInputContainer> <SplitOTPBoxesContainer>{boxArray.map(boxDigit)}</SplitOTPBoxesContainer> <TextInputHidden value={code} onChangeText={setCode} maxLength={maximumLength} ref={inputRef} onBlur={handleOnBlur} /> </OTPInputContainer> ); };
Now we can check the split boxes in our emulator/simulator and enter some values!
Highlighting the current OTP digit
When we press each box, we need to highlight the current input box with its background color and trigger the keyboard. Remember that we have
SplitOTPBoxesContainer, a pressable component. We’ll pass the
onPress prop to it with the function
handleOnPress.
To achieve this, we’ll declare a Boolean state to check whether we are in focus. It’ll be
false by default for the input boxes.
In the
handleOnPress function, we set the focus state we created to
true and use the
inputRef to trigger it to be in focus. In the
handleOnBlur function, we will set the focus state back to
false.
At this point, we should be able to press on the
TextInput to enter the PIN digits and see them in the split boxes and the
TextInput:
const [isInputBoxFocused, setIsInputBoxFocused] = useState(false); const handleOnPress = () => { setIsInputBoxFocused(true); inputRef.current.focus(); }; const handleOnBlur = () => { setIsInputBoxFocused(false); };
To complete the current box highlight, we’ll create a new styled component in our
Styles.js file called
SplitBoxesFocused that’ll be based on the
SplitBoxes, modifying the
background and
border-color:
export const SplitBoxesFocused = styled(SplitBoxes)` border-color: #ecdbba; background-color: grey; `;
In the
boxDigit function, we’ll establish a few variables:
isCurrentValue: check if the mapping’s current value is the current digit or box to be focused on
isLastValue: check for the last digit
isCodeComplete: check and will be
trueif the length of the code is the same as the maximum length we specified earlier
isValueFocused: check if the value is focused. This will be
trueif it is the current or last value, and if the code is complete.
Now, we want to toggle between the
SplitBoxes and
SplitBoxesFocused. We will create a new variable called
StyledSplitBoxes. If both the text input and value are focused, we will return the
SplitBoxesFocused; otherwise, we will return
SplitBoxes.
Next, we will replace the
StyledSplitBoxes with the
SplitBoxes. We can have our focused input box rendered with the specified background color.
const boxDigit = (_, index) => { const emptyInput = ""; const digit = code[index] || emptyInput; const isCurrentValue = index === code.length; const isLastValue = index === maximumLength - 1; const isCodeComplete = code.length === maximumLength; const isValueFocused = isCurrentValue || (isLastValue && isCodeComplete); const StyledSplitBoxes = isInputBoxFocused && isValueFocused ? SplitBoxesFocused : SplitBoxes; return ( <StyledSplitBoxes key={index}> <SplitBoxText>{digit}</SplitBoxText> </StyledSplitBoxes> );
Adding dynamism in our split input fields
What if we want to add dynamism to our app to make it look even better?
To achieve this, we can use the
useEffect Hook and update the value of
setIsPinReady to
true whenever all the required digits have been filled.
useEffect(() => { // update pin ready status setIsPinReady(code.length === maximumLength); // clean up function return () => { setIsPinReady(false); }; }, [code]);
code was added as a dependency, so
useEffect will only run when the
code value changes. Then, we’ll update the
TextInputHidden styled component to hide it entirely, but without losing any of its control:
export const TextInputHidden = styled.TextInput` position: absolute; opacity: 0; `;
Hiding keyboard on pressing outside the split boxes
If the keyboard is pulled up and a user presses anywhere on the screen outside the boxes, the keyboard should be dismissed. We can use
Pressable and
Keyboard from React Native.
The
View component wrapping the text input will be replaced by the
Pressable component, and the
onPress function will be attached to call the
keyboard.dismiss function as shown below:
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Pressable, Keyboard } from "react-native"; import OTPInput from "./components/OTP/OTPInput"; export default function App() { const [otpCode, setOTPCode] = useState(""); const [isPinReady, setIsPinReady] = useState(false); const maximumCodeLength = 4; return ( <Pressable style={styles.container} onPress={Keyboard.dismiss}> <OTPInput code={otpCode} setCode={setOTPCode} maximumLength={maximumCodeLength} setIsPinReady={setIsPinReady} /> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </Pressable> ); }
Syncing the submit button to the OTP input state
Let’s say we have a submit button in the design that needs to be implemented alongside this feature.
We can first create the button using the
TouchableOpaity and
Text component and render it in
Styles.js:
export const ButtonContainer = styled.TouchableOpacity` background-color: #d8e9a8; padding: 20px; justify-content: center; align-items: center; width: 200px; margin-top: 30px; `; export const ButtonText = styled.Text` color: black; font-size: 20px; `;
Then, in our
App.js file, we’ll use the two components we just created:
export default function App() { const [otpCode, setOTPCode] = useState(""); const [isPinReady, setIsPinReady] = useState(false); const maximumCodeLength = 4; return ( <Pressable style={styles.container} onPress={Keyboard.dismiss}> <OTPInput code={otpCode} setCode={setOTPCode} maximumLength={maximumCodeLength} setIsPinReady={setIsPinReady} /> <ButtonContainer> <ButtonText>Login</ButtonText> </ButtonContainer> <StatusBar style="auto" /> </Pressable> ); }
Using the
isPinReady state, we can toggle this button to be active or inactive, depending on whether all the digits have been entered.
< ButtonContainer disabled={!isPinReady} style={{ backgroundColor: !isPinReady ? "grey" : "#000000", }} > <ButtonText style={{ color: !isPinReady ? "black" : "#EEEEEE", }} > Login </ButtonText> </ButtonContainer>
And there we have it!
Conclusion
We have successfully created a split OTP input field in React Native! It can be adjusted to the number of digits a user needs to enter by modifying the maximum length number.
You can find the link to the GitHub repository here.
