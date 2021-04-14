Building custom Node.js event emitters

Introduction: System events vs. custom events
Events in Node.js are actions that occur in our application that we can respond to. There are two different types of events in Node.js, both of which we’ll cover in this article.
1. System events: System events occur from the C++ side of the Node.js core and are handled by a
C library used in Node.js called
libuv.
The
libuv library deals with lower-level events that are happening inside of the computer system, essentially, low-level events that come from the OS, such as receiving data from the internet, finished reading a file, and so on.
Because the flow of a Node.js program is determined by events (event-driven programming), all
I/O requests would eventually generate a
completion/failure event.
Side note: JavaScript does not have built-in capabilities to handle system events.
2. Custom events: Custom events occur inside the JavaScript core in Node.js. These events are handled by a Node.js class called the
EventEmitter.
The
EventEmitter is a JavaScript class in Node.js implemented to handle custom events because JavaScript does not have any built-in capability to handle events otherwise.
Often, when an event occurs in
libuv,
libuv generates custom JavaScript events so they can be easily handled. Consequently, Node.js events might be seen as a single entity even though they are actually two different types of events.
In this article, our focus will be on custom JavaScript events and the
Event emitter.
What are event emitters?
Node.js uses the event-driven programming pattern as noted above. This design pattern is for producing and consuming events and is predominantly used in the frontend (
browser). User actions such as a button
click or a
keypress generate an event.
These events have associated functions called listeners, which are called to handle their corresponding events when they are emitted.
The event-driven pattern has two main components:
- An event handler (listener). This is the function that would be called when the event is emitted. More than one listener can be listening for an event. When the event is emitted, these listeners would be called synchronously.
- A main loop that listens for events and calls the associated listeners to handle that event.
Node.js brings event-driven programming to the backend through the
Event Emitter class. The
Event Emitter class is a part of the
events core Node.js module. It provides a way for us to emit and handle events, and it exposes — among many others — the
on and the
emit methods.
In this article, we will build a custom event emitter by using the core principles that powers Node.js
Event Emitters so that we can better understand Node.js event emitters.
The code below shows how to emit and handle event using the
Event Emitter object.
const EventEmitter = require('events'); const eventEmitter = new EventEmitter (); eventEmitter.on('greet', () => { console.log('Hello world!'); }); eventEmitter.emit('greet');
In the code above, the
eventEmitter.on method is used to register
listeners that handle an event, while the
eventEmitter.emit method is used to emit events.
By emitting the
greet event above, the function that listens for the
greet event is called and
Hello world! is logged to the console.
Other methods exposed by the
Event Emitter objects are:
eventEmitter.once(): This adds a one-time listener
eventEmitter.off(): This is an alias for
eventEmitter.removeListener(). It removes an event listener from an event
eventEmitter.listnersCount(): This returns the number of listeners listening to an event
In Node.js, there are other objects that can emit events. However, all objects that emit events are an instance of the
Events Emitter class. To best understand the
Event Emitter, let’s build our own.
The general pattern for a custom event emitter
The general idea of an
Event Emitter is to have an event object whose keys act as custom events, and the corresponding values would be arrays of listeners that are invoked synchronously when the event is emitted.
Kindly consider the code below:
const GreetHandlers = [ ()=> {console.log("Hello world!"), ()=> {console.log("Hello Developer!"), ()=> {console.log("Hello From LogRocket!"} ]; const events = { "greet": GreetHandlers }
Here, the
events object has one property:
"greet". Every property name of this object is considered a unique event, meaning that the
"greet" property is an event. The value of the
"greet" property (event) is the
GreetHandlers array. This is an array containing functions (or listeners) that would be called synchronously when the
"greet" event occurs.
To call these functions synchronously, we loop through the array and invoke each function, as seen below:
GreetHandlers.forEach(listener => { listener(); }); // Output: // "Hello world!" // "Hello Developer!" // "Hello From LogRocket!"
Our example above gives a simplified overview of the pattern that is used in the Node.js
Event Emitter. We will employ the same pattern as we build our own
Event Emitter in the next section.
Building a custom event emitter
Although the Node.js
Event Emitter is a JavaScript class, we will be building our own using a function constructor so that we can understand what is happening in the background.
Classes in JavaScript give us a new and easy syntax to work with the JavaScript’s prototypal inheritance. Because classes in JavaScript are syntactic sugar for the prototypal pattern, many things occur under the hood that is hidden from us.
To build our custom
Event Emitter, follow the steps below:
- Create the
Event Emitterfunction constructor. This should have one property (the event object).
function Emitter( ) { this.events = { }; }
The
events object above would serve as the main object that holds all custom events.
Each
key and
value of this object corresponds to an event and its array of listeners.
function Emitter( ) { this.events = { "greet": [ ()=> {}, ()=> {}, ()=> {}, ], "speak": [ ()=> {}, ()=> {}, ()=> {}, ] }
- Add methods to the
Event Emitterprototype.
Object-oriented (OOP) JavaScript gives us a clean way to share properties and methods across our app. This is because the
prototypal pattern allows objects to access properties down the prototype chain, meaning an object can access properties in its prototype, in the prototype of its prototype, and beyond.
The JavaScript engine first searches for a method or property in the prototype of an object if it is absent in the object. If it does not find it in the prototype of that object, it continues its search down the prototype chain. This pattern of inheritance is known as
prototypal inheritance.
Because of JavaScript’s
prototypal inheritance, when we add properties and method to an object’s prototype, all instances of that object would have access to them.
See here in the code below, where we add the
on method:
Emitter.prototype.on = function (type, listener) { // check if the listener is a function and throw error if it is not if(typeof listener !== "function") { throw new Error("Listener must be a function!") } // create the event listener property (array) if it does not exist. this.events[type] = this.events[type] || []; // adds listners to the events array. this.events[type].push(listener); }
The code above adds the
on function to the prototype of the
Emitter object, which allows all instances of the
Emitter object to inherit this method.
The
on method takes two arguments namely:
type and
listener (a function).
First, the
on method checks if the
listener is a function. If it is not, it throws an error as seen below:
if(typeof listener !== "function") { throw new Error("Listener must be a function!") }
Also, the
on method checks if the
type of event is present in the
events object (as a key). If it isn’t present, it adds an event (as a key) to the
events object and sets its value to an empty array. Finally, it adds listeners to the corresponding event array:
this.events[type].push(listener);.
Now let’s add the
emit method:
Emitter.prototype.emit = function(type) { if (this.events[type]) { // checks if event is a property on Emitter this.events[type].forEach(function(listener) { // loop through that events array and invoke all the listeners inside it. listener( ); }) } } // if used as a node module. Exports this function constructor modules.exports = Emitter; // This makes it available from the require() // so we can make as many instances of it as we want.
The code above adds the
emit method to the
Emitters prototype. It simply checks if the event type is present (as a key) in the
events object. If it is present, it then invokes all the corresponding listeners as already discussed above.
The code
this.events[type] returns the value of the corresponding event property, which is an array containing listeners.
Consequently, the code below loops through the array and invokes all its listeners synchronously.
this.events[type].forEach(function(listener) { // loop through that events array and invoke all the listeners inside it. listener( ); })
To use our
Event Emitter, we would have to manually emit an event.
// if used in a Node.js environment require the module as seen below. const Emitter = require('./emitter'); const eventEmitter = new Emitter(); eventEmitter.on('greet', ()=> { console.log("Hello World!"); }); eventEmitter.on('greet', ()=> { console.log("Hello from LogRocket!"); }); eventEmitter.emit("greet"); // manually emit an event
In the code above, we first require and create an instance of the
Emitter module using this:
const Emitter = require('./emitter'); const eventEmitter = new Emitter();
Then we assign listeners to the
"greet" event using the
on method.
eventEmitter.on('greet', ()=> { console.log("Hello World!"); }); eventEmitter.on('greet', ()=> { console.log("Hello from LogRocket!"); });
Finally, we manually emit the
greet event using this line:
emtr.emit("greet");
The image above shows the result of running our code. Get the full code in plain JavaScript.
Adding more event methods
The
addListener method
It is important to note that the
on method is actually an alias for the
addListener method in the Node.js
Event Emitter. Thus, we need to refactor out implementation.
Emitter.prototype.addListener = function (type, listener) { // check if the listener is a function and throw error if it is not if (typeof listener !== "function") { throw new Error("Listener must be a function!"); } // create the event listener property (array) if it does not exist. this.events[type] = this.events[type] || []; // adds listners to the events array. this.events[type].push(listener); }; Emitter.prototype.on = function (type, listener) { return this.addListener(type, listener); };
The above code still works, but in this version, both the
addListener and the
on method do the same thing.
The
listenersCount method
There’s also the
listenersCount method. This returns the total number of functions (listeners) that are listening for a particular event. We will implement this below:
Emitter.prototype.listenerCount = function (type) { let listnersCount = 0; let listeners = this.events[type] || []; listnersCount = listners.length; console.log("listeners listnersCount", listnersCount); return listnersCount; };
Here, we tell the simple store the array of listeners for the specified event to the
listeners variable using:
let listeners = this.events[type] || [];
If the event is not found, an empty array is stored. Then, we return the
length of the
listener variable.
The
Event Emitter in Node.js follows this same idea but it has a lot of extra features. We just built a simple version.
You can play with final code in plain JavaScript here.
Conclusion
The event emitter is a fundamental building block of many parts of the Node.js JavaScript core.
All Node.js objects (such as
streams and the
HTTP module) that emit events are instances of the
Event Emitter class.
It is an important object in Node.js that is defined and exposed by the
events module.
Through the
Event Emitter class, Node.js brings event-driven programming to the server-side.
I hope by building our small contrived
Event Emitter, you have been able to learn more about the Node.js
Event Emitter class.
