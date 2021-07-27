Building an image picker in Flutter

An image picker is one of the most widely used components in any app. Many popular apps, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc., have an image picker that enables users to select files from their device to use as a profile picture or share with their friends.
The most common use case for an image picker in a mobile app is to set an avatar for the user profile. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to create an image picker in Flutter. We’ll build an example Flutter app that enables the user to either select a photo from the gallery or take a photo from the device’s camera.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
- What is Flutter
image_picker?
- Building a Flutter image picker app
- Adding the
image_pickerplugin
- Creating widgets
- Testing our Flutter image picker app
What is Flutter
image_picker?
Coding an image picker widget in Flutter from scratch would be tedious. Flutter comes with an image picker plugin for picking images from the device gallery or taking new pictures from the camera.
The
image_picker plugin exposes some helpful methods from the
ImagePicker class it exports:
import 'package:image_picker/image_picker.dart'; ImagePicker picker = ImagePicker();
The
picker instance has public methods that we’ll call to open the image selection dialog. Let’s look at these methods.
pickImage
XFile? image = await picker.pickImage(source: ImageSource.gallery);
The
pickImage method opens the choose dialog and displays the phone’s gallery from which to select the image. The
source arg states where the image is to be picked from.
Here, the
source is set to
ImageSource.gallery, so the image is selected from the user’s gallery.
XFile? image = await picker.pickImage(source: ImageSource.camera);
In the example above, the image is taken from the device camera. This method opens the camera and picks the picture snapped by the user. The
source: ImageSource.camera arg is what opens the device camera.
pickVideo
XFile? image = await picker.pickVideo(source: ImageSource.gallery);
This method opens a choose dialog to pick a video from the phone’s gallery. You would use the
pickVideo method when you want a video to be picked either from the gallery or from the phone’s video camera. The arg
source: ImageSource.gallery causes the video to be picked from the phone’s gallery.
XFile? photo = await picker.pickVideo(source: ImageSource.camera);
This method allows the user to pick a video from the camera. The arg
source: ImageSource.camera opens the phone’s video camera so the user can record the video. The recorded video is then used as the picked video.
pickMultiImage
List<XFile>? images = await picker.pickMultiImage(source: ImageSource.gallery);
pickMultiImage enables the user to pick multiple images. The arg
source: ImageSource.gallery allows us to pick the images from the phone’s gallery.
List<XFile>? photos = await picker.pickMultiImage(source: ImageSource.camera);
Building a Flutter image picker app
Now that we’ve reviewed the methods in the
image_picker plugin, let’s build an example Flutter image picker app to see how they work in practice.
Before we start, make sure you have the following tools and binaries already installed in your machine.
- Flutter SDK: We’ll use this to compile, create, and run our Flutter project. It has a CLI tool,
flutter, which enables us to do these things from the terminal
- VS Code: This is optional but great for coding Flutter projects. VS Code has awesome plugins to enhance your coding experience with Flutter
- Android Studio: This binary is an IDE for building and compiling native Android projects. We can also create, compile, and run Flutter projects using Android Studio. But mostly we need Android Studio to run emulators and compile our Flutter project from VS Code
Scaffolding a Flutter project
Now that we’re done installing the necessary tools and binaries, it’s time to build our Flutter image picker example app.
First, let’s scaffold a Flutter project:
flutter create imagepickerprj
This creates a Flutter project in a folder called
imagepickerprj. A series of commands will cascade down our terminal. At the end of the terminal, you’ll see instructions for running the newly generated project:
In order to run your application, type: $ cd imagepickerprj $ flutter run To enable null safety, type: $ cd imagepickerprj $ dart migrate --apply-changes Your application code is in imagepickerprj/lib/main.dart.
We won’t run it now, but let’s move it inside the folder:
cd imagepickerprj
Adding the
image_picker plugin
The next step is to add the
image_picker plugin to our Flutter project.
Open the
pubspec.yaml file and add the
image_picker to the
dependencies section:
dependencies: flutter: sdk: flutter image_picker: ^0.8.2
If you’re using VS Code, it will automatically pull in the
image_picker once you save the
pubspec.yaml file. If you’re not using VS Code run the following command to pull in the latest added dependency:
flutter pub get
Creating widgets
In our
imagepickerprj project, our main file resides in the
lib/ folder. This is the
main.dart file, which is the entry point of any Flutter project/app. So that is where we’ll start to add most of our code.
Flutter has some code set for us already, but we won’t need it except in the
MyApp widget. Let’s start there:
void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, ), home: HomePage(), ); } }
Our Flutter image picker app will have two screens:
HomePagewill list two buttons:
Pick Image from Gallery, and
Pick Image from Camera. The
Pick Image from Gallerywill open an
ImageFromGalleryExscreen where we can pick an image from our gallery, while
Pick Image from Camerawill open an
ImageFromGalleryExscreen where we can take a picture from our camera and use the image as the picked image
ImageFromGalleryExwill handle picking images from both the gallery and the camera. It will know what to handle based on the source type sent to it. It will also display the picked image
Now let’s code them.
HomePage
enum ImageSourceType { gallery, camera } class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { void _handleURLButtonPress(BuildContext context, var type) { Navigator.push(context, MaterialPageRoute(builder: (context) => ImageFromGalleryEx(type))); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text("Image Picker Example"), ), body: Center( child: Column( children: [ MaterialButton( color: Colors.blue, child: Text( "Pick Image from Gallery", style: TextStyle( color: Colors.white70, fontWeight: FontWeight.bold), ), onPressed: () { _handleURLButtonPress(context, ImageSourceType.gallery); }, ), MaterialButton( color: Colors.blue, child: Text( "Pick Image from Camera", style: TextStyle( color: Colors.white70, fontWeight: FontWeight.bold), ), onPressed: () { _handleURLButtonPress(context, ImageSourceType.camera); }, ), ], ), )); } }
We have an enum,
ImageSourceType, that holds the image source types, gallery, and camera.
In the
HomePage widget, we have a method,
_handleURLButtonPress. This method uses the arg
type, which bears any values of the
ImageSourceType. It opens the
ImageFromGalleryEx widget, passing in the image source type to the widget class.
In the
build method, we see that it renders two buttons, as we stated earlier:
Pick Image from Gallery, and
Pick Image from Camera. Each button has an
onPressed event set on it. The events call the
_handleURLButtonPress method when the buttons are pressed.
The
Pick Image from Gallery button passes the
ImageSourceType.gallery to the
ImageFromGalleryEx widget, telling it that we will pick an image from the gallery. The
Pick Image from Camera button passes the
ImageSourceType.camera to the
ImageFromGalleryEx widget, telling it to open the camera of the phone and take the snapped picture as the selected image.
Now, let’s code the
ImageFromGalleryEx widget.
ImageFromGalleryEx
class ImageFromGalleryEx extends StatefulWidget { final type; ImageFromGalleryEx(this.type); @override ImageFromGalleryExState createState() => ImageFromGalleryExState(this.type); } class ImageFromGalleryExState extends State<ImageFromGalleryEx> { var _image; var imagePicker; var type; ImageFromGalleryExState(this.type); @override void initState() { super.initState(); imagePicker = new ImagePicker(); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(type == ImageSourceType.camera ? "Image from Camera" : "Image from Gallery")), body: Column( children: <Widget>[ SizedBox( height: 52, ), Center( child: GestureDetector( onTap: () async { var source = type == ImageSourceType.camera ? ImageSource.camera : ImageSource.gallery; XFile image = await imagePicker.pickImage( source: source, imageQuality: 50, preferredCameraDevice: CameraDevice.front); setState(() { _image = File(image.path); }); }, child: Container( width: 200, height: 200, decoration: BoxDecoration( color: Colors.red[200]), child: _image != null ? Image.file( _image, width: 200.0, height: 200.0, fit: BoxFit.fitHeight, ) : Container( decoration: BoxDecoration( color: Colors.red[200]), width: 200, height: 200, child: Icon( Icons.camera_alt, color: Colors.grey[800], ), ), ), ), ) ], ), ); } }
Here, we have
ImageFromGalleryEx, a stateful widget, and
ImageFromGalleryExState, which holds the state of the
ImageFromGalleryEx widget.
Inside the
ImageFromGalleryExState widget, we have the following variables:
_imageholds the picked image, whether from the gallery or from the camera
imagePickerholds the instance of the
ImagePickerclass
typeholds the type of image source to be used by the widget. It is passed to the widget from the
HomePagewidget
We also have an
initState method, which is inserted into the widget tree first. We use this method to initialize and create the instance of the
ImagePicker class and then assign it to the
imagePicker variable.
Inside the
build method is the
Container widget, which is a child to the
Center widget. We render the
Image.file based on the condition of the
_image variable. If the
_image is not null or undefined, then we know it has an image then we render the
Image.file widget by passing the
_image variable to it.
This
Image.file is a widget that is used to render images from the local storage of a device.
If there is nothing in the
_image variable, we render the
Container widget. This
Container displays a camera icon.
The
GestureDetector is the parent to all these widgets. It has an
onTap event registered to it. This event is fired when the widgets inside this
GestureDetector are tapped on. The
onTap handler calls the
pickImage method from the
imagePicker instance. It deduces the source of the image from the
type variable and passes it to the
pickImage method. It then passes the quality of the image (
imageQuality: 50) and, lastly, the preferred camera device
preferredCameraDevice: CameraDevice.front. This causes it to choose the front camera of our phone.
Now,
pickImage returns an
XFile instance. We reference the
image.path from the
XFile instance
image returned and pass it to
File to create a
File instance from it. This
XFile instance is what we set to the
_image state via:
setState(() { _image = File(image.path); });
This will cause the
ImageFromGalleryExState to rerender and the
Image.file will display the image in the
_image variable.
Now that we’re finished with the code, let’s test-run our app.
Testing our Flutter image picker app
Open your Android Emulator and, from your terminal, run the following command:
flutter run
This will compile and build the project and then run the app inside your Android Emulator.
If you’re using VS Code, you can either run the above command or simply right-click the
lib/main.dart in your editor and then click either
run Without Debugging or
Start Debugging.
The app will open up in your Android Emulator.
HomePage:
Pick image from gallery:
Pick image from camera:
Conclusion
We learned a lot in this tutorial. We started by introducing common use cases for the Flutter image picker component. Then, we introduced the
image_picker plugin for Flutter. We walked through how to initialize the
ImagePicker class of the
image_picker plugin and reviewed the methods in the
ImagePicker class.
Finally, we built a Flutter project to demonstrate how to use the
image_picker plugin in a real-world scenario.
Find the source code for this project on GitHub.
