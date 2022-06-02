Build a GraphQL app in Node.js with TypeScript and graphql-request

In this article, you will build a full-stack app using GraphQL and Node.js in the backend. Meanwhile, our frontend will use the
graphql-request library to perform network operations on our backend.
We will cover the following steps:
- Why use graphql-request and TypeScript?
- Building our server
- Building our client
Why use graphql-request and TypeScript?
Whenever developers build a GraphQL server using Apollo, the library generates a “frontend” which looks like so:
This interface allows users to make query or mutation requests to the server via code. However, let’s address the elephant in the room: it doesn’t look very user friendly. Since the frontend doesn’t feature any buttons or any helpful interface elements, it might be hard for many users to navigate around your app. Consequently, this shrinks your user base. So how do we solve this problem?
This is where
graphql-request comes in. It is an open source library which lets users perform queries on a GraphQL server. It boasts the following features:
- Lightweight — This library is just over 21 kilobytes minified, which ensures your app stays performant
- Promise-based API — This brings in support for asynchronous applications
- TypeScript support —
graphql-requestis one of many libraries which allows for TypeScript. One major advantage of Typescript is that it allows for stable and predictable code
For example, look at the following program:
let myNumber = 9; //here, myNumber is an integer myNumber = 'hello'; //now it is a string. myNumber = myNumber + 10; //even though we are adding a string to an integer, //JavaScript won't return an error. In the real world, it might bring unexpected outputs. //However, in Typescript, we can tell the compiler.. //what data types we need to choose. let myNumber:number = 39; //tell TS that we want to declare an integer. myNumber = 9+'hello'; //returns an error. Therefore, it's easier to debug the program //this promises stability and security.
In this article, we will build a full-stack app using GraphQL and TypeScript. Here, we will use the
apollo-server-express package to build a backend server. Furthermore, for the frontend, we will use Next and
graphql-request to consume our GraphQL API.
Building our server
Project initialization
To initialize a blank Node.js project, run these terminal commands:
mkdir graphql-ts-tutorial #create project folder cd graphql-ts-tutorial npm init -y #initialize the app
When that’s done, we now have to tell Node that we need to use TypeScript in our codebase:
#configure our Typescript: npx tsc --init --rootDir app --outDir dist --esModuleInterop --resolveJsonModule --lib es6 --module commonjs --allowJs true --noImplicitAny true mkdir app #our main code folder mkdir dist #Typescript will use this folder to compile our program.
Next, install these dependencies:
#development dependencies. Will tell Node that we will use Typescript npm install -d ts-node @types/node typescript @types/express nodemon #Installing Apollo Server and its associated modules. Will help us build our GraphQL #server npm install apollo-server-express apollo-server-core express graphql
After this step, navigate to your
app folder. Here, create the following files:
index.ts: Our main file. This will execute and run our Express GraphQL server
dataset.ts: This will serve as our database, which will be served to the client
Resolvers.ts: This module will handle user commands. We will learn about resolvers later in this article
Schema.ts: As the name suggests, this file will store the schematics needed to send data to the client
In the end, your folder structure should look like so:
Creating our database
In this section, we will create a dummy database which will be used to send requested data. To do so, go to
app/dataset.ts and write the following code:
let people: { id: number; name: string }[] = [ { id: 1, name: "Cassie" }, { id: 2, name: "Rue" }, { id: 3, name: "Lexi" }, ]; export default people;
- First, we created an array of objects called
people
- This array will have two fields:
idof type
number, and
nameof type
string
Defining our schema
Here, we will now create a schema for our GraphQL server.
To put it simply, a GraphQL schema is a description of the dataset that clients can request from an API. This concept is similar to that of the Mongoose library.
To build a schema, navigate to the
app/Schema.ts file. There, write the following code:
import { gql } from "apollo-server-express"; //will create a schema const Schema = gql` type Person { id: ID! name: String } #handle user commands type Query { getAllPeople: [Person] #will return multiple Person instances getPerson(id: Int): Person #has an argument of 'id` of type Integer. } `; export default Schema; //export this Schema so we can use it in our project
Let’s break down this code piece by piece:
- The
Schemavariable contains our GraphQL schema
- First, we created a
Personschema. It will have two fields:
idof type
IDand
nameof type
String
- Later on, we instructed GraphQL that if the client runs the
getAllPeoplecommand, the server will return an array of
Personobjects
- Furthermore, if the user uses the
getPersoncommand, GraphQL will return a single
Personinstance
Creating resolvers
Now that we have coded our schema, our next step is to define our resolvers.
In simple terms, a resolver is a group of functions that generate response for a GraphQL query. In other words, a resolver serves as a GraphQL query handler.
In
Resolvers.ts, write the following code:
import people from "./dataset"; //get all of the available data from our database. const Resolvers = { Query: { getAllPeople: () => people, //if the user runs the getAllPeople command //if the user runs the getPerson command: getPerson: (_: any, args: any) => { console.log(args); //get the object that contains the specified ID. return people.find((person) => person.id === args.id); }, }, }; export default Resolvers;
- Here, we created a
Queryobject that handles all the incoming queries going to the server
- If the user executes the
getAllPeoplecommand, the program will return all the objects present in our database
- Moreover, the
getPersoncommand requires an argument
id. This will return a
Personinstance with the matching ID
- In the end, we exported our resolver so that it could be linked with our app
Configuring our server
We’re almost done! Now that we have built both our schema and resolver, our next step is to link them together.
In
index.js, write this block of code:
import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server-express"; import Schema from "./Schema"; import Resolvers from "./Resolvers"; import express from "express"; import { ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer } from "apollo-server-core"; import http from "http"; async function startApolloServer(schema: any, resolvers: any) { const app = express(); const httpServer = http.createServer(app); const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs: schema, resolvers, //tell Express to attach GraphQL functionality to the server plugins: [ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer })], }) as any; await server.start(); //start the GraphQL server. server.applyMiddleware({ app }); await new Promise<void>((resolve) => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve) //run the server on port 4000 ); console.log(`Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`); } //in the end, run the server and pass in our Schema and Resolver. startApolloServer(Schema, Resolvers);
Let’s test it out! To run the code, use this Bash command:
npx nodemon app/index.ts
This will create a server at the
localhost:4000/graphql URL.
Here, you can see your available schemas within the UI:
This means that our code works!
All of our GraphQL queries will go within the Operation panel. To see it in action, type this snippet within this box:
#make a query: query { #get all of the people available in the server getAllPeople { #procure their IDs and names. id name } }
To see the result, click on the Run button:
We can even search for a specific entity via the
getPerson query:
query ($getPersonId: Int) { #the argument will be of type Integer getPerson(id: 1) { #get the person with the ID of 1 name id } }
Creating mutations
In the GraphQL world, mutations are commands that perform side effects on the database. Common examples of this include:
- Adding a user to the database — When a client signs up for a website, the user performs a mutation to save their data in their database
- Editing or deleting an object — If a user modifies or removes data from a database, they are essentially creating a mutation on the server
To handle mutations, go to your
Schema.ts module. Here, within the
Schema variable, add the following lines of code:
const Schema = gql` #other code.. type Mutation { #the addPerson commmand will accept an argument of type String. #it will return a 'Person' instance. addPerson(name: String): Person } `;
Our next step is to create a resolver to handle this mutation. To do so, within the
Resolvers.ts file, add this block of code:
const Resolvers = { Query: { //..further code.. }, //code to add: //all our mutations go here. Mutation: { //create our mutation: addPerson: (_: any, args: any) => { const newPerson = { id: people.length + 1, //id field name: args.name, //name field }; people.push(newPerson); return newPerson; //return the new object's result }, }, };
- The
addPersonmutation accepts a
nameargument
- When a
nameis passed, the program will create a new object with a matching
namekey
- Next, it will use the
pushmethod to add this object to the
peopledataset
- Finally, it will return the new object’s properties to the client
That’s it! To test it out, run this code within the Operations window:
#perform a mutation on the server mutation($name: String) { addPerson(name:"Hussain") { #add a new person with the name "Hussain" #if the execution succeeds, return its 'id' and 'name` to the user. id name } }
Let’s verify if GraphQL has added the new entry to the database:
query { getAllPeople { #get all the results within the 'people' database. #return only their names name } }
Building our client
We have successfully built our server. In this section, we will build a client app using Next that will listen to the server and render data to the UI.
As a first step, initialize a blank Next.js app like so:
npx [email protected] graphql-client --ts touch constants.tsx #our query variables go here.
To perform GraphQL operations, we will use the graphql-request library. This is a minimal, open source module that will help us make mutations and queries on our server:
npm install graphql-request graphql npm install react-hook-form #to capture user input
Creating query variables
In this section, we will code our queries and mutations to help us make GraphQL operations. To do so, go to
constants.tsx and add the following code:
import { gql } from "graphql-request"; //create our query const getAllPeopleQuery = gql` query { getAllPeople { #run the getAllPeople command id name } } `; //Next, declare a mutation const addPersonMutation = gql` mutation addPeople($name: String!) { addPerson(name: $name) { #add a new entry. Argument will be 'name' id name } } `; export { getAllPeopleQuery, addPersonMutation };
- In the first part, we created the
getAllPeopleQueryvariable. When the user runs this query, the program will instruct the server to get all the entries present in the database
- Later on, the
addPersonmutation tells GraphQL to add a new entry with its respected
namefield
- In the end, we used the
exportkeyword to link our variables with the rest of the project
Performing queries
In
pages/index.ts, write the following code:
import type { NextPage, GetStaticProps, InferGetStaticPropsType } from "next"; import { request } from "graphql-request"; //allows us to perform a request on our server import { getAllPeopleQuery } from "../constants"; import Link from "next/link"; const Home: NextPage = ({ result, //extract the 'result' prop }: InferGetStaticPropsType<typeof getStaticProps>) => { return ( <div className={styles.container}> {result.map((item: any) => { //render the 'result' array to the UI return <p key={item.id}>{item.name}</p>; })} <Link href="/addpage">Add a new entry </Link> </div> ); }; //fetch data from the server export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async () => { //the first argument is the URL of our GraphQL server const res = await request("http://localhost:4000/graphql", getAllPeopleQuery); const result = res.getAllPeople; return { props: { result, }, // will be passed to the page component as props }; }; export default Home;
Here is a breakdown of this code piece by piece:
- In the
getStaticPropsmethod, we instructed Next to run the
getAllPeoplecommand on our GraphQL server
- Later on, we returned its response to the
Homefunctional component. This means that we can now render the result to the UI
- Next, the program used the
mapmethod to render all of the results of the
getAllPeoplecommand to the UI. Each paragraph element will display the
namefields of each entry
- Furthermore, we also used a
Linkcomponent to redirect the user to the
addpageroute. This will allow the user to add a new
Personinstance to the table
To test out the code, run the following terminal command:
npm run dev
This will be the result:
Our GraphQL server even updates in real time.
Performing mutations
Now that we have successfully performed a query, we can even perform mutations via the
graphql-request library.
Within your
pages folder, create a new file called
addpage.tsx. As the name suggests, this component will allow the user to add a new entry to the database. Here, start by writing the following block of code:
import type { NextPage, GetStaticProps, InferGetStaticPropsType } from "next"; import { request } from "graphql-request"; import { addPersonMutation } from "../constants"; const AddPage: NextPage = () => { return ( <div> <p>We will add a new entry here. </p> </div> ); }; export default AddPage;
In this piece of code, we are creating a blank page with a piece of text. We are doing this to ensure whether our URL routing system works.
This means that we used routing successfully! Next, write this snippet in your
addpage.tsx file:
import { useForm } from "react-hook-form"; const { register, handleSubmit } = useForm(); //if the user submits the form, then the program will output the value of their input. const onSubmit = (data: any) => console.log(data); return ( <div> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> {/*Bind our handler to this form.*/} {/* The user's input will be saved within the 'name' property */} <input defaultValue="test" {...register("name")} /> <input type="submit" /> </form> </div> );
This will be the output:
Now that we have successfully captured the user’s input, our last step is to add their entry to the server.
To do so, change the
onSubmit handler located in
pages/addpage.tsx file like so:
const onSubmit = async (data: any) => { const response = await request( "http://localhost:4000/graphql", addPersonMutation, data ); console.log(response); };
- Here, we’re performing a mutation request to our GraphQL server via the
requestfunction
- Furthermore, we also passed in the
addPersonmutation command to our request header. This will tell GraphQL to perform the
addMutationaction on our server
This will be the result:
And we’re done!
Conclusion
Here is the full source code of this project.
In this article, you learned how to create a full-stack app using GraphQL and TypeScript. They both are extremely crucial skills within the programming world since they are in high demand nowadays.
If you encountered any difficulty in this code, I advise you to deconstruct the code and play with it so that you can fully grasp this concept.
Thank you so much for reading! Happy coding!
