Boost your productivity with TypeScript project references

If you have a TypeScript codebase in a monorepo that is not using TypeScript project references then you are missing a trick.
TypeScript project references have been around since TypeScript 3.0 and allow you to specify dependant packages in the
tsconfig.json that the current package depends on. When you build a package with dependencies, then the dependencies get built first.
The
tsconfig.json below specifies that this package references a
common package and that the
common package is built before the current package:
{ "extends": "../tsconfig-base.json", "compilerOptions": { "outDir": "../lib/animals", "rootDir": ".", }, "references": [ { "path": "../core" } ] }
Project references are specified via a
references array of objects with a
path property. The
path property is a relative path to a different location containing a
tsconfig.json file.
If the project were not using project references, then all packages would have to be built individually, which can be a huge drag if there are multiple dependent packages.
Building incrementally
The
-b or
--build switch is added to the tsc compiler when transpiling a package that has project references:
> tsc -b # Use the tsconfig.json in the current directory > tsc -b src # Use src/tsconfig.json > tsc -b foo/prd.tsconfig.json bar # Use foo/prd.tsconfig.json and bar/tsconfig.json
A successful build will output a
tsconfig.tsbuildinfo, used in subsequent builds to ensure only new code or changed code is built for a faster build time. The
tsconfig.tsbuildinfo file contains the signatures and timestamps of all files required to build the whole project. On subsequent builds, TypeScript will use that information to detect the least costly way to type check and emit changes to your project.
Watch all packages in the monorepo for changes
What has really boosted my TypeScript development is the ability to have
tsc watch for changes in every package of a monorepo.
I have a script like this running the whole time I am developing:
"watch": "tsc -b ./tsconfig.packages.json --watch"
When the
watch script is running, any TypeScript changes in the whole monorepo will result in a new efficient build:
Monorepo project structure
In most monorepos, the individual package nodes are in a folder named
packages. Below is an example monorepo with the various
tsconfig.json files strategically placed with surgical precision:
tsconfig.base.json # base tsconfig.json that all packages will extend tsconfig.packages.json # tsconfig.json that is used to watch eveything all packages /package.json /packages /common # Common utitliies used by all package /src .index.ts # entry point for package /tsconfig.json # Config file for 'common' project /package.json /web # Depends on 'common' /src .index.ts # entry point for package /tsconfig.json # Config file for 'web' project /api # Depends on 'common' /src .index.ts # entry point for package /tsconfig.json # Config file for 'api' project /package.json
At the root folder is a
tsconfig.base.json file that is extended by all packages in the monorepo:
{ "compilerOptions": { "baseUrl": ".", "composite": true, "declaration": true, "declarationMap": true, "paths": { "common": ["packages/common/src"], "web": ["packages/web/src"], "api": ["packages/api/src"] } } }
There is actually a lot going on here:
"composite": trueinstructs
tscthat there are project references
"declarationMap": trueadds source maps for
.d.tsdeclaration files. It means
Go to Definitionin VS code and will go to the actual file and not the
.d.tsfile
- The
pathsfield contains an object with each object key (common, web, or API in this example) pointing to a package’s location. With this set, we can import packages without a nasty relative or absolute path.
e.g.
import { a } from 'web';
In this example, each package extends
tsconfig.base.json using the
extends option of
tsconfig:
{ "extends": "../tsconfig-base.json", "compilerOptions": { "rootDir": ".", }, "references": [ { "path": "../core" } ] }
Watching and building
The
tsconfig.packages.json at the root of the project structure references all packages that we want to watch or build:
{ "files": [], "references": [ { "path": "./packages/common" }, { "path": "./packages/web" }, { "path": "./packages/api" } ] }
With this structure in place, we can now build all packages in one swoop:
tsc -b ./tsconfig.packages.json
or watch:
tsc -b ./tsconfig.packages.json
Useful switches
The following switches are handy when working with project references:
--verbose: Prints out verbose logging to explain what is going on (may be combined with any other flag) --dry: Shows what would be done but does not actually build anything --clean: Deletes the outputs of the specified projects (may be combined with --dry) --force: Acts as if all projects are out of date --watch: Watch mode (may not be combined with any flag except --verbose)
Webpack
Bundlers like webpack and Rollup did not offer support for project references for quite some time, and Rollup only has partial support. This has not helped adoption.
webpack ts-loader
When configuring the webpack loader
ts-loader, you need to set the
projectReferences option to true:
{ test: /\.tsx?$/, use: { loader: 'ts-loader', options: { projectReferences: true, }, }, },
Epilogue
I do most of my main development in monorepo’s these days, both in client projects and my own personal development. If I use TypeScript as my main language, then I will enable project references just like I have outlined here. I find them a great productivity boost that not everyone is using.