Animate React components with a single line using AutoAnimate

I am a Full Stack Developer and Technical Writer who enjoys writing about React, Next.js, and Laravel best practices. Let's make the web faster! 🚀

Animation provides a compelling user experience for modern web apps, bringing them to life and avoiding that dreaded flat look. But, of course, adding animations can be a difficult and time-consuming task, and if your app has multiple components, it gets worse!

In this article, we‘re going to be taking a look at how you can add animation to React components with a single line of code using the AutoAnimate library.

Let’s get straight into it.

Jump ahead:

What is AutoAnimate?

AutoAnimate is an open-source animation utility library with zero configuration that adds smooth transitions to React components while also being very lightweight (2.3KB).

Why not use other animation libraries?

Most animation libraries require more configuration, and some require changing the existing component structure to apply animations.

AutoAnimate, however, requires only a single line of code to animate components and does not require changing any existing components. It also offers the benefit of being straightforward to integrate with an existing code base.

AutoAnimate makes for a smooth experience when an element changes in the DOM. I would like to compare AutoAnimate with React Transition Group, which is a simple transition library for component entering and exiting, but with some additional configurations.

Let’s create an alert message with React Transition Group and AutoAnimate so you can see the difference between the libraries for yourself.

Alert message using React Transition Group

The following component shows how to add animation using React Transition Group.

App.jsx import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react'; import { createRoot } from 'react-dom/client'; import { Container, Button, Alert } from 'react-bootstrap'; import { CSSTransition } from 'react-transition-group'; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css'; import './styles.css'; function Example() { const [showButton, setShowButton] = useState(true); const [showMessage, setShowMessage] = useState(false); const nodeRef = useRef(null); return ( <Container style={{ paddingTop: '2rem' }}> {showButton && ( <Button onClick={() => setShowMessage(true)} size="lg" > Show Message </Button> )} <CSSTransition in={showMessage} nodeRef={nodeRef} timeout={300} classNames="alert" unmountOnExit onExited={() => setShowButton(true)} > <Alert ref={nodeRef} variant="primary" dismissible onClose={() => setShowMessage(false)} > <Alert.Heading> Animated alert message </Alert.Heading> <p> This alert message is being transitioned in and out of the DOM. </p> <Button variant="primary" onClick={() => setShowMessage(false)} > Close </Button> </Alert> </CSSTransition> </Container> ); } const container = document.getElementById('root'); const root = createRoot(container); root.render(<Example />);

Add the following styles to add the transition:

//styles.css .alert-enter { opacity: 0; transform: scale(0.9); } .alert-enter-active { opacity: 1; transform: translateX(0); transition: opacity 300ms, transform 300ms; } .alert-exit { opacity: 1; } .alert-exit-active { opacity: 0; transform: scale(0.9); transition: opacity 300ms, transform 300ms; }

The above code will produce the following output:

To add this transition, we have added a few lines of CSS and passed a few props to the CSS transition component.

Now, let’s reproduce the same animation using AutoAnimate with zero configuration.

N.B., you can find the above demo here at CodeSandbox

Alert message using AutoAnimate

The following component shows you how to add an animation using AutoAnimate.

//App.jsx import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react'; import { createRoot } from 'react-dom/client'; import { Container, Button, Alert } from 'react-bootstrap'; import { useAutoAnimate } from '@formkit/auto-animate/react'; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css'; function Example() { //Auto Animate const [parent] = useAutoAnimate(/* optional config */); const [showButton, setShowButton] = useState(true); const [showMessage, setShowMessage] = useState(false); const nodeRef = useRef(null); return ( <Container style={{ paddingTop: '2rem' }}> {showButton && ( <Button onClick={() => setShowMessage(true)} size="lg" > Show Message </Button> )} <div ref={parent}> {showMessage && ( <Alert ref={nodeRef} variant="primary" dismissible onClose={() => setShowMessage(false)} > <Alert.Heading> Animated alert message </Alert.Heading> <p> This alert message is being transitioned in and out of the DOM. </p> <Button variant="primary" onClick={() => setShowMessage(false)} > Close </Button> </Alert> )} </div> </Container> ); } const container = document.getElementById('root'); const root = createRoot(container); root.render(<Example />);

Here, we have used the same code that we used for React Transition Group. We have included the AutoAnimate library and added the useAutoAnimate hook ref to the Alert parent element ( <div> ).

That’s all we need to do! It’s not necessary for us to add the CSS or transition duration. Let’s see the output here:

We can see here that we’ve created the same animation with zero configuration — this is how AutoAnimate differs from other libraries!

N.B., you can find the above demo here at CodeSandbox

How does it work?

AutoAnimate is a single-function utility that accepts a parent element of the component which needs to be animated. The animation is then applied to the immediate child elements of the parent element.

AutoAnimate triggers the animations when the following events occur:

A child element is inserted into the DOM

A child element is removed from the DOM

A child element is moved in the DOM

Quick setup and usage

Now, let’s set up AutoAnimate for use in your projects.

Install AutoAnimate using the following command:

yarn add @formkit/auto-animate

Import the useAutoAnimate hooks into the component which you want to animate, as shown here:

import { useAutoAnimate } from '@formkit/auto-animate/react

To animate a component, we need to add the reference returned by the useAutoAnimate hook to the parent element, as seen here:

//App.jsx import { useState } from 'react' import { useAutoAnimate } from '@formkit/auto-animate/react' const App = function () { const [items, setItems] = useState([0, 1, 2]) const [parent] = useAutoAnimate() const add = () => setItems([...items, items.length]) return <> <ul ref={parent}> {items.map( item => <li key={item}>{ item }</li> )} </ul> <button onClick={add}>Add number</button> </> } export default App

Here, we have passed the reference of the parent element <ul> to useAutoAnimate . When clicking the Add Number button, the newly added list will be animated.

Next, we will take a look at some more examples.

Animate a dynamic Form component

Most apps have dynamic input Form components. Now, we will create a dynamic component, so add the following code:

N.B., I have used the Ant Design Form for the sake of simplicity for this walkthrough)

//DynamicForm.jsx import { MinusCircleOutlined, PlusOutlined } from '@ant-design/icons'; import { Button, Form, Input, Space } from 'antd'; import React from 'react'; const DynamicForm = () => { return ( <Form name="dynamic_form_nest_item" autoComplete="off" > <Form.List name="users"> {(fields, { add, remove }) => ( <div> {fields.map(({ key, name, ...restField }) => ( <Space key={key} style={{ display: 'flex', marginBottom: 8, }} align="baseline" > <Form.Item {...restField} name={[name, 'first']} rules={[ { required: true, message: 'Missing first name', }, ]} > <Input placeholder="First Name" /> </Form.Item> <Form.Item {...restField} name={[name, 'last']} rules={[ { required: true, message: 'Missing last name', }, ]} > <Input placeholder="Last Name" /> </Form.Item> <MinusCircleOutlined onClick={() => remove(name)} /> </Space> ))} <Form.Item> <Button type="dashed" onClick={() => add()} block icon={<PlusOutlined/> }> Add field </Button> </Form.Item> </div> )} </Form.List> </Form> ); }; export default DynamicForm;

Now, we will see the following output when we run the component. When we click on Add field, the inputs are added in a fraction of a second; it feels like bad UX to me!

Let’s animate the form with AutoAnimate using a single line. Import the AutoAnimate library using the code in the DynamicForm component:

import { useAutoAnimate } from '@formkit/auto-animate/react'

Next, add the useAutoAnimate hooks, as demonstrated here:

const [parent] = useAutoAnimate(/* optional config */)

Then, pass the reference for the parent element <div> , as below:

<div ref={parent}>

Now, run the code again; you can see the magic of AutoAnimate in action!

Another use case is to auto-animate the Comments component of an application.

Here, we are developing a Comments component, which is used to add comments to a post. If a new comment is added, it is displayed at the top of a list.

//Comments.jsx import {Avatar, Button, Comment, Form, Input,} from 'antd'; import React, {useState} from 'react'; import {useAutoAnimate} from '@formkit/auto-animate/react' const {TextArea} = Input; const Editor = ({onChange, onSubmit, submitting, value}) => ( <> <Form.Item> <TextArea rows={4} onChange={onChange} value={value}/> </Form.Item> <Form.Item> <Button htmlType="submit" loading={submitting} onClick={onSubmit} type="primary" > Add Comment </Button> </Form.Item> </> ); const Comments = () => { const [comments, setComments] = useState([]); const [submitting, setSubmitting] = useState(false); const [value, setValue] = useState(''); const [parent] = useAutoAnimate() const handleSubmit = () => { if (!value) return; setSubmitting(true); setTimeout(() => { setSubmitting(false); setValue(''); setComments([ ...comments, { author: 'Han Solo', avatar: 'https://joeschmoe.io/api/v1/random', content: <p>{value}</p>, }, ]); }, 500); }; const handleChange = (e) => { setValue(e.target.value); }; return ( <> <ul ref={parent}> {comments.map((comment) => ( <Comment key={comment.content} author={comment.author} avatar={ <Avatar src="https://joeschmoe.io/api/v1/random" alt="Han Solo" /> } content={ <p> {comment.content} </p> } /> ) )} </ul> <Comment avatar={ <Avatar src="https://joeschmoe.io/api/v1/random" alt="Han Solo"/> } content={ <Editor onChange={handleChange} onSubmit={handleSubmit} submitting={submitting} value={value} /> } /> </> ); }; export default Comments;

In the above example, we have a comment input. When the user types a comment and clicks Add Comment, the entered comment is appended at the top with an animation. To animate the list, we have added an AutoAnimate hook reference to the <ul> element.

Now, we will see the following output when we run the component:

Customize the animation duration

We can customize the transition time by passing the duration props to useAutoAnimate . Let’s see this in action with a dynamic card as an example.

In this example, we made the transition 500ms long, so when the user clicks Add Task, a new card is inserted and all other cards are moved after 500ms.

//DynamicComponents.jsx import React, {useState} from "react"; import {Avatar, Button, Card, Col, Form, Input, Row} from 'antd'; import {useAutoAnimate} from "@formkit/auto-animate/react"; const {Meta} = Card; export default function DynamicComponents() { const [comments, setComments] = useState([]); const [parent] = useAutoAnimate({duration: 500}); const handleSubmit = (values) => { if (!values) return; setComments((prev) => [{content: values.content}, ...prev]); }; return ( <> <Form name="basic" onFinish={handleSubmit} autoComplete="off" > <Form.Item name="content" > <Input/> </Form.Item> <Form.Item> <Button htmlType="submit" type="primary"> Add Task </Button> </Form.Item> </Form> <Row gutter={[16, 24]} ref={parent}> {comments.map((comment) => ( <Col span={6} key={comment.content}> <Card style={{ width: 100, }} cover={ <img alt="example" src="https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/rmsportal/JiqGstEfoWAOHiTxclqi.png" /> } > <Meta avatar={ <Avatar src="https://joeschmoe.io/api/v1/random"/> } description={comment.content} /> </Card> </Col> )) } </Row> </> ); }

Now, we will see the following output when we run the component:

Enable and disable animations

Sometimes, we are required to disable an animation and use it later. To handle these cases, the AutoAnimate hook useAutoAnimate returns the Enable and Disable functions, which can be used to enable and disable an animation.

We can see this in the following code block:

//DynamicCards.jsx import React, {useState} from "react"; import {Avatar, Button, Card, Col, Form, Input, Row} from 'antd'; import {useAutoAnimate} from "@formkit/auto-animate/react"; const {Meta} = Card; export default function DynamicCards() { const [comments, setComments] = useState([]); const [parent, enable] = useAutoAnimate({duration: 500}); const [isEnabled, setIsEnabled] = useState(true) const handleSubmit = (values) => { if (!values) return; setComments((prev) => [{content: values.content}, ...prev]); }; function toggle () { enable(!isEnabled) setIsEnabled(!isEnabled) } return ( <> <Form name="basic" onFinish={handleSubmit} autoComplete="off" > <Form.Item name="content" > <Input/> </Form.Item> <Form.Item> <Button htmlType="submit" type="primary"> Add Task </Button> </Form.Item> <Form.Item> <Button onClick={toggle} type="primary"> { isEnabled ? "🚫 Disable" : "✅ Enable" } animations </Button> </Form.Item> </Form> <Row gutter={[16, 24]} ref={parent}> {comments.map((comment) => ( <Col span={6} key={comment.content}> <Card style={{ width: 100, }} cover={ <img alt="example" src="https://gw.alipayobjects.com/zos/rmsportal/JiqGstEfoWAOHiTxclqi.png" /> } > <Meta avatar={ <Avatar src="https://joeschmoe.io/api/v1/random"/>} description={comment.content} /> </Card> </Col> )) } </Row> </> ); }

Here, we have used our previous example by adding enable and disable options to it. Animation is controlled by the enable boolean prop passed to the useAutoAnimate hook.

Now, we will see the following output when we run the component:

AutoAnimate is a zero-config utility that also provides an option to customize the default animation keyframes and use custom animations. However, AutoAnimate’s default animation offerings will typically be enough for most components in my experience.

N.B., note: You can find the complete code of this tutorial in this CodeSandbox

Conclusion

AutoAnimate makes animation very simple with its zero-config approach, ease of use, and speedy implementation — it helps devs efficiently provide smooth user experiences in their projects.

In addition to the examples we’ve looked at today with React, AutoAnimate also supports Vue, Angular, and Svelte. You can find examples of other JavaScript frameworks in the official docs.

Let me know of your own experiences using AutoAnimate in the comments below and thanks for reading!

