React’s `use()` API is about to make useContext obsolete

For years, React developers have turned to
useContext to share global state without passing props through multiple components. That approach works, but the upcoming
use() API introduces new capabilities that go well beyond reading context values.
With
use(), you can do everything
useContext does and more. That includes seamlessly working with async data like API calls and promises, right inside your components. This means fewer workarounds, cleaner code, and a whole new way to think about state and data fetching in React.
By the end of this article, you’ll have a clear understanding of how the
use() API can improve your state management and data-fetching strategies in modern React.
To follow along, you will need the following:
Let’s set up a React project with Vite.
Open your terminal and run:
npm create vite@latest my-project
Next, run:
cd my-project
Then, navigate into your project directory and start the development server with:
npm run dev
We will use Tailwind CSS for styling.
use
Before the release of React’s new
use() API, to fetch data from an API endpoint, you needed to import 3 React hooks like so:
const [data, setData] = useState(null); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true); const [error, setError] = useState(null);
This approach is verbose. You had to manage three state variables (
data,
loading,
error) and use
useEffect to trigger the fetch as shown below:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; function DataFetcher() { const [data, setData] = useState(null); const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true); const [error, setError] = useState(null); useEffect(() => { const fetchData = async () => { try { const response = await fetch('https://api.example.com/data'); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error('Failed to fetch data'); } const result = await response.json(); setData(result); } catch (e) { setError(e); } finally { setLoading(false); } }; fetchData(); }, []); if (loading) { return <div>Loading...</div>; } if (error) { return <div>Error: {error.message}</div>; } return ( <div> {/* Render your data */} </div> ); }
This component fetches data from an API using
useEffect and manages states with
useState. It initializes three pieces of state:
data to hold the fetched result,
loading to track the loading state, and
error to handle any issues during the fetch. When the component mounts, it triggers an asynchronous function to fetch data from a specified API endpoint. If the fetch is successful, the result is stored in
data; if an error occurs, it’s caught and stored in
error.
use
Now let’s get into the next case. With
use, you don’t need to manually manage the three state setter functions and trigger the fetch with
useEffect.
use() lets you read a Promise’s value directly in a component, removing the need for
useEffect and
useState to manage loading or errors. Unlike regular Hooks, it can run inside loops and conditionals, but must still be called from a Component or Hook.
Together with Suspense, it creates a smooth loading experience with minimal setup. The syntax is like so:
const value = use(resource);
Why don’t we take a look at the power of
use in action?
Setting Up An API Call
In the
src folder, create
api.js file and paste in the code below:
let usersPromise; async function fetchUsers() { const response = await fetch('<https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users>'); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error('Failed to fetch users'); } return response.json(); } export function getUsersPromise() { if (!usersPromise) { usersPromise = fetchUsers(); } return usersPromise; }
In the API call above, we used
getUsersPromise function to memoize the promise from the async function. This ensures that the data is fetched only once, even if the component rerenders. Let’s unwrap the promise with
use.
Create a userList.jsx file and add the following imports:
import React, { use } from 'react'; import { getUsersPromise } from './api';
We import
use from React and also import
getUsersPromise from the
api file we created earlier.
Next, paste the following:
function UserList() { const users = use(getUsersPromise()); return ( <div> <h1 className='text-center py-5 text-2xl font-bold'>Users List</h1> <ul className='grid grid-cols-5 gap-5'> {users.map((user) => ( <li key={user.id} className=' bg-gray-500 py-10 text-center rounded-[5px] text-gray-200'> <strong>{user.name}</strong> - {user.email} </li> ))} </ul> </div> ); } export default UserList;
We passed in
getUsersPromise that we imported into
use. This unwraps the resolved value of
getUsersPromise and assigns it to the
users variable
We then mapped over the users variable, displaying the response.
Did you notice the absence of useState and useEffect hooks?
Thanks to
use, we can handle fetching, rendering, including loading and error handling, declaratively.
We will later implement
Suspense, and
ErrorBoundary to create a smooth user experience
The
use API relies on
Suspense and
ErrorBoundary to manage different states. Since React does not have a built in
ErrorBoundary component, we need to create one.
If you are feeling a bit lazy, you can use some React packages like
reat-error-boundary for this. If not, get into your text editor and create
ErrorBoundary.jsx file.
Thereafter, paste the following:
import React from "react"; class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { hasError: false, error: null }; } static getDerivedStateFromError(error) { return { hasError: true, error: error }; } componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) { console.error("Uncaught error:", error, errorInfo); } render() { if (this.state.hasError) { return ( <div className="p-10 text-center text-red-700 font-bold border-2 border-solid border-red-800"> <h2>Something went wrong.</h2> <p>{this.state.error && this.state.error.message}</p> </div> ); } return this.props.children; } } export default ErrorBoundary;
The
Errorboundary Component catches errors anywhere in its child component tree.
It uses 2 lifecycle methods:
static getDerivedStateFromError(error)
componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo)
The first lifecycle method is called after an error is thrown. The second is called after the state has been updated.
Change the content of
App.jsx file to this:
import React, { Suspense } from "react"; import UserList from "./UserList"; import ErrorBoundary from "./ErrorBoundary"; const FallbackLoader = () => ( <div className="p-10 text-center font-bold">Loading users...</div> ); function App() { return ( <div className="App bg bg-gray-200 h-screen w-screen flex flex-col items-center justify-center px-5"> <main> <ErrorBoundary> <Suspense fallback={<FallbackLoader />}> <UserList /> </Suspense> </ErrorBoundary> </main> </div> ); } export default App;
The
FallbackLoader component provides a fallback ui for our loading state.
In the
App component, we wrapped
<UserList /> with
suspense, passing in our fallback ui,
<FallbackLoader /> as a fallback. We finally wrapped
Suspense with
ErrorBoundary to help us display errors.
Now, run
npm run dev and see the app running.
It will be nice to give our app dark mode capability. Let’s do exactly that.
To demonstrate how the
use API beats
useContext hook, let’s implement dark mode functionality in our app.
Before use, if you needed to implement dark mode, you’d most likely rely on the
useContext hook.
You will do something like this:
export const ThemeProvider = ({ children }) => { const [theme, setTheme] = useState('light'); const toggleTheme = () => setTheme(theme === 'light' ? 'dark' : 'light'); return ( <ThemeContext.Provider value={{ theme, toggleTheme }}> {children} </ThemeContext.Provider> ); };
Where the
ThemeContext and
ThemeProvider manage the theme state.
Then, a component imports the
useContext hook and the
ThemeContext object to access the theme state.
const ThemeToggle = () => { const { theme, toggleTheme } = useContext(ThemeContext); return ( <button onClick={toggleTheme}> Switch to {theme === 'light' ? 'Dark' : 'Light'} Mode </button> ); };
The
use API provides a more elegant syntax for consuming context. Let’s get into implementing dark theme with
use
use
Create a
ThemeContext.jsx file and paste the following code:
import React, { createContext, useState, useEffect } from "react"; const ThemeContext = createContext(null); export const ThemeProvider = ({ children }) => { const [theme, setTheme] = useState(() => { const savedTheme = localStorage.getItem("theme"); return savedTheme || "light"; }); useEffect(() => { document.body.setAttribute("data-theme", theme); localStorage.setItem("theme", theme); }, [theme]); const toggleTheme = () => { setTheme((prevTheme) => (prevTheme === "light" ? "dark" : "light")); }; const themeValue = { theme, toggleTheme, }; return ( <ThemeContext.Provider value={themeValue}>{children}</ThemeContext.Provider> ); }; export default ThemeContext;
In the above code, we created a new context object from the context import we made from React. Next, we returned an object with a provider and a consumer property. Then, we finally exported the
ThemeContext object to be used in our app.
Now, modify
UserList.jsx like so:
import ThemeContext from './contexts/ThemeContext';
Pass the
ThemeContext we imported above to the
use API, like so:
const { theme } = use(ThemeContext);
The updated file now looks like this:
import React, { use } from 'react'; import { getUsersPromise } from './api'; import ThemeContext from './contexts/ThemeContext'; function UserList() { const { theme } = use(ThemeContext); const users = use(getUsersPromise()); return ( <div> <h1 className='text-center py-5 text-2xl font-bold text-gray-900 dark:text-gray-100 transition-colors duration-300'> Users List </h1> <ul className='grid grid-cols-1 sm:grid-cols-2 md:grid-cols-3 lg:grid-cols-4 xl:grid-cols-5 gap-5'> {users.map((user) => ( <li key={user.id} className='py-10 text-center rounded-[5px] shadow-md bg-gray-500 text-gray-200 dark:bg-gray-700 dark:text-gray-100 transition-colors duration-300 ease-in-out' > <strong>{user.name}</strong> - {user.email} </li> ))} </ul> </div> ); } export default UserList;
Add the following imports to
App.jsx:
import React, { Suspense, use } from "react"; import { ThemeProvider } from "./contexts/ThemeContext"; import ThemeContext from "./contexts/ThemeContext";
Then create the
Themetoggle function that contains the button for switching between light and dark modes:
const ThemeToggle = () => { const { theme, toggleTheme } = use(ThemeContext); return ( <button onClick={toggleTheme} className="absolute top-5 right-5 p-3 rounded-full bg-gray-300 dark:bg-gray-700 text-gray-800 dark:text-gray-200 shadow-md hover:scale-105 transition-transform duration-200 ease-in-out focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500" aria-label={theme === 'light' ? 'Switch to dark mode' : 'Switch to light mode'} > {theme === 'light' ? '🌞' : '🌙'} </button> ); };
Next, we wrapped the application with the
ThemeProvider to make the theme context available within our app.
Our
App.jsx now looks like this:
import React, { Suspense, use } from "react"; import UserList from "./UserList"; import ErrorBoundary from "./ErrorBoundary"; import { ThemeProvider } from "./contexts/ThemeContext"; import ThemeContext from "./ThemeContext"; const FallbackLoader = () => ( <div className="p-10 text-center font-bold text-gray-700 dark:text-gray-300"> Loading users... </div> ); const ThemeToggle = () => { const { theme, toggleTheme } = use(ThemeContext); return ( <button onClick={toggleTheme} className="absolute top-5 right-5 p-3 rounded-full bg-gray-300 dark:bg-gray-700 text-gray-800 dark:text-gray-200 shadow-md hover:scale-105 transition-transform duration-200 ease-in-out focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500" aria-label={theme === 'light' ? 'Switch to dark mode' : 'Switch to light mode'} > {theme === 'light' ? '🌞' : '🌙'} </button> ); }; function App() { return ( <ThemeProvider> <div className="App h-screen w-screen flex flex-col items-center justify-center px-5 relative"> <ThemeToggle /> <main className="w-full max-w-4xl p-5 rounded-lg shadow-xl bg-white dark:bg-gray-800 transition-colors duration-300"> <ErrorBoundary> <Suspense fallback={<FallbackLoader />}> <UserList /> </Suspense> </ErrorBoundary> </main> </div> </ThemeProvider> ); } export default App;
If you stopped the server, rerun it with
npm run dev and you should have the following:
As you may have noticed, the toggle button is not yet functional.
Let’s fix it.
Go into the index.css file and add the following Tailwind CSS custom variant:
@custom-variant dark (&:where([data-theme=dark], [data-theme=dark] *));
Now, it works!
use
Use has potential, but it still has some limitations:
use must be memoized, else
use goes into an infinite loop.
To demonstrate this, get into the
api.js file and edit the
getUsersPromise function to return output from the
fetchUsers async function directly.
It should now look like this:
export function getUsersPromise() { return fetchUsers(); }
Try running it, and you will see this:
See the number of network requests?
That’s because the
UserList component entered an infinite loop of rerendering because every rerender that happens when the promise resolves causes
use(getUsersPromise()) to be called again. This creates a new promise, which then causes the component to suspend again.
While it is possible that use can be used without Suspense and Error Boundaries, it is recommended to use it with Suspense and Error Boundaries. They provide a user-friendly experience when handling asynchronous data and potential errors.
TL;DR: The
use() API is a major step forward for React, replacing many
useContext use cases—especially in server‑first apps—with a more versatile, async‑friendly approach.
In this tutorial, you saw
use() in action: unwrapping promises, working seamlessly with Suspense and error boundaries, and powering a theme toggle without the boilerplate of traditional hooks.
With
use(), state management and data fetching become cleaner, faster, and more intuitive—so you can ship modern React apps with less friction and more control.
